The USDA is recalling several packages of summer sausages after plastic was found in multiple products, health officials say. (Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing an alert to anyone who may have bought summer sausages sold by Paradise Locker Meats recently.

The following fully-cooked products were made on July 13, 2022:

1-lb. chubs containing “JET HIGH PRAIRIE MEATS SUMMER SAUSAGE” with lot code 220715 on the label.

with lot code on the label. 1-lb. chubs containing “FANTASMA’S finest SUMMER SAUSAGE” with lot code 220715 on the label.

Any item affected by the alert will have the establishment number “EST. 31865” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The products were shipped to retail locations in Kansas and Missouri as well as several more locations through online sales.

Health officials say the problem was discovered after the FSIS received a complaint from a customer saying there was a piece of clear plastic embedded in multiple packages of summer sausage products.

Anyone who has the affected products with the above information on the packaging is urged to throw them away or return them from where they bought them.

For questions or concerns, you can contact the company at (816) 845-9278 or email them here.

You can also get in touch with USDA FSIS health officials by calling their Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat here. You can also send an email here.