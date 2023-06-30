HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Like much of the country, News 19 Political Analysts David Person and Jay Town have sharply differing views on the U.S. Supreme Court decisions issued over the past year.

Town finds the court is following its “originalist” model, through a strict reading of the Constitution. Person said the court appears determined to take rights away that have already been granted or affirmed to disadvantaged people.

Friday, the high court ruled President Biden did not have the authority to forgive more than $400 billion in student loan debt. A 6-3 majority disagreed with the Biden Administration’s claim that 2002 law allowed for forgiveness of $10,000, and in some cases up to $20,000, in loan debt.

The court’s majority said the administration needed Congressional approval. Three dissenting justices argued the law clearly allows the Secretary of Education to modify or waive loan payments in times of national emergency.

Political analyst Jay Town, a former U.S. Attorney for North Alabama appointed by then-President Trump, said the court’s majority got it right.

“What the Supreme Court was actually saying is there is no reading of the word or no definition of the word ‘modify’ that could get to some of legal delegation to the Secretary of Education who installed this program,” Town said. “There is no reading of the word ‘modify’ that gets you to forgiveness, meaning the debt is canceled. And that sort of delegation, especially when you’re talking about $1.4 trillion in debt, the court said that such a large amount of debt, such a huge broad sweeping power, needs legislative action.”

Biden’s loan forgiveness program proposed around $400 billion in loan forgiveness. The $1.4 trillion Town referred to is the estimated total of all U.S. student debt.

Political analyst David Person, a communications advisor and multi-award-winning journalist, said he agrees there is an argument about how far the President’s authority extends concerning an issue like loan forgiveness. But he contends the narrow argument offered by the court and its supporters misses the larger effort Biden had undertaken to help people facing heavy debt loads.

“It’s really difficult to sympathize with the court’s decision on this,” Person said. “It seems to me that this is a quibble about the particulars of language, at least in terms of to what extent the President is empowered to do what he did.

“But I think the larger consideration is what this could have done for a huge swath of people and how this would have benefited the country economically. Because if people are not saddled with student loan debt that means they’ll be spending their money basically reinvesting in the economy.”

Over the past year, the Supreme Court has taken on a host of divisive issues in American life, ending abortion, curtailing affirmative action in college admissions, and ruling on immigration, school prayer, power plant emissions, the Voting Rights Act, same-sex marriage and free speech cases.

Town said the court is doing its job.

“I absolutely believe that the Supreme Court in the last 12 months has taken on a lot of serious controversial issues,” he said. “You don’t see a court having this broad of a range of issues that are so controversial in our American fabric, in our political discussions and our social discourse.

“I do think the Supreme Court is operating in a manner in which we would expect these justices to rule. They’re going to be originalists, they’re going to be textualists. They’re not to find a result first, then craft the law and the Constitution around it. And I do believe that is absolutely the role of any court, especially our Supreme Court.”

Person said along with his concerns about the court’s push to roll back rights of historically disadvantaged groups, there are ethics issues that undermine the court’s “moral high ground.” Person pointed to the failure of Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito to disclose gifts, loans and trips provided by wealthy benefactors and lucrative law firm recruiting work done by Chief Justice John Roberts’ wife, as examples.

“My feeling about the court is first and foremost, this is a court that seems very focused on reducing rights that have already been granted, or affirmed to historically disadvantaged people,” he said. “That is extremely concerning and they’re doing this in the name, I guess of originalist sort of thinking about the Constitution. And, of course, I would argue that the originalist, you know, this sort of application of originalist thinking is flawed because the original Constitution was flawed.

“It was flawed obviously because it did not recognize the humanity of all people. It did not recognize the humanity of the enslaved, it didn’t recognize the humanity of the indigenous, it didn’t recognize the humanity of women. So to act like the original Constitution is some sacred document I think is a fallacy.”