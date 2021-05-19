Nearly 50% of Americans plan to go into debt post-pandemic

FILE – In this June 15, 2018 file photo, twenty dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass. Amid the pandemic-fueled recession, your job description and responsibilities may have changed. Whether you’ve taken on more tasks after employees were laid off or your household income has taken a hit, there are plenty of reasons to negotiate your salary even in tough times. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

UNITED STATES – According to a new survey conducted by Lending Tree, almost half of Americans plan to go into debt post-pandemic due to summer plans.

“With the vaccine rolling out, pandemic restrictions are starting to loosen up, and many Americans will spend more on post-pandemic lifestyles,” said Nelson Garcia, Lending Tree’s Senior Public Relations Specialist.

The survey found that 47% of respondents are likely to go into debt this summer as COVID-19 restrictions loosen nationwide. One-third of respondents said travel will likely take up most of their budget, followed by new clothes. Another third of respondents expect to increase spending on fitness as gyms and other workout facilities reopen.

Those working remotely are expected to increase spending as they “return to normal,” with 83% of respondents working from home say they have purchased or plan to purchase new items for their return to the workplace.

The Lending Tree survey covered more than 2,000 Americans. Full results can be found here.