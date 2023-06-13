Will the mail run on Juneteenth? Not from the U.S. Postal Service (USPS).

(WHNT) — Will the mail run on Juneteenth? Not from the U.S. Postal Service (USPS).

The mail will not run on Monday, June 19 in observance of Juneteenth. Regular USPS mail services will resume on Tuesday, June 20.

Juneteenth commemorates the last day enslaved African Americans learned they were free – two months after the end of the Civil War and more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

In 2021, President Joe Biden signed a law designating Juneteenth as the 12th federal holiday in the United States.

FedEx and UPS will remain fully open.