(WHNT) — “Ghostbusters,” “Hocus Pocus,” and “Coraline” are just a few of the most popular Halloween movies for kids across the United States, according to a new survey.
The survey revealed the most-searched Halloween movie for kids in each U.S. state.
“Scooby-Doo” earned the top spot in 13 states, more than any other film. It was followed by “Coraline,” the story of a girl who falls into a world where people have buttons for eyes, with 11 states. “Gremlins” and “Halloweentown” were also noted in states like North Dakota and Oregon, respectively.
Here are the most-searched Halloween films for kids in each state:
- Alabama: Scooby-Doo
- Alaska: Scooby-Doo
- Arizona: Coraline
- Arkansas: Beetlejuice
- California: Coraline
- Colorado: Beetlejuice
- Connecticut: Hocus Pocus
- Delaware: Beetlejuice
- D.C.: The Witches
- Florida: E.T.
- Georgia: Coraline
- Hawaii: E.T.
- Idaho: Ghostbusters
- Illinois: Coraline
- Indiana: Scooby-Doo
- Iowa: Scooby-Doo
- Kansas: Scooby-Doo
- Kentucky: Coraline
- Louisiana: Scooby-Doo
- Maine: E.T.
- Maryland: E.T.
- Massachusetts: Hocus Pocus
- Michigan: Scooby-Doo
- Minnesota: Scooby-Doo
- Mississippi: Scooby-Doo
- Missouri: Ghostbusters
- Montana: The Addams Family
- Nebraska: Scooby-Doo
- Nevada: Coraline
- New Hampshire: Ghostbusters
- New Jersey: Coraline
- New Mexico: Coco
- New York: Coraline
- North Carolina: Scooby-Doo
- North Dakota: Gremlins
- Ohio: Scooby-Doo
- Oklahoma: Ghostbusters
- Oregon: Halloweentown
- Pennsylvania: Ghostbusters
- Rhode Island: Hocus Pocus
- South Carolina: Scooby-Doo
- South Dakota: Beetlejuice
- Tennessee: Ghostbusters
- Texas: Coco
- Utah: Coraline
- Vermont: Beetlejuice
- Virginia: Ghostbusters
- Washington: Coraline
- West Virginia: Hocus Pocus
- Wisconsin: Ghostbusters
- Wyoming: Hotel Transylvania
To see a map of the results from the survey, click here.