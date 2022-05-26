(WHNT) — Will the mail run on Memorial Day? The short answer: No.

Just like all other federally-recognized holidays, mail from the United States Postal Service (USPS) will not run on the day honoring fallen U.S. military personnel. This year, Memorial Day is recognized on Monday, May 30.

Regular mail services will restart on Tuesday, May 31.

Memorial Day is recognized every year on the last Monday of May, and commemorates the sacrifice made by those who died while serving in the U.S. armed forces. The day is also considered to be the unofficial start of summer in the United States.

For a full list of 2022 holidays recognized by USPS, click here.