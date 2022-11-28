JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Three people were arrested and have been accused of murder, obstruction of evidence and disposing of the body of 12-year-old Markell Noah.

During their initial court appearance on Monday, emotions flared between the suspects’ families and the victim’s families. Jackson police had to break up a dispute between them.

The suspects, Caden Naylor, Eshawn Green, and Kaylan Owens appeared in front of Municipal Court Judge Jeffery Reynolds.

“I feel like they didn’t have no remorse for my baby or what they did to him, because what they did for him was… is they weren’t even human,” said Sonya Noah, the mother of victim Markell Noah.

According to court documents, Green and Owens cleaned the crime scene and dumped Markell’s body. The initial report from Jackson police said the 12-year-old was killed during a game of Russian roulette. The suspects were arrested on Friday, November 25.

Markell’s mother said Naylor was no stranger to her household.

“We live right across the street from you. Why didn’t they come knocking on my door? It is your partner on the floor,” said Sonya.

Naylor received a $1 million bond. Owens and Green were denied bond because they have been charged with capital murder.