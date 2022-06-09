ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A rescue is underway at the Mars M&M factory in Elizabethtown after two people became stuck in a chocolate tank.

Dispatch tells abc27 that no injuries are being reported after two people fell into the tank. First responders were called to help cut a hole into the tank to help the victims escape the tank.

It’s unclear if the tank was empty or contained chocolate at the time of the rescue.

The plant is known for making a variety of products, including M&Ms and Dove chocolate, and is located 12 miles from Hershey, Pennsylvania.

