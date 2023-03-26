TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The Wild Animal Safari in Troup County, Georgia has confirmed both of their tigers have been recaptured and are now safe after they escaped following a tornado Sunday morning.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) received reports there was a missing tiger on Saturday following severe weather.

Wild Animal Safari posted the following on their Facebook page Sunday morning. “We were impacted by the tornado last light. We have sustained damage at the park and will not be open today. We are working diligently to keep our team and animals safe and will update with more news as it is available.”

Authorities were asking for residents to stay indoors as they searched for the tiger and assessed tornado damage.

Wild Animal Safari posted the statement on their Facebook page Sunday at around 10 a.m., letting the community know both tigers had been returned to their enclosures at the safari.

“THE TIGERS ARE SAFE! Like much of Southwest Georgia, Pine Mountain Safari sustained extensive tornado damage this morning. Fortunately, none of our animals and employees were hurt. However, several animal enclosures were breeched, and two tigers briefly escaped. Both have now been found, tranquilized, and safely returned to a secure enclosure. We appreciate your concern and support during this difficult time. Pine Mountain Safari is committed to the safety of our employees, our animals, our customers, and our community. We will continue to update this page with other relevant storm-related information, as warranted. ” – Wild Animal Safari Facebook page