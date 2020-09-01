Nebraska father filling critical need for virtual learning

One Nebraska father is helping fill a need in his community.

After realizing his children would need desks for remote learning this year, he built them.

Now, he’s doing that for others in his neighborhood. He said he learned how to make a desk for his kids after watching videos on YouTube.

Marcus Holley charged just enough for each desk to cover supplies to build them, but then he received an anonymous donation of $1,000, so now he doesn’t have to charge anyone at all.



A father of three, Holley says as more people continued to ask him for desks, he couldn’t turn them down.

Holley has set up a GoFundMe page to help him cover the expenses of building more desks.

As of Tuesday morning, the page had raised nearly $5,000.