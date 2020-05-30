Necco wafers coming back to stores in June

One classic candy is making a comeback!

Necco wafers, one of the oldest candy brands in existence, will be back in stores next month.

Thursday, the Spangler Candy Company announced the flavored discs were heading back to store shelves.

Necco wafers were created in 1847. Spangler says it purchased the brand two years ago and has been working on its return ever since.

The sweet treats should be available at major drug stores across the nation in June and Spangler expects the candies to then show up at other retailers the following month.