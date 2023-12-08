UPDATE: 12/8 12:38 p.m. ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — New information is now being learned about the investigation and animals at the Natural Bridge Zoo.

According to volunteer and wildlife rehabilitator, Lara Watson, who is speaking on behalf of the zoo, Zeus the tiger was euthanized on Thursday, Dec. 7., and 91 other animals were removed from the premises.

WFXR News is working to learn more details, but Lara Watson released the following statement.

“We are all devastated and heartbroken about the liberties that these people are taking. They aren’t talking to the vets who have been overseeing these animals for years to let those vets give an explanation of these animals and the care they’ve received. They’re not taking the wellbeing of the animals into account just the transport of these animals alone will be a stressful event.” – Lara Watson

UPDATE: 12/6 ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — As the investigation of alleged animal abuse at the Natural Bridge Zoo in Rockbridge County continues to develop, WFXR has learned new information from one of the facility’s volunteers.

On Dec. 6, Virginia State Police arrived at the Natural Bridge Zoo to assist the Office of the Attorney General with a search. The OAG says the search was part of a criminal investigation.

Lara Watson who is a volunteer at the zoo, as well as a Licensed wildlife rehabilitator, told WFXR News that the events unfolding may be related to Asha the elephant who was orphaned when she was younger. As a result, Asha is unable to socialize with other elephants.

“Asha the elephant doesn’t elephant. She was an orphan and raised by humans and doesn’t know she’s an elephant. Multiple attempts have been made to socially integrate Asha with other elephants. These attempts have failed,” said Lara. “If Asha was to be put with other elephants, she would be killed. She is a social animal, but she socializes with people, not other elephants. If she was not receiving incredible care she would not be with us today.”

Watson also claimed that she and other workers employees were blocked from the animals, stopping them from being fed, watered, and having their cages cleaned. She says that for some animals, this can be “detrimental” because they have very strict schedules.

Further details regarding the fate of Asha and other animals are unknown, however, an Animal Control vehicle and trailer were on the scene.

Photo Credit: Rhian Lowndes

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police are assisting the Office of the Attorney General in an investigation at the Natural Bridge Zoo in Rockbridge County.

Details are limited; however, state police told WFXR News that authorities are conducting an investigative search warrant.

“The Office of the Attorney General Animal Law Unit offers support and prosecution of animal cruelty cases upon request of a local Commonwealth’s Attorney or law enforcement agency. Because this is an ongoing criminal investigation, we cannot comment further,” said spokesperson Victoria LaCivita, with the Office of the Attorney General.

As a result of the investigation, PETA released the following statement:

PETA thanks the Office of the Attorney General for executing an investigative search warrant at the Natural Bridge Zoo and hopes this will bring much needed relief to the 40-year-old solitary elephant, Asha, and other long neglected animals held there. The roadside zoo has long been the subject of public concern and PETA complaints to local, state and federal agencies.”

Authorities issue search warrants on Dec. 6 at the Natural Bridge Zoo. (Dustin Hennessey/ WFXR News)

