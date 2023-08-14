(NewsNation) — NewsNation is hosting a Town Hall with 2024 Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, which can be watched live here starting at 9 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. CT Monday.

It’s Ramaswamy’s first presidential town hall with a national television news network, moderated by NewsNation’s chief Washington anchor Leland Vittert.

Ramaswamy is set to answer questions from viewers in New Hampshire and Iowa on immigration, the economy and health care.

The businessman has spoken to NewsNation before: In an interview with Dan Abrams earlier this month, he talked about how his policies differ from Donald Trump, saying he will “go further” than the former president did while in office.

“I don’t believe in just putting Betsy DeVos on top of the Department of Education and telling her to figure it out. I’ve said that I will shut down the U.S. Department of Education, which should not have existed,” Ramaswamy told Abrams. He’s said he would deploy troops to secure the nation’s southern border.

Recently, Ramaswamy, a pharmaceutical executive, has risen in the polls. Once registering at around 0%, some polls have shown him in third place for the presidential nomination behind frontrunner former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.