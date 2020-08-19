NCAC created a guide to help teachers identify possible child abuse, neglect during virtual learning

MADISON COUNTY, ALA. – (WHNT) – The National Children’s Advocacy Center developed a resource guide to help educators identify possible cases of abuse and neglect during virtual learning.

The NCAC said Madison County experienced a 50% drop in child abuse cases reported after the closure of schools during the onset of the pandemic.

While many students are safer at home, some are at a higher risk for physical and sexual abuse and neglect, according to the NCAC.

View the entire guide here.

NCAC Executive Director Chris Newlin shared, “The NCAC is strongly committed to the protection of children and recognizes the critical role our educational partners play in both educating and protecting children. It is our hope this guide will support their efforts as children learn best when they are not experiencing trauma or violence in their lives.”

The Guide for Educators and Mandated Reporters during Remote Learning provides visual cues of possible abuse, along with verbiage to help teachers and counselors determine what is happening in a student’s home. While intended for the educator community.

This toolkit can also serve as a guide everyone in our community.

After receiving the guide, Leigh Ann Brown, School Counseling Services Coordinator for Huntsville City Schools said, “We appreciate the partnership with the National Children’s Advocacy Center in our efforts to keep students safe in Huntsville City Schools.”

The NCAC has a long-standing partnership with Huntsville City Schools, Madison City Schools, Madison County Schools, and the many private schools in our community that have created a safer environment for our children.