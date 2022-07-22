TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Have you ever heard an alligator ROAR? Deputies in Charlotte County, Florida, did early Friday morning after they trapped an 11-foot alligator that was spotted under a homeowner’s Jeep.

Deputies called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission to assist with trapping the 11′ 2″ alligator who fought back, opening its mouth and rolling around.

Authorities said the gator took out the homeowner’s light pole during the incident.

On its website, the National Park Service has a sound gallery of alligator noises, including sounds similar to the “roar” heard in the Florida video. American alligators are known to make these noises, called “bellows,” which Texas Parks and Wildlife says are generally made by adults. Meanwhile, young alligators make more of a “bark.”

In 2016, BBC Earth played a B-flat note on a tuba for an alligator at Crocodiles of the World in Bize Norton, United Kingdom. Resident reptile expert Shaun Foggett told BBC host Maddie Moate that the note would be the same frequency of an alligator bellow, prompting Albert the Alligator to bellow back. Foggett explained alligators bellow when threatened and/or as part of mating rituals. To bellow, alligators vibrate their whole bodies — and the water around them — using only their vocal chords.

The alligator seen in the Florida video above is in the average range for gators, with TPW explaining that typical alligator bodies range between 6 and 14 feet long.