(WHNT) — The American Speech-language-Hearing Association (ASHA) warns that the firework shows we love and enjoy for the July 4th holiday can cause irreversible hearing loss.

Fireworks and firecrackers can be as loud as 150 decibels. This number is far beyond the safe listening level which is around 75 to 80 decibels. ASHA gives three ways to protect your hearing while still enjoying the beloved holiday tradition:

Wear earplugs (for children, use well-fitting earmuffs)

Leave the area if you experience pain or ringing in your ears

Keep a distance of at least 500 feet from the firework launch site

“There’s no doubt about it: many of our favorite Independence Day traditions are exceedingly loud, and they can put our ears in real danger,” said Robert Augustine, Ph.D., CCC-SLP, 2023 ASHA President. “That doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy the holiday and all the fun it brings. It just means we need to take steps to minimize our risk, and luckily, it’s not that difficult to do so.”

Any exposure to excessively loud noises can cause a type of hearing loss called noise-induced hearing loss (NIHL). The World Health Organization says that, on average, more than 1 billion young people ages 12–35 are at risk of NIHL due to increased exposure to loud sounds. This type of hearing loss is preventable, but once it occurs, it is irreversible.

There are many different ways that people can develop NIHL. The main ways are from loud events (concerts and sporting events), loud hobbies (playing an instrument or riding all-terrain vehicles), working in a loud professional field (lawn care, restaurant or food service) and also listening to loud personal technology with earbuds.

The louder the noise, the less time it takes to damage your hearing. A single blast from a firework that lasts less than one second can cause permanent hearing loss right away. This noise is called impulse noise or impact noise. This noise is measured in decibel peak pressure (DBP).

To have a fun holiday, be sure to stay safe and keep those around you safe as well. If you continue to experience pain or ringing in your ears the next day, ASHA urges you to visit a certified audiologist.

To learn more about ASHA and their 4th of July safety tips, visit their website here.