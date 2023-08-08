(WHNT) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert on Monday, saying some fresh, ready-to-eat (RTE) items could contain deer droppings.

Several RTE salads and wraps with meat and poultry may have contaminated lettuce, said the FSIS, explaining that it “may be contaminated with deer feces” and encouraged the general public not to eat the products.

Affected items were made on August 1 and 2, 2023, and include the following:

8.65-oz. plastic film packages containing “ Chicken Caesar Wrap FRESH SEASONS Kitchen ” with lot code 21323 and 21423 and Sell by dates of 8/9/2023 and 8/10/2023.

” with lot code 21323 and 21423 and Sell by dates of 8/9/2023 and 8/10/2023. 7.2-oz. plastic film packages containing “ Chicken Caesar Wrap FRESH SEASONS Kitchen ” with lot code 21323 and Fresh Thru date of 8/10/2023.

” with lot code 21323 and Fresh Thru date of 8/10/2023. 8.5-oz. plastic clamshell packages containing “ Chicken Caesar Salad FRESH SEASONS Kitchen ” with lot code 21323 and Fresh Thru date of 8/9/2023.

” with lot code 21323 and Fresh Thru date of 8/9/2023. 8.55-oz. plastic clamshell packages containing “ Chef Salad FRESH SEASONS Kitchen ” with lot codes 21323 and 21423 and Sell by dates of 8/9/2023 and 8/10/2023.

” with lot codes 21323 and 21423 and Sell by dates of 8/9/2023 and 8/10/2023. 5.85-oz. plastic clamshell packages containing “Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato Salad FRESH SEASONS Kitchen” with lot codes 21323 and 21423 and Sell by dates of 8/9/2023 and 8/10/2023.

You should see the establishment number “P-45091” or “Est. 45091” on the front label, officials said.

Labels for affected products can be seen here.

While there haven’t been any confirmed reports of illness or negative reactions, health officials urge anyone concerned should contact a healthcare provider.

Anyone with food safety questions can always call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday.