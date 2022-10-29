Today is Saturday, Oct. 29, the 302nd day of 2022. There are 63 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Oct. 29, 1929, “Black Tuesday” descended upon the New York Stock Exchange. Prices collapsed amid panic selling and thousands of investors were wiped out as America’s “Great Depression” began.

On this date:

In 1618, Sir Walter Raleigh, the English courtier, military adventurer and poet, was executed in London for treason.

In 1787, the opera “Don Giovanni” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart had its world premiere in Prague.

In 1891, actor, comedian and singer Fanny Brice was born in New York.

In 1940, a blindfolded Secretary of War Henry L. Stimson drew the first number — 158 — from a glass bowl in America’s first peacetime military draft.

In 1956, during the Suez Canal crisis, Israel invaded Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula. “The Huntley-Brinkley Report” premiered as NBC’s nightly television newscast.

In 1960, a chartered plane carrying the California Polytechnic State University football team crashed on takeoff from Toledo, Ohio, killing 22 of the 48 people on board.

In 1987, following the confirmation defeat of Robert H. Bork to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, President Ronald Reagan announced his choice of Douglas H. Ginsburg, a nomination that fell apart over revelations of Ginsburg’s previous marijuana use. Jazz great Woody Herman died in Los Angeles at age 74.

In 1998, Sen. John Glenn, at age 77, roared back into space aboard the shuttle Discovery, retracing the trail he’d blazed for America’s astronauts 36 years earlier.

In 2004, four days before Election Day in the U.S., Osama bin Laden, in a videotaped statement, directly admitted for the first time that he’d ordered the September 11 attacks and told Americans “the best way to avoid another Manhattan” was to stop threatening Muslims’ security.

In 2005, mourners slowly filed past the body of civil rights icon Rosa Parks in Montgomery, Alabama, just miles from the downtown street where she’d made history by refusing to give up her seat on a city bus to a white man.

In 2015, Paul Ryan was elected the 54th speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

People gather on the sub-treasury building steps across from the New York Stock Exchange in New York on “Black Thursday,” Oct. 24, 1929. Thousands of investors lost their savings in the worst stock market crash in Wall Street history on Oct. 29, 1929, after a five-day frenzy of heavy trading. Too much speculation with borrowed money had inflated market values unrealistically. Huge buying orders, hastily erected by powerful financial interest, finally checked the most frantic sell-off experienced by the securities markets. The Great Depression followed thereafter. (AP Photo)

German Chancellor Adolf Hitler, right, congratulates Dr. Joseph Goebbels on his 40th birthday at the ministry of propaganda and public enlightenment in Berlin, Germany, Oct. 29, 1937. The Fuehrer presented the minister of propaganda with a painting. (AP Photo)

Architect Frank Lloyd Wright, left, listens to Fiorello H. La Guardia, director general, United Nations Relief and Rehabilitation Administration, at the second session of the Herald-Tribune Forum in New York City, Oct. 29, 1940. (AP Photo/John Lindsay)

Shipbuilding, one of the trades most closed to women, has now been opened to them. A big country house in England has been taken and adapted as a shipbuilding school. The course starts with a week devoted to the handling of tools, and lectures, then there is a period of more intensive training, followed by a spell of actual work on boats. At the end of the course an examination takes place, and then the women pass out to the yards, earning current board of trade rates of wages. Already more than sixty have passed through the school and are replacing men called to the colors. Members of the school at work on partly-completed boats in England, Oct. 29, 1940. (AP Photo)

Chess star Bobby Fischer of the U.S., left, and Vasily Smyslov of the Soviet Union, former world champion, are shown in play during the final events of the Yugoslav International Chess Tournament in Belgrade, Oct. 29, 1959. Fischer won the match. (AP Photo)

Thousands of Chicagoans attend noontime festivities dedicating the new State Street Mall, turning the famous shopping street into a pedestrtian and bus thoroughfare, on Oct. 29, 1979. (AP Photo/Larry Stoddard)

Two Green Bay Packers encourage teammates from the bench during the Packers 24-14 conquest of Washington’s Redskins, in Milwaukee, Oct. 29, 1939. At left is halfback Richard Weisgerber. Player at right is unidentified. (AP Photo/Weston Haynes)

J. Russell McGuire (left), President of the Auto Ordnance Co., at Bridgeport, Conn., and Maj. Gen. C.T. Harris, Jr., assistant to the chief of army ordnance, drew bead in Washington on Oct. 29, 1941 with the first of the new 9mm Thompson sub-machine guns to roll off the company?s production line and the 250,000th 45 Cal. Gun produced the new lighter gun which can fire 650-700 shots a minute, is fired by McGuire. (AP Photo)

This is the scene, prior to the second act of “Norma”, from the stage of the Metropolitan Opera in New York at Broadway and 39th Street, Oct. 29, 1956. Orchestra conductor Fausto Cleva stands at lower right. (AP Photo/Matty Zimmerman)

In 2018, a new-generation Boeing jet operated by the Indonesian budget airline Lion Air crashed in the Java Sea minutes after takeoff from Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board; it was the first of two deadly crashes involving the 737 Max, causing the plane to be grounded around the world for nearly two years as Boeing worked on software changes to a flight-control system.

Ten years ago: Superstorm Sandy slammed ashore in New Jersey and slowly marched inland, devastating coastal communities and causing widespread power outages; the storm and its aftermath were blamed for at least 182 deaths in the U.S.

Five years ago: All but 10 members of the Houston Texans took a knee during the national anthem, reacting to a remark from team owner Bob McNair to other NFL owners that “we can’t have the inmates running the prison.” The head of Puerto Rico’s power company said the agency was canceling its $300 million contract with a tiny Montana company to restore the island’s power system; the company was based in the hometown of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.

One year ago: The Food and Drug Administration paved the way for children ages 5 to 11 to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine; the FDA cleared kid-size doses — just a third of the amount given to teens and adults — for emergency use. Eighteen states filed three separate lawsuits to stop President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors, arguing that the requirement violated federal law. Biden held extended and highly personal talks with Pope Francis at the Vatican, and came away saying the pontiff told him he was a “good Catholic” and should keep receiving Communion, although conservatives had called for him to be denied the sacrament because of his support for abortion rights.

Today’s Birthdays: Former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is 84. Country singer Lee Clayton is 80. Rock musician Denny Laine is 78. Singer Melba Moore is 77. Actor Richard Dreyfuss is 75. Actor Kate Jackson is 74. Country musician Steve Kellough (Wild Horses) is 66. Actor Dan Castellaneta (TV: “The Simpsons”) is 65. Comic strip artist Tom Wilson (“Ziggy”) is 65. Actor Finola Hughes is 63. Singer Randy Jackson (the Jacksons) is 61. Rock musician Peter Timmins (Cowboy Junkies) is 57. Actor Joely Fisher is 55. Rapper Paris is 55. Actor Rufus Sewell is 55. Actor Grayson McCouch is 54. Rock singer SA Martinez (311) is 53. Actor Winona Ryder is 51. Actor Tracee Ellis Ross is 50. Actor Gabrielle Union is 50. Actor Trevor Lissauer is 49. Olympic gold medal bobsledder Vonetta Flowers is 49. Actor Milena Govich is 46. Actor Jon Abrahams is 45. Actor Brendan Fehr is 45. Actor Ben Foster is 42. Rock musician Chris Baio (Vampire Weekend) is 38. Actor Janet Montgomery is 37. Actor India Eisley is 29.