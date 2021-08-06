Nearly all state COVID deaths among unvaccinated

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus in Alabama main graphic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Almost all COVID-19 deaths in Alabama are among unvaccinated people.

State Health Officer Scott Harris said Friday that of the 11,600 people in the state who died of COVID-19, just 26 of those were fully vaccinated.

Harris gave the numbers as the state tries to boost lagging vaccination rates amid a surge in cases. Alabama has seen the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases nearly triple over the past two weeks.

Harris said health officials have identified 6,427 people who contracted COVID after being fully vaccinated, but the vaccine remains effective in preventing infections and serious illness.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News