(WHNT) — November 11, 2022, will mark the nation’s 103rd observation of Veterans Day, as we honor members of our armed forces who served our country.

Across America, many businesses, schools and federal offices will be closed in observance of the holiday.

Post Offices

The United States Postal Service will be closed on Veterans Day. However, if you have something you really need to ship, you can still do that via FedEx or UPS. Both facilities keep their retail locations open to accept and deliver packages for their customers.

Banks & Credit Unions

A majority of banks and credit unions across the country will be closed on Friday, November 11, though there may be a few exceptions for branches located inside supermarkets. Your best bet would be to call ahead before making the trip.

Mobile banking apps and drive-up ATMs will still operate as normal, though transactions overall could take longer to process due to the holiday.

Schools & Workplaces

Those several schools and institutions will close to observe the federal holiday, it would be a wise decision to double-check your child’s school’s calendar or contact them directly.

Non-essential government offices and federal courts will be closed on Friday, November 11.

Retail Stores & Restaurants

The majority of retail stores, restaurants, supermarkets and malls are expected to stay open for Veterans Day, though some locations may alter their operating hours, and small businesses may decide to close their doors in observance.

Several big-box retail and restaurant chains will not only be open but will also offer discounts or deals to veterans and active military. You can learn more about those deals here.

National Parks

Parks across the country will not only be open on November 11, but several National Parks will also have free entrance.