CHICAGO (WGN) — Actor Jamie Foxx was recorded in public Sunday for the first time since he was hospitalized in April for a medical complication.

Video from TMZ shows the Oscar winner on a luxury boat cruising down the Chicago River on Sunday afternoon. The video shows Foxx with members of his family, waving and smiling at other boats.

“Boat life,” Foxx tweeted Sunday. “Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbn. Stay blessed!”

Foxx has reportedly been seeking treatment at a major medical facility in the city for the undisclosed condition.

This is Foxx’s first public sighting since his health issues were initially reported back in April.

The actor was filming the movie “Back in Action” with Cameron Diaz before he was hospitalized.