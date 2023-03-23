(WHNT) — It’s the sanitary glue that holds parents and bodybuilders together, but whether you take it crunchy or smooth, you can’t take it on a plane…and people are going nuts.

Stemming from a recently-viral social media post, the internet is once again causing people to split hairs and take sides – this time, the argument of whether peanut butter should be considered a solid or a liquid.

If you’re asking the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), it’s obviously a liquid.

Responses to the post began pouring in from across the globe with other travelers sharing what they had confiscated or what surprisingly made it through security checkpoints before boarding their flights.

From taking an entire lasagna as a carry-on, needles, “conflicting experiences with hummus,” and even play-doh, the reactions just kept coming. And in case you were wondering, Nutella also falls under the “liquid” rule.

According to the TSA, peanut butter is considered a liquid because “a liquid has no definite shape and takes a shape dictated by its container.” In response to the viral post, the TSA said anything you can spill, spray, spread, pump or pour is subject to the liquids rule, meaning it has to be less than or equal to 3.4oz.

While some travelers said TSA agents had said peanut butter on a sandwich is okay, the administration says it all boils down to the officer you encounter to decide.

Of course, it never hurts to take a refresher course on the “What Can I Bring?” page on the TSA website before packing your bags.