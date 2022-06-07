PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Twenty-five years ago, the preserved humans inside the Laketown Wharf Events Center were alive.

Now, they’re science on display.

“They’re not really too graphic from what people think when they see that we have a body exhibit here,” Bodies Human Exhibit Manager Kunal Patel said. “It’s meant to be educational and fun.”

Patel said not many people get a live look at the inside of a human body.

Even those that do, find themselves going to take a peek.

“We’ve had Haney College and massage therapists,” Patel said. “We’ve had coroners and doctors.”

Katie Hensen is a massage therapist in Georgia.

“I can’t see muscles under skin,” Hensen said.

She said when she heard about this exhibit, she had to go.

“It helps me have a better understanding of my clients when I’m working on them and how everything’s attached and it’s all one body,” Hensen said.

There are more than 250 human specimens in this 10,000 square-foot facility.

If you’d like to see the human body cut into horizontal slices, you can do that. If you’d like to see it cut vertically, you can do that too.

The Bodies Human: Anatomy in Motion exhibit is expected to stay open through September.

Everyone is welcome. Children under five get in for free. For a link to purchase tickets, click here.