Need for blood donations growing after Zeta

The supply of blood donations, which was already dangerously low due to the impact of the pandemic, is taking a hit after Hurricane Zeta, according to LifeSouth.

Hurricane Zeta crossed over Alabama’s coast then moved into the state of Georgia leaving millions without power. LifeSouth says blood drives that were scheduled at businesses and schools had to cancel.

LifeSouth urges regular and first-time donors give blood as soon as possible. Currently, all blood types are needed, especially type O donors.

All blood donors receive a wellness screen prior to donation and each donation will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

To find a blood drive near you, call 1 (888) 795-2707 or make an appointment at www.lifesouth.org.