(STACKER) – Tax season can provoke dread, or it can bring joy. Between Jan. 1 and mid-April, individuals pull together their finances from the previous year and submit them as a tax return to the government.

Tax returns show the tax you must pay to the government and how much you’ve already paid. If you owe more than you’ve paid, you must pay the government the difference.

However, the government will refund the difference if you’ve overpaid your tax obligation. In the U.S., 74% of all tax filings received a refund in 2020, averaging about $3,085 each. While many people look forward to receiving this lump sum every year, a refund is essentially money a taxpayer loaned to the government interest-free.

Stacker examined tax return data from the Internal Revenue Service to see which states’ taxpayers received the highest average refunds in 2020, the latest data available. The share of filers who received a refund has also been included. Individual income tax returns filed between January and December 2021 were used in this analysis—not included are filers who opted to put their refund toward the following year’s tax payments.

51. Maine

Average refund amount: $2,607

Percent of returns that get a refund: 75.1%

50. Oregon

Average refund amount: $2,684

Percent of returns that get a refund: 70.9%

49. Wisconsin

Average refund amount: $2,698

Percent of returns that get a refund: 75.0%

48. Vermont

Average refund amount: $2,711

Percent of returns that get a refund: 74.7%

47. Montana

Average refund amount: $2,719

Percent of returns that get a refund: 70.5%

46. Minnesota

Average refund amount: $2,738

Percent of returns that get a refund: 71.7%

45. Ohio

Average refund amount: $2,789

Percent of returns that get a refund: 77.6%

44. Iowa

Average refund amount: $2,838

Percent of returns that get a refund: 75.4%

43. Nebraska

Average refund amount: $2,840

Percent of returns that get a refund: 74.6%

42. Idaho

Average refund amount: $2,854

Percent of returns that get a refund: 72.2%

41. New Hampshire

Average refund amount: $2,863

Percent of returns that get a refund: 74.8%

40. Rhode Island

Average refund amount: $2,866

Percent of returns that get a refund: 76.4%

39. Hawaii

Average refund amount: $2,874

Percent of returns that get a refund: 69.1%

38. South Carolina

Average refund amount: $2,891

Percent of returns that get a refund: 74.0%

37. West Virginia

Average refund amount: $2,896

Percent of returns that get a refund: 81.7%

36. North Carolina

Average refund amount: $2,909

Percent of returns that get a refund: 75.1%

35. Missouri

Average refund amount: $2,912

Percent of returns that get a refund: 76.4%

34. Kansas

Average refund amount: $2,919

Percent of returns that get a refund: 74.0%

33. Kentucky

Average refund amount: $2,920

Percent of returns that get a refund: 79.3%

32. Delaware

Average refund amount: $2,925

Percent of returns that get a refund: 75.2%

31. Michigan

Average refund amount: $2,935

Percent of returns that get a refund: 76.3%

30. Pennsylvania

Average refund amount: $2,938

Percent of returns that get a refund: 77.7%

29. Indiana

Average refund amount: $2,951

Percent of returns that get a refund: 79.5%

28. New Mexico

Average refund amount: $2,960

Percent of returns that get a refund: 75.8%

27. South Dakota

Average refund amount: $2,974

Percent of returns that get a refund: 73.9%

26. Colorado

Average refund amount: $2,978

Percent of returns that get a refund: 71.6%

25. Arizona

Average refund amount: $3,016

Percent of returns that get a refund: 72.7%

24. Virginia

Average refund amount: $3,018

Percent of returns that get a refund: 72.9%

23. Tennessee

Average refund amount: $3,044

Percent of returns that get a refund: 77.7%

22. Massachusetts

Average refund amount: $3,048

Percent of returns that get a refund: 72.0%

21. Washington DC

Average refund amount: $3,082

Percent of returns that get a refund: 70.9%

20. California

Average refund amount: $3,084

Percent of returns that get a refund: 67.9%

19. North Dakota

Average refund amount: $3,090

Percent of returns that get a refund: 73.9%

18. Arkansas

Average refund amount: $3,093

Percent of returns that get a refund: 77.4%

17. Maryland

Average refund amount: $3,100

Percent of returns that get a refund: 71.8%

16. Alabama

Average refund amount: $3,122

Percent of returns that get a refund: 76.9%

15. Utah

Average refund amount: $3,125

Percent of returns that get a refund: 74.2%

14. New York

Average refund amount: $3,128

Percent of returns that get a refund: 73.3%

13. New Jersey

Average refund amount: $3,144

Percent of returns that get a refund: 71.4%

12. Oklahoma

Average refund amount: $3,158

Percent of returns that get a refund: 77.1%

11. Nevada

Average refund amount: $3,166

Percent of returns that get a refund: 75.8%

10. Georgia

Average refund amount: $3,182

Percent of returns that get a refund: 74.7%

9. Mississippi

Average refund amount: $3,194

Percent of returns that get a refund: 79.5%

8. Connecticut

Average refund amount: $3,202

Percent of returns that get a refund: 73.0%

7. Alaska

Average refund amount: $3,246

Percent of returns that get a refund: 74.2%

6. Florida

Average refund amount: $3,278

Percent of returns that get a refund: 74.5%

5. Wyoming

Average refund amount: $3,290

Percent of returns that get a refund: 74.9%

4. Washington

Average refund amount: $3,290

Percent of returns that get a refund: 72.5%

3. Illinois

Average refund amount: $3,293

Percent of returns that get a refund: 76.2%

2. Louisiana

Average refund amount: $3,330

Percent of returns that get a refund: 79.3%

1. Texas

Average refund amount: $3,488

Percent of returns that get a refund: 77.8%