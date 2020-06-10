Need for blood donations growing again

As the country reopens amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for blood donors is growing.

When the outbreak began months ago, there was not a shortage. But Dane Usry, an account manager for the American Red Cross in the Gadsden area, human blood expires. And since elective surgeries are being done again, the need for blood has grown.

“Red blood cells only last so long; they only last 42 days,” Usry said. “So after that 42-day period, you have to replenish that.”

