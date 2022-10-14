Aerial view of the construction of the Empire State Building, New York, on Oct. 14, 1930, which has reached 88 storeys. (AP Photo)

Today is Friday, Oct. 14, the 287th day of 2022. There are 78 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Oct. 14, 1964, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. was named winner of the Nobel Peace Prize.

On this date:

In 1066, Normans under William the Conqueror defeated the English at the Battle of Hastings.

In 1586, Mary, Queen of Scots, went on trial in England, accused of committing treason against Queen Elizabeth I. (Mary was beheaded in February 1587.)

In 1933, Nazi Germany announced it was withdrawing from the League of Nations.

In 1939, a German U-boat torpedoed and sank the HMS Royal Oak, a British battleship anchored at Scapa Flow in Scotland’s Orkney Islands; 833 of the more than 1,200 men aboard were killed.

In 1944, German Field Marshal Erwin Rommel took his own life rather than face trial and certain execution for allegedly conspiring against Adolf Hitler.

In 1947, U.S. Air Force Capt. Charles E. (“Chuck”) Yeager became the first test pilot to break the sound barrier as he flew the experimental Bell XS-1 (later X-1) rocket plane over Muroc Dry Lake in California.

The Duke of Edinburgh waves as he and Princess Elizabeth leave the Horseshoe Falls, Niagara Falls, Ont., on Oct. 14, 1951. Thousands of spectators were on hand to catch a Glimpse of the royal couple on their visit to the Honeymoon Mecca. (AP Photo)

Roger Maris, Mickey Mantle, and Joe Pepitone pose for a photo after their 8-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Oct. 14, 1964 in the sixth game of the World Series in St. Louis. (AP Photo)

Democratic presidential candidate George McGovern waves to the crowd, estimated at some 18,000 people, at San Francisco’s Cow Palace, on October 14, 1972. (AP Photo)

Yankees slugger Reggie Jackson (44) is greeted by manager Billy Martin and teammates in the dugout after he scored a run in the first inning in game 3 of World Series action with the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Friday night, Oct. 14, 1977. The Yankees won, 5-3 . In center is Yankees player Willie Randolph. (AP Photo)

British Prime Minister Churchill, repaying the visit by Turkish Prime Minister Adnan Menderes, right, calls at the Turkish Embassy in London on Oct. 14, 1952. Standing, at left, is Turkish Foreign Minister Fuat Koprulu. The Turkish ministers arrived in England to begin a weeks official visit to this country. (AP Photo/Sidney Smart)

Shown are two dogs on the White House lawn who are pets of President Lyndon B.Johnson, October 14, 1964. (AP Photo)

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., gestures as he announces plans for a nationwide campaign backed up by demonstrations to seek a guaranteed annual income for the poor at a news conference in Atlanta, Oct. 14, 1966. The announcement was made after talks with advisors about what course his Southern Christian Leadership Conference should take. Standing behind Dr. King is Junius Griffin, SCLC’s public relations director. (AP Photo/Horace Cort)

World heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali talks with reporters outside a federal courtroom in New York on Thursday, Oct. 14, 1976. The champ resumed the stand on Thursday in the U.S. District Court trial of a $20-million libel suit brought against him by referee Tony Perez. With Ali are his lawyers. (AP Photo/David Pickoff)

Republican candidate Ronald Reagan waves to the crowd after his helicopter landed at Van Nuys Airport in California, Monday, Oct. 14, 1980. Reagan spent the day shuttling around the Los Angeles area with several campaign rallies. (AP Photo/Zeboski)

In 1964, Soviet leader Nikita S. Khrushchev was toppled from power; he was succeeded by Leonid Brezhnev as First Secretary and by Alexei Kosygin as Premier.

In 1981, the new president of Egypt, Hosni Mubarak, was sworn in to succeed the assassinated Anwar Sadat. Mubarak pledged loyalty to Sadat’s policies.

In 1986, Holocaust survivor and human rights advocate Elie Wiesel was named winner of the Nobel Peace Prize.

In 1990, composer-conductor Leonard Bernstein died in New York at age 72.

In 2008, a grand jury in Orlando, Fla. returned charges of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated manslaughter against Casey Anthony in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee. (She was acquitted in July 2011.)

In 2016, a judge in Connecticut dismissed a wrongful-death lawsuit by Newtown families against the maker of the rifle used in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting massacre, citing a federal law that shielded gun manufacturers from most lawsuits over criminal use of their products.

Ten years ago: Extreme athlete Felix Baumgartner landed gracefully in the eastern New Mexico desert after a 24-mile jump from a balloon in the stratosphere in a daring, dramatic feat that officials said made him the first skydiver to fall faster than the speed of sound. Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Chuck Yeager, at the age of 89, marked the 65th anniversary of his supersonic flight by smashing through the sound barrier again, this time in the backseat of an F-15 which took off from Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada. Former Sen. Arlen Specter of Pennsylvania, 82, died in Philadelphia.

Five years ago: A truck bombing in Somalia’s capital killed more than 500 people in one of the world’s deadliest attacks in years; officials blamed the attack on the extremist group al-Shabab and said it was meant to target Mogadishu’s international airport, but the bomb detonated in a crowded street after soldiers opened fire. The board of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revoked the membership of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, after published reports about sexual harassment and rape allegations against Weinstein.

One year ago: New York real estate heir Robert Durst was sentenced in Los Angeles to life in prison without a chance of parole for the murder of a friend, Susan Berman, more than two decades earlier. (Durst died in prison in January 2022 at 78.) South Carolina state police said prominent attorney Alex Murdaugh had been arrested and charged with stealing insurance settlements that were meant for the sons of his late housekeeper. A work by British street artist Banksy that sensationally self-shredded just after it sold at auction three years earlier fetched more than $25 million — a record for the artist, and close to 20 times its pre-shredded price.

Today’s Birthdays: Classical pianist Gary Graffman is 94. Movie director Carroll Ballard is 85. Country singer Melba Montgomery is 85. Former White House counsel John W. Dean III is 84. Fashion designer Ralph Lauren is 83. Singer Sir Cliff Richard is 82. Singer-musician Justin Hayward (The Moody Blues) is 76. Actor Greg Evigan is 69. TV personality Arleen Sorkin is 67. World Golf Hall of Famer Beth Daniel is 66. Singer-musician Thomas Dolby is 64. Actor Lori Petty is 59. Former MLB player and manager Joe Girardi is 58. Actor Steve Coogan is 57. Singer Karyn White is 57. Actor Edward Kerr is 56. Actor Jon Seda is 52. Country singer Natalie Maines (The Chicks) is 48. Actor-singer Shaznay Lewis (All Saints) is 47. Actor Stephen Hill is 46. Singer Usher is 44. TV personality Stacy Keibler is 43. Actor Ben Whishaw is 42. Actor Jordan Brower is 41. Director Benh Zeitlin is 40. Actor Skyler Shaye is 36. Actor-comedian Jay Pharoah is 35. Actor Max Thieriot is 34.