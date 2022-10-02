(WHNT) — “Ghostbusters,” “Hocus Pocus,” and “Coraline” are just a few of the most popular Halloween movies for kids across the United States, according to a new survey.

The survey revealed the most-searched Halloween movie for kids in each U.S. state.

“Scooby-Doo” earned the top spot in 13 states, more than any other film. It was followed by “Coraline,” the story of a girl who falls into a world where people have buttons for eyes, with 11 states. “Gremlins” and “Halloweentown” were also noted in states like North Dakota and Oregon, respectively.

Here are the most-searched Halloween films for kids in each state:

  • Alabama: Scooby-Doo
  • Alaska: Scooby-Doo
  • Arizona: Coraline
  • Arkansas: Beetlejuice
  • California: Coraline
  • Colorado: Beetlejuice
  • Connecticut: Hocus Pocus
  • Delaware: Beetlejuice
  • D.C.: The Witches
  • Florida: E.T.
  • Georgia: Coraline
  • Hawaii: E.T.
  • Idaho: Ghostbusters
  • Illinois: Coraline
  • Indiana: Scooby-Doo
  • Iowa: Scooby-Doo
  • Kansas: Scooby-Doo
  • Kentucky: Coraline
  • Louisiana: Scooby-Doo
  • Maine: E.T.
  • Maryland: E.T.
  • Massachusetts: Hocus Pocus
  • Michigan: Scooby-Doo
  • Minnesota: Scooby-Doo
  • Mississippi: Scooby-Doo
  • Missouri: Ghostbusters
  • Montana: The Addams Family
  • Nebraska: Scooby-Doo
  • Nevada: Coraline
  • New Hampshire: Ghostbusters
  • New Jersey: Coraline
  • New Mexico: Coco
  • New York: Coraline
  • North Carolina: Scooby-Doo
  • North Dakota: Gremlins
  • Ohio: Scooby-Doo
  • Oklahoma: Ghostbusters
  • Oregon: Halloweentown
  • Pennsylvania: Ghostbusters
  • Rhode Island: Hocus Pocus
  • South Carolina: Scooby-Doo
  • South Dakota: Beetlejuice
  • Tennessee: Ghostbusters
  • Texas: Coco
  • Utah: Coraline
  • Vermont: Beetlejuice
  • Virginia: Ghostbusters
  • Washington: Coraline
  • West Virginia: Hocus Pocus
  • Wisconsin: Ghostbusters
  • Wyoming: Hotel Transylvania

To see a map of the results from the survey, click here.