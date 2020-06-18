NEACA Spring Craft show this weekend at the Von Braun Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The NEACA Spring Craft Show kicks off Friday.

Organizers say they’ve worked hard with the Von Braun Center to make it a fun and safe experience.

The annual event was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic but is now set for Friday, June 19th through Sunday, June 21st.

The fun starts at 9:00 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, festivities start at noon.

More than 150-vendors will be set up in the VBC South Hall with everything from jewelry to home decor, clothing, and kids’ items. One-way aisles will be set up for shoppers and social distancing is encouraged.

The craft show is free but the VBC does charge for parking.

Proceeds from this year’s show will go to the Huntsville Senior Center, CASA, Boy Scout Troop 400, St. Paul’s Pantry, Manna House, Downtown Rescue Mission and World of Work.

More information on the NEACA Facebook page.