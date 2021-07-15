Nation’s largest nursing union urges CDC to reconsider mask guidance

(WHNT) — National Nursing United (NNU), the country’s largest labor union and professional organization for registered nurses, is calling on the national health officials to reconsider COVID-19 guidance, including recommendations for masks.

In a letter addressed to Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the organization stated “the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over.”

The letter calls for the reinstatement of the recommendation that all Americans should wear masks when in public or in physical proximity to those outside their household.

“It should come as no surprises that cases are rising following the rapid reopening of many states and the removal of public health measures, including the CDC’s May 13 guidance update that told vaccinated individuals they no longer needed to wear masks, observe physical distancing, avoid crowds, or get tested or isolate after an exposure,” the letter read. “While COVID-19 vaccines are important public health tools, and the vaccination effort has been truly historic, COVID-19 vaccines are not enough by themselves to combat the pandemic.”

The letter arrives on the CDC director’s desk as COVID-19 rise across the nation.

In Alabama, almost 5,000 cases have been added in the last 14 days out of just over 75,000 who were tested.

“NNU strongly urges the CDC to reinstate universal masking, irrespective of vaccination status, to help reduce the spread of the virus, especially from infected individuals who do not have any symptoms,” the letter concluded. “The pandemic is not over, and the United States once again stands on the precipice of rising cases.”

The full letter from the National Nursing Union can be read here.