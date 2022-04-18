Today in History

Today is Monday, April 18, the 108th day of 2022. There are 257 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On April 18, 1775, Paul Revere began his famous ride from Charlestown to Lexington, Massachusetts, warning colonists that British Regular troops were approaching.

On this date:

In 1865, Confederate Gen. Joseph E. Johnston surrendered to Union Maj. Gen. William T. Sherman near Durham Station in North Carolina.

In 1906, a devastating earthquake struck San Francisco, followed by raging fires; estimates of the final death toll range between 3,000 and 6,000.

In 1923, the first game was played at the original Yankee Stadium in New York; the Yankees defeated the Boston Red Sox 4-1.

In 1936, singing cowboy Gene Autry recorded the song “Back In The Saddle Again.”

In 1954, Gamal Abdel Nasser seized power as he became prime minister of Egypt.

In 1955, physicist Albert Einstein died in Princeton, New Jersey, at age 76.

In 1956, actor Grace Kelly married Prince Rainier of Monaco in a civil ceremony. A church wedding took place the next day.

In 1957, Buddy Knox, who was in the Army Reserve, began six months of active duty. His hit at the time was “Party Doll.”

In 1966, “The Sound of Music” won the best picture and best director Academy Awards.

Also in 1966, Bill Russell was named player-coach of the Boston Celtics, becoming the NBA’s first Black coach.

In 1978, the Senate approved the Panama Canal Treaty, providing for the complete turnover of control of the waterway to Panama on the last day of 1999.

In 1981, Yes announced its breakup. Steve Howe and Geoff Downes went on to form Asia. Yes has since reunited.

In 1983, 63 people, including 17 Americans, were killed at the U.S. Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, by a suicide bomber.

In 1985, Wham’s “Make It Big” album became the first western pop album released in China.

In 1994, Roseanne Arnold filed for divorce from Tom Arnold. Her request was dropped, but she refiled less than a month later.

In 1996, musician Bernard Edwards of Chic was found dead in a hotel room in Tokyo. He was 43.

In 2002, police arrested actor Robert Blake in the shooting death of his wife, Bonny Lee Bakley, nearly a year earlier (Blake was acquitted at his criminal trial but found liable in a civil trial).

In 2015, a ship believed to be carrying more than 800 migrants from Africa sank in the Mediterranean off Libya; only about 30 people were rescued.

In 2015, Ringo Starr became the last Beatle to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist.

In 2016, “Hamilton,” Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hip-hop stage biography of America’s first treasury secretary, won the Pulitzer Prize for drama.

In 2019, the final report from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation was made public; it outlined Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election but did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government. (Mueller offered no conclusion on the question of whether the president obstructed justice.)

In 2021, Taylor Swift’s “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” hit number one on the Billboard 200 albums chart, 12 years after the original “Fearless” hit the top of the chart. It was the first number-one album that was a re-recording of another number-one album.

Ten years ago: Defense Secretary Leon Panetta apologized for gruesome photographs published in the Los Angeles Times that purported to show U.S. soldiers posing with the bloodied remains of dead insurgents in Afghanistan two years earlier. Dick Clark, the ever-youthful television host and producer who helped bring rock ‘n’ roll into the mainstream on “American Bandstand” and rang in the New Year for the masses at Times Square, died in Santa Monica, California, at age 82.

Five years ago: Turning back to the economic populism that helped drive his election campaign, President Donald Trump signed an order affecting government contracts and U.S. trade agreements, one that he said should help American workers whose jobs were threatened by skilled immigrants; the signing took place at the headquarters of tool manufacturer Snap-on Inc., in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

One year ago: The government announced that half of all adults in the U.S., or almost 130 million people 18 or older, had received at least one COVID-19 shot. Maren Morris won three awards and Luke Bryan was named entertainer of the year at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

In this Jan. 24, 1993 file photo, singer Michael Jackson and American Music Awards executive producer Dick Clark go over the script during rehearsals for The American Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Clark, the television host who helped bring rock `n’ roll into the mainstream on “American Bandstand,” died Wednesday, April 18, 2012 of a heart attack. He was 82. (AP Photo/file)

A student leader tries in vain to settle down a crowd of Beijing University students who converged on the Chinese Communist Party headquarters at Zhongnanhai early on Wednesday, April 19, 1989 in Beijing after demonstrating in Tiananmen Square all day on Tuesday. The students later tried to storm the gate, but were fought by Chinese security. (AP Photo/Mark Avery)

Chinese security guards, right, lock arms preparing for another push as a student leader, center, tries in vain to keep the crowd from surging forward at the ornate entrance to Zhongnanhai, the Chinese Communist Party headquarters in the early hours of April 19, 1989 in Beijing. (AP Photo/Mark Avery)

Precession in Libya’s capital town in Tripoli on Friday, April 18, 1986 for allegedly killed in the bombing by the US when they attacked Tripoli last Tuesday. (AP Photo)

This is a general view of the American Embassy in West Beirut, seen April 18, 1983, which was damaged by a huge bomb blast Monday afternoon. The bomb collapsed the entire front of the seven-story building. Note Lebanese army vehicles have closed the road off. (AP Photo/Eddie Tamerian)

Sen. Edward Kennedy talks with reporters before NBC’s “Meet the Press” program, Sunday, April 18, 1982, Washington, DC. Kennedy was a guest on the program that was broadcast live. (AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi)

Debbie Harry, lead singer of the rock group Blondie, left, arrives at New York’s Majestic Theater to attend 42nd Street with her group’s lead guitarist, Chris Stein at night, Saturday, April 18, 1981, New York. (AP Photo/Steve Sands)

Soldiers of the new revolutionary army in Iran carry a picture of Ayatollah Khomeini, wave to the crowd as they pass the Freedom monument. in Tehran. The monument built by Shah Pahlevi to commemorate 2,500 years of Persian monarchy –during on Wednesday, April 18, 1979 military parade in Tehran. Called “Islamic Army Day,” the date is to remain as a national military anniversary. (AP Photo)

American movie actress Shirley MacLaine who gained world fame by her role as Irma la Douce pictured, April 18, 1977 in Frankfurt, during press conference at start of her tour through Germany. (AP Photo)

Actor Boris Karloff, center, gets a look at what he looked like in movies not too many years ago, at a party in Karloff’s honor at the Magic Castle in Hollywood, an old mansion where magicians meet, April 18, 1967. Manuel Welton is inside the Frankenstein costume. Simian at right is unidentified. (AP Photo/Harold P. Matosian)

Arnold Palmer, second from right, laughs as he runs his hand through the $20,000 he won by defeating Gary Brewer, left, in a playoff round in the $100,000 Tournament of Champions held at the Desert Inn Country Club in Las Vegas, April 18, 1966. Next to Brewer is tournament queen Jean Carroll and at right is tournament chairman Allard Roen. Palmer won with a score of 69. (AP Photo/Harold Filan)

Pope Paul VI, standing at the central balcony of Saint Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City, Italy, April 18, 1965, as he imparts his apostolic blessing “Urbi et orbi” (“over the city of Rome and over the world”), after having celebrated an Easter Mass at a temporary altar erected before Saint Peter’s Basilica. (AP Photo/Mario Torrisi)

Representatives of the Congress of Racial Equality and student groups mass at the City Hall steps in Columbus, Ohio on April 18, 1964 to support civil rights leaders protesting alleged de factor segregation in Clevelands schools. The demonstrators marched for several blocks in downtown Columbus before the rally at City Hall. The picketing was peaceful. (AP Photo)

A one year old cat and a six month old St. Bernard dog relax after a play session, April 18, 1963. The two are great pals. The dog was brought into the family by a Frankfurt, Germany newsman when he was about the same size, as the cast. (AP Photo)

Coretta Scott King Jr., left, integration leader, the Rev. Fred L. Shuttlesworth, center, and Mrs.Juanita . Abernathy, leave Birmingham jail after visit with King and Abernathy, two leaders of integration movements in Birmingham April 18, 1963. (AP Photo/VHS)

President John F. Kennedy joins in the laughter at his news conference in Washington on April 18, 1962, after making a stab at the word proliferation, fumbling it, then joining in the newsmens hilarity at the slip. Laughter echoed through the auditorium again when he replied to a question about the FBIs awakening newsmen in the middle of the night to question them about what steel executives had said. (AP Photo)

Singer Frank Sinatra, in foreground, stands surrounded by fans on arrival in Tokyo for a six-day visit and three performances to raise funds for the benefit of underprivileged children April 18, 1962. (AP Photo)

Nearly 70,000 persons pack in Trafalgar Square, London on April 18, 1960, in demonstration that climaxed four-day Ban the Bomb march from Aldermaston to the British capital. Aldermaston is British atomic research center. (AP Photo)

President Dwight Eisenhower throws out a ball to his second pitch to open the American League baseball season, April 18, 1960. Vice President Richard Nixon is seated at left. Bob Allison of the Washington Senators, who caught the first throw, is at right. Second row: from left; Alfred Gruenther, President American Red Cross, Secretary of State Christian Herter; Joe Cronin, American Washington Senators President, Manager Bill Judges of Boston Red Sox. (AP Photo)

An Indian Official greets the Dalai Lama, spiritual and temporal ruler of Tibet, on the latter’s arrival at a military camp on the frontier of Assam April 18, 1959 in India. In the center is Mr. P.N.Menon of the Indian department of external affairs, who represented Nehru. (AP Photo)

FILE – In this Feb. 3, 1959 file photo, Dick Clark selects a record in his station library in Philadelphia. Clark, the television host who helped bring rock `n’ roll into the mainstream on “American Bandstand,” died Wednesday, April 18, 2012 of a heart attack. He was 82. (AP Photo/File)

Queen Elizabeth II wearing swagger coat and headscarf and carrying motion picture camera, climbs aboard an old farm cart from where she and Queen Mother Elizabeth, left, watches the horse trials on April 18 at Quarry Jump, Badminton, Gloucestershire, England. (AP Photo)

Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III wave from a palace balcony after the civil wedding in Monaco, on April 18, 1956. (AP Photo)

Eleanor Roosevelt testifies before the Senate antitrust subcommittee and speaks on hearing aids in Washington, D.C., April 18, 1962. Roosevelt, who is wearing a hearing aid, chided hard-of-hearing persons for letting their vanity prevent use of modern hearing devices. (AP Photo)

Cuban Premier Fidel Castro stands in the receiving line at the Cuban Embassy reception in Washington, April 18, 1959. The reception was held for members of the Washington Diplomatic Corps. Others are unidentified. (AP Photo/Bob Schutz)

Prince Rainier and Grace Kelly after their civil marriage at Monaco Palace, April 18, 1956. Seated center, left to right, her brother, John B. Kelly, Jr., his wife, Grace’s mother and father, Margaret Katherine and John B. Kelly. (AP Photo)

Dr. Albert Einstein writes out an equation for the density of the Milky Way on the blackboard at the Carnegie Institute, Mt. Wilson Observatory headquarters in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 14, 1931. Einstein achieved world reknown in 1905, at age 26, when he expounded his Special Theory of Relativity which proposed the existence of atomic energy. Though his concepts ushered in the atomic age, he was a pacifist who warned against the arms race. Einstein, who radically changed mankind’s vision of the universe, was awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics in 1921. (AP Photo)

In this April 18, 1996 file photo, a Egyptian police investigator inspects the bullet-hit windshield of tourist bus at the entrance of hotel Europa in Cairo, Egypt. Four Islamic militants opened fire on Greek tourists in Cairo, killing 18 people outside Hotel. (AP Photo/Enric Marti, File)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Clive Revill is 92. Actor Robert Hooks is 85. Actor Hayley Mills is 76. Actor James Woods is 75. Actor-director Dorothy Lyman is 75. Actor Cindy Pickett is 75. Actor Rick Moranis is 69. Actor Melody Thomas Scott is 66. Actor Eric Roberts is 66. Actor John James is 66. Rock musician Les Pattinson (Echo and the Bunnymen) is 64. Author-journalist Susan Faludi is 63. Actor Jane Leeves is 61. Ventriloquist-comedian Jeff Dunham is 60. Talk show host Conan O’Brien is 59. Actor Eric McCormack is 59. Actor Maria Bello is 55. Actor Mary Birdsong is 54. Actor David Hewlett is 54. Rock musician Greg Eklund (The Oolahs) is 52. Actor Lisa Locicero is 52. Actor Tamara Braun is 51. TV chef Ludovic Lefebvre is 51. Actor Fredro Starr is 51. Actor David Tennant is 51. Rock musician Mark Tremonti is 48. R&B singer Trina (Trina and Tamara) is 48. Actor Melissa Joan Hart is 46. Actor Sean Maguire is 46. Actor Kevin Rankin is 46. Actor Bryce Johnson is 45. Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian is 43. Detroit Tigers first baseman and DH Miguel Cabrera is 39. Actor America Ferrera is 38. Actor Tom Hughes is 37. Actor Ellen Woglom (“Marvel’s Inhumans”) is 35. Actor Vanessa Kirby is 34. Actor Alia Shawkat is 33. Actor Britt Robertson is 32. Actor Chloe Bennet is 30. Rock singer Nathan Sykes (The Wanted) is 29. Actor Moises Arias is 28.