(WHNT) — Tax season is almost upon us.

The IRS announced Monday that it will begin accepting and processing 2023 tax returns on Monday, Jan. 29. IRS officials say they expect more than 128.7 million individual tax returns to be filed by the April 15 tax deadline.

“As our transformation efforts take hold, taxpayers will continue to see marked improvement in IRS operations in the upcoming filing season,” said IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel. “IRS employees are working hard to make sure that new funding is used to help taxpayers by making the process of preparing and filing taxes easier.”

Although the IRS says it issues most refunds in less than 21 days, it cautions taxpayers not to rely on receiving a refund by a certain date, especially when making major purchases or paying bills.

Below are key dates as tax season begins:

Key 2024 filing season dates

January 12: IRS Free File opens.

IRS Free File opens. January 16: Due date for 2023 fourth quarter estimated tax payments.

Due date for 2023 fourth quarter estimated tax payments. January 26: Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day.

Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day. January 29: Filing season start date for individual tax returns.

Filing season start date for individual tax returns. April 15: Due date of filing a tax return or to request an extension for most of the nation.

Due date of filing a tax return or to request an extension for most of the nation. April 17: Due date for Maine and Massachusetts.

Due date for Maine and Massachusetts. October 15: Due date for extension filers.

For more information, you can visit the IRS website