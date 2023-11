After a period of colder weather, temperatures look to rise back to the 70s and 80s across the Tennessee Valley. In fact, it could get so warm that we have near-record temperatures.

The forecast high for next Tuesday in Huntsville is 81 degrees and the record is 81 from the year 2005. The forecast high for next Wednesday is 82 and the record is 83 from 2005. A ridge of high pressure will build over our area leading to warming weather. Stay with the Weather Authority as we keep you updated!