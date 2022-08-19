WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — Multiple ground beef products are at the center of a health alert issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) over concerns of E. coli.

According to the warning issued on August 18, the FSIS says that several ground beef products sold by the brand “Hawaii Big Island Beef” are affected, urging consumers to check their labels.

The following items are subject to the health alert:

1-lb. vacuum-sealed packages containing “Ground Beef (80) Fine 1#/pkg” with “Packed 08/08/22” and “Lot 220808” on the label and case code “134R1”.

1-lb. vacuum-sealed packages containing “Ground Beef (Ln) Fine 1#/pkg” with “Packed 08/08/22” and “Lot 220808” on the label and case code “135R1”.

2-lb. vacuum-sealed packages containing “Ground Beef (80) Fine 2#/pkg” with “Packed 08/08/22” and “Lot 220808” on the label and case code “134R2”.

10-lb. bags containing “Ground Beef (80) Fine 10# Poly Bag” with “Packed 08/08/22” and “Lot 220808” on the label and case code “0134P10”.

10-lb. vacuum-sealed packages containing “Ground Beef (75) Fine 10# Vac Seal” with “Packed 08/08/22” and “Lot 220808” on the label and case code “130R10”.

10-lb. vacuum-sealed packages containing “Ground Beef (80) Fine 10# Vac Seal” with “Packed 08/08/22” and “Lot 220808” on the label and case code “134R10”.

40-lb. box containing four 10-lb chubs of “Ground Beef (80) Fine 10#” with “Packed 08/08/22” and “Lot 220808” on the label and case code “0134”.

Any packages with the establishment number “EST. 1063” should be thrown out. The FSIS says the products were shipped to retail and restaurant locations in Hawaii.

The USDA says that a recall was not issued since the products in question are no longer available for purchase. At this time, there have been no confirmed reports of illness due to anyone eating the meat.

In the alert, retailers and consumers are urged to throw the products away or return them.

For any questions or concerns, you can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send them an email here.