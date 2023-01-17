DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The U.S. Coast Guard showed unity in response to a distress call 40 miles off the Destin Coast Sunday, Jan. 15.

According to a press release, a 39-year-old male crewmember of the vessel ‘No Pressure’ suffered heart attack-like symptoms while at sea.

A helicopter from the Mobile training station, New Orleans, and a boat crew from the Destin station went into action around 11:15 a.m. to reach the boat quickly.

The Destin USCG crew made it to the vessel and decided to bring the patient back to shore by boat.

The man was taken by ambulance from the Destin station Sunday afternoon and was in stable condition at last check.