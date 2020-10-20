Need a break from the pandemic? There’s a snow park opening in Florida

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – We’ve heard plenty of strange, wacky and downright wrong headlines in 2020. But a snow park opening in Florida? It’s actually happening.

Snowcat Ridge Alpine Snow Park will open Nov. 20 in the Tampa Bay area.

The park will feature an area called Alpine Village and a 10,000-square-foot area where guests can build snowmen out of real snow and enjoy a 60-feet-tall and 400-feet-long, snow tubing hill.

A general admission ticket includes a two-hour snow tubing session on the snowy slopes and all-day access to the Arctic Igloo and Alpine Village. Unlimited snow tubing tickets are also available. According to the website, tickets start at $24.95 and run up to $39.95.

The park will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas.