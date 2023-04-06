TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Walt Disney World annual passes will be available for the first time since the purchase of new passes was abruptly halted last year.

On Thursday, Disney announced that fans will be able to buy new passes on April 20.

“We are so grateful for our Passholders who have a deep, strong connection to Walt Disney World,” according to a Disney blog post. “And we are looking forward to welcoming more of you to the Annual Passholder family, just in time to experience the feelings of a Disney Thrill this spring and summer.”

Disney also announced new changes to the passholder program. Annual passholders will have access to certain Disney PhotoPass services. Passholders will also be allowed to visit the theme parks after 2 p.m. without needing a park reservation (except on Saturdays and Sundays at Magic Kingdom), starting on April 18.

The following annual pass tiers will be available April 20:

Disney Pixie Dust Pass (Florida residents only) – $399 Allows entry on most weekdays, but is subject to blackout dates, including peak and holiday periods

Disney Pirate Pass (Florida residents only) – $749 Allows entry on most days, but is subject to blackout dates, including peak and holiday periods

Disney Sorcerer Pass (Disney Vacation Club members and Florida residents only) – $969 Allows entry on most days, but is subject to blackout dates on select days, during select holiday periods

Disney Incredi-Pass (All guests) – $1,399 No blackout dates apply



The blog post said the “quantity of passes will be limited and passes, or a pass type, may become unavailable for purchase at any time.” Eligible Disney Vacation Club members will be able to purchase the Sorcerer Pass beginning April 13.

For more information, visit the Disney Parks Blog.