(WHNT) – Peppermint bark, mini Reese’s cups, and Starburst, oh my! Those are just a few of the most popular Christmas candies, according to a new report from CandyStore.com.

However — the top candy varies from state to state.

Candystore.com, an online bulk candy retailer, has tapped into the insights of CandyStore.com customers to uncover these sweet treat preferences across the United States. For this year’s list, the website says they gathered opinions from over 16,000 respondents and consulted with “major candy manufacturers and distributors to ensure our findings reflect broader market trends.”

For the second straight year, Alabama’s top candy is a take on a candy usually popular around a different holiday – Reindeer Corn. The report also found the Yellowhammer State’s second and third favorite candies were candy canes and peppermint bark.

In the study, the retailer found Peppermint Bark has made a a comeback to be the top candy. In 2022, it had dropped from the no. 1 spot in six states following a strong showing in 2021. This year, however, it regained its strength in 3 states, particularly in the Midwest.

Candy canes had a similar rebound in 2023, after falling in a few locations the previous year.

Though you may not think of Starburst as a particularly ‘Christmassy’ candy, it has gained popularity in this year’s Candystore.com report. It didn’t take over any new no. 1 spots, but picked up a handful of no. 3 spots.

Here’s the full state-by-state breakdown:

Chocolate Santas – Alaska

– Alaska Reindeer Corn – Alabama

– Alabama Starburst – Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Indiana, Wisconsin

– Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Indiana, Wisconsin Reese’s Cup Minis – Arizona, California, Colorado, Kentucky, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington

– Arizona, California, Colorado, Kentucky, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington Snickers – D.C., Florida, North Carolina, New York

– D.C., Florida, North Carolina, New York Peppermint Bark – Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New England, Nevada, Rhode Island, Tennessee, West Virginia

– Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New England, Nevada, Rhode Island, Tennessee, West Virginia M&Ms – Idaho, South Carolina, Virginia, Wyoming

Idaho, South Carolina, Virginia, Wyoming Candy Canes – Louisiana, New Hampshire, Oregon, Vermont

Louisiana, New Hampshire, Oregon, Vermont KitKat – Massachusetts, Oklahoma

Massachusetts, Oklahoma Hershey Kisses – Maine, South Dakota, Utah

Maine, South Dakota, Utah Chocolate Santas – Mississippi, North Dakota, New Mexico, Ohio

Mississippi, North Dakota, New Mexico, Ohio Reese’s Pieces – Montana

Montana Skittles – New Jersey

To read more about the top candies in each state this holiday season, click here.