WASHINGTON (WHNT) — A public health alert has been issued for Perdue’s frozen ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken breast tenders labeled “gluten-free,” over concerns of small pieces of plastic and blue dye, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced on Tuesday.

According to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), a recall was not issued for the product since it is no longer available to purchase.

The following frozen chicken products, produced on July 12, 2022, are affected by the alert:

42 oz. plastic bags containing “PERDUE CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS GLUTEN FREE” with a “Best if Used By: 07 12 23” and a lot number of 2193 above the use by date.

Affected products will have the establishment number “P-33944” underneath the “Best if Used By” date on the back of the plastic package. These products, according to the FSIS, were shipped to BJ’s Wholesale Club retail locations across the country.

So far, the USDA says there have not been any confirmed reports of injuries or adverse reactions from anyone eating the product.

As always, the FSIS encourages anyone to throw the product away or return it from where it was purchased.

For questions or concerns, you can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send an email here.