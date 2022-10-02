(WHNT) — “Ghostbusters,” “Hocus Pocus,” and “Coraline” are just a few of the most popular Halloween movies for kids across the United States, according to a new survey.

The survey revealed the most-searched Halloween movie for kids in each U.S. state.

“Scooby-Doo” earned the top spot in 13 states, more than any other film. It was followed by “Coraline,” the story of a girl who falls into a world where people have buttons for eyes, with 11 states. “Gremlins” and “Halloweentown” were also noted in states like North Dakota and Oregon, respectively.

Here are the most-searched Halloween films for kids in each state:

Alabama: Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo Alaska: Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo Arizona: Coraline

Coraline Arkansas: Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice California: Coraline

Coraline Colorado: Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice Connecticut: Hocus Pocus

Hocus Pocus Delaware: Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice D.C.: The Witches

The Witches Florida: E.T.

E.T. Georgia: Coraline

Coraline Hawaii: E.T.

E.T. Idaho : Ghostbusters

: Ghostbusters Illinois : Coraline

: Coraline Indiana : Scooby-Doo

: Scooby-Doo Iowa : Scooby-Doo

: Scooby-Doo Kansas : Scooby-Doo

: Scooby-Doo Kentucky : Coraline

: Coraline Louisiana : Scooby-Doo

: Scooby-Doo Maine : E.T.

: E.T. Maryland : E.T.

: E.T. Massachusetts : Hocus Pocus

: Hocus Pocus Michigan : Scooby-Doo

: Scooby-Doo Minnesota : Scooby-Doo

: Scooby-Doo Mississippi : Scooby-Doo

: Scooby-Doo Missouri : Ghostbusters

: Ghostbusters Montana : The Addams Family

: The Addams Family Nebraska : Scooby-Doo

: Scooby-Doo Nevada : Coraline

: Coraline New Hampshire : Ghostbusters

: Ghostbusters New Jersey : Coraline

: Coraline New Mexico : Coco

: Coco New York : Coraline

: Coraline North Carolina : Scooby-Doo

: Scooby-Doo North Dakota : Gremlins

: Gremlins Ohio : Scooby-Doo

: Scooby-Doo Oklahoma : Ghostbusters

: Ghostbusters Oregon : Halloweentown

: Halloweentown Pennsylvania : Ghostbusters

: Ghostbusters Rhode Island : Hocus Pocus

: Hocus Pocus South Carolina : Scooby-Doo

: Scooby-Doo South Dakota : Beetlejuice

: Beetlejuice Tennessee : Ghostbusters

: Ghostbusters Texas : Coco

: Coco Utah : Coraline

: Coraline Vermont : Beetlejuice

: Beetlejuice Virginia : Ghostbusters

: Ghostbusters Washington : Coraline

: Coraline West Virginia : Hocus Pocus

: Hocus Pocus Wisconsin : Ghostbusters

: Ghostbusters Wyoming: Hotel Transylvania

To see a map of the results from the survey, click here.