PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With extreme winter weather impacting roads across the country, many electric vehicle drivers have reported a drop in battery life.

AAA’s Oregon/Idaho Division recently pointed Nexstar’s KOIN to a 2019 study in which the company tested multiple EVs — a 2018 BMW i3s, a 2018 Chevrolet Bolt, a 2018 Nissan Leaf, a 2017 Tesla Model S 75D, and a 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf — to determine the average EV driving range in severe weather.

AAA found that, when temperatures drop below 20 degrees, the EVs’ driving range could be reduced by 41%. AAA said the HVAC system used to heat a vehicle’s interior is largely to blame.

As a result, researchers discovered that EV owners spend an additional $25 on charging for every 1,000 miles that they drive.

To avoid the extra strain on your EV’s battery, AAA recommends warming your vehicle up while it’s still charging, and building in pit stops for recharging into your trip. If possible, the company also recommends keeping your EV in a garage, which will allow its temperature to stabilize.

You could also avoid using the heat at all in your EV: According to AAA’s report, when the HVAC was not deployed in the vehicles tested, the driving range in cold conditions dropped by only 12%.

But in dangerously cold weather, leaving the heater off isn’t an option. Planning ahead can help offset the hit your battery takes.

“Electric vehicles continue to become more popular, and there are more designs and options on the market than ever before,” Marie Dodds, public affairs director for AAA Oregon/Idaho, added in a statement. “As long as drivers understand that there are limitations when operating electric vehicles in more extreme climates, they’re less likely to be caught off guard by a drop in driving range.”

EV drivers across the country have been struggling to keep their vehicle batteries charged amid freezing temperatures. In Skokie, Illinois, on Monday, a station with 20 Tesla Superchargers remained full nearly all day.

One driver told Nexstar’s WGN he had to have his Tesla towed to a charger after the battery died while he searched for a charging station. Drivers who were able to reach a charger found themselves waiting longer than normal to “fill up.”

“Let the navigation know you’re going to a charger so the car can pre-condition the battery to accept a charge a lot faster ,” Eddie Zipperstein, the owner of Richards Body Shop, offered as advice to EV drivers. He also told WGN it’s helpful to start charging before your battery reaches 30%.

All vehicle batteries, EVs or otherwise, can struggle in winter. When temperatures drop, the cold can slow the chemical reactions in your vehicle’s battery, leading to a lower output, Ryan Farrell, the light service manager at Action Towing in Rochester, New York, previously explained to Nexstar’s WROC.

In fact, the public affairs director for AAA’s Oregon/Idaho Division said they haven’t seen a significant increase in EV drivers requesting roadside assistance throughout the winter storm impacting the region. She reported that the association has actually received more requests from drivers of gas-powered passenger cars with dead batteries.