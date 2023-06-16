(WHNT) — If you used Google to search and clicked on results the search engine provided between October 25, 2006, and September 30, 2013, then you might be eligible to receive a part of a recent settlement.

That’s a LOT of potentially eligible people.

According to a class action lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, the proposed $23 million settlement claims that Google improperly shared those search queries with third-party websites and third-party companies during the above timeframe.

Because the amount of people who may be entitled to some of that settlement money is vast, to say the least, so anyone who has their claim approved (depending on how many file) is estimated to receive around $7.70 per person.

The lawsuit reports that “Google denies all these claims and the Settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing by Google.”

Claims must be filed by July 31, 2023. You can register for a class member ID here.

While the Court in charge of the lawsuit has preliminarily approved the settlement, a final approval hearing has been scheduled for October 12, 2023.

As part of the settlement, Google would also revise its “FAQs” and “Key Terms” pages regarding how and when search queries might be disclosed to third parties via referrer headers (search results).

You can find everything you need to know about the class action lawsuit here.

Once you file, you can go here to submit your info, verify that you meet the requirements, and choose how you want to receive your payment: PayPal, Venmo or a prepaid card.