This Day in History: November 9

Today is Tuesday, Nov. 9, the 313th day of 2021. There are 52 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Nov. 9, 1938, Nazis looted and burned synagogues as well as Jewish-owned stores and houses in Germany and Austria in a pogrom or deliberate persecution that became known as “Kristallnacht.”

On this date:

In 1620, the passengers and crew of the Mayflower sighted Cape Cod.

In 1872, fire destroyed nearly 800 buildings in Boston.

In 1918, it was announced that Germany’s Kaiser Wilhelm II would abdicate; he then fled to the Netherlands.

In 1935, United Mine Workers president John L. Lewis and other labor leaders formed the Committee for Industrial Organization (later renamed the Congress of Industrial Organizations).

In 1953, Welsh author-poet Dylan Thomas died in New York at age 39.

In 1965, the great Northeast blackout began as a series of power failures lasting up to 13 1/2 hours, leaving 30 million people in seven states and part of Canada without electricity.

In 1970, former French President Charles de Gaulle died at age 79.

In 1976, the U.N. General Assembly approved resolutions condemning apartheid in South Africa, including one characterizing the white-ruled government as “illegitimate.”

In 1989, communist East Germany threw open its borders, allowing citizens to travel freely to the West; joyous Germans danced atop the Berlin Wall.

In 2000, George W. Bush’s lead over Al Gore in all-or-nothing Florida slipped beneath 300 votes in a suspense-filled recount, as Democrats threw the presidential election to the courts, claiming “an injustice unparalleled in our history.”

In 2005, three suicide bombers carried out nearly simultaneous attacks on three U.S.-based hotels in Amman, Jordan, killing 60 victims and wounding hundreds.

In 2007, President Gen. Pervez Musharraf of Pakistan placed opposition leader Benazir Bhutto under house arrest for a day, and rounded up thousands of her supporters to block a mass rally against his emergency rule.

Ten years ago: After 46 seasons as Penn State’s head football coach and a record 409 victories, Joe Paterno was fired along with the university president, Graham Spanier, over their handling of child sex abuse allegations against former assistant coach Jerry Sandusky. Taylor Swift won her second entertainer of the year award at The Country Music Association Awards.

Five years ago: Democrat Hillary Clinton conceded the presidential election to Republican Donald Trump, telling supporters in New York that her defeat was “painful, and it will be for a long time.” But Clinton told her faithful to accept Trump and the election results, urging them to give him “an open mind and a chance to lead.”

One year ago: President Donald Trump fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper, injecting more uncertainty to a rocky transition period as Joe Biden prepared to assume the presidency; Trump said Christopher Miller, director of the National Counterterrorism Center, would serve as acting secretary. Attorney General William Barr authorized federal prosecutors to pursue “substantial allegations” of voting irregularities before the presidential election was certified, despite no evidence of widespread fraud; the action raised the prospect that Trump would use the Justice Department to try to challenge the outcome. The Trump administration blocked government officials from cooperating with President-elect Joe Biden’s team on a transition. Georgia’s two Republican senators called for the resignation of the state’s top election official, Brad Raffensperger, a fellow Republican, who had said there weren’t enough doubtful votes to tip Georgia into the Trump column.

Shown in photo is Joe Ducky-Wucky Medwick, St. Louis Cardinals slugging outfielder, won the award of the most valuable player of the National League, Nov. 9, 1937 in New York, it was announced by the Baseball Writers Association who made the award. Medwick polled 70 votes nosing out Gabby Hartnett, Cubs catcher and SPA who has 68. Medwick became the third cardinal to be honored in 1931 manager Frankie Frisch was picked, Dizzy Dean walked off with the award. The National League in hitting with an average. (AP Photo)

German leader Adolf Hitler, centre with Hermann Goering to his right, and other Nazi commanders marching through Munich, On Nov. 9, 1938. They were in Munich to commemorate the unsuccessful Nazi rising of 1923. (AP Photo)

General view of part of the sharecropper camp near Poplar Bluff, Missouri on Nov. 9, 1939. (AP Photo/Edward Kitch)

Members of the Girl’s Training Corps, wearing their new blue uniforms, marching in the Lord Mayors day youth parade, in London, on Nov. 9, 1942. (AP Photo/Staff/Worth)

Heavyweight boxer Cassius Clay holds a large collar and rope which he says he is going to fasten around “the Bear,” his name for Sonny Liston, Nov. 9, 1964. Clay caused a near traffic jam in Boston with his search for “the Bear.” He meets Liston in the ring in Boston Nov. 16. (AP Photo/Frank C. Curtin)

Cassius Clay is seen posing in Boston on Nov. 9, 1964. (AP Photo)

James W. McCord Jr., right, former security chief for President Richard Nixon’s re-election committee, and his attorney Bernard Fensterwald, leave U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., Friday, Nov. 9, 1973. Judge John J. Sirica imposed a sentence of 1 to 5 years on McCord for his role in the Watergate break-in. McCord will be allowed to remain free on bond for 15 days to put his affairs in order. (AP Photo)

Troops loyal to President Grau San Martin of Cuba removing arms from atares fortress after it was taken from the rebels, Nov. 9, 1933. The battle at the castle and street fighting took more than 100 lives. (AP Photo)

King Christian X and Crown Prince Frederick of Denmark leading their guests to the starting point whilst hosting a shoot in the Government Woods 15 miles from Copenhagen around Nov. 9, 1938. (AP Photo)

German soldier doing financial transaction in Paris, France on Nov. 9, 1940. (AP Photo)

The completion of a pass, Sgt. Armand Levy, Pittsburgh, Pa., snags it as Pfc. James Vick of Columbus, Ohio moves in for the tackle in Japan on Nov. 9, 1945. Both are members of the 182nd Infantry, Americal Division. (AP Photo/Charles Gorry)

With his mother, Mrs. Joseph Kennedy, left, and his wife, Jacqueline, watching intently, Sen. John F. Kennedy talks to newsmen, Nov. 9, 1960 at the Hyannis Armory, Mass., after his election to the presidency. (AP Photo)

President John F. Kennedy and Mrs. Jacqueline Kennedy stand with a group in the Indian Embassy in Washington on Nov. 9, 1961 where they were guests of honor at a formal dinner given by visiting Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who will depart fro New York City on November 10. Left to right: Mrs. Indira Gandhi, daughter of the Prime Minister; Mrs. B.K. Nehru, wife of India?s Ambassador to the U.S.; Indirana Raxman, President and Mrs. Kennedy and Prime Minister Nehru. Miss Raxman, a dancer joined the group momentarily to speak with President Kenendy. At right of the prime minister is President Kennedy’s mother Rose Kennedy. (AP Photo) (AP Photo)

The moon shines over Manhattan during an electric blackout on Nov. 9, 1965. This picture is looking east toward St. Patrick’s Cathedral from Rockefeller Center in New York City. (AP Photo)

FILE – This Nov. 10, 1989 file photo shows East Berlin citizens climbing up the Berlin Wall near the Brandenburger Tor, to reach the western part of the divided city. Monday, Nov. 9, 2009 marks the 20th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. (AP Photo/Jockel Finck, File)

FILE – This Nov. 11, 1989 file photo shows East German border guards looking through a hole in the Berlin wall after demonstrators pulled down one segment of the wall at Brandenburg gate. Monday, Nov. 9, 2009 marks the 20th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File)

British troops raise the Union Jack outside the administration building in Port Said, Egypt, on November 9, 1956. (AP Photo)

FILE – In this Nov. 9, 1965 file photo, stranded commuters crowd the ticketing and waiting room at New York’s Grand Central Terminal 50 years ago, after a blackout halted train service and plunged tens of millions into darkness across the northeastern U.S. and southern Canada for hours. The electric clock in background gives the time of the power failure , 5:28 p.m., while the non-electric clock on the information booth remains in operation. (AP Photo, File)

FILE – In this Nov. 9, 1983 file photo, U.S. President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan stand with Emperor Hirohito at a welcoming ceremony on their arrival in Tokyo. Japans longest-serving emperor has received one of the longest-ever official histories, but despite being 24 years in the making and 12,000 pages long, scholars and journalists say the annals of the former emperor are still incomplete. In a tradition that dates back 14 centuries, the Imperial Household Agency released a 61-volume history on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2014 that includes childhood letters to his parents while stepping gingerly around what many really want to know: Hirohitos thinking on issues such as his responsibility for World War II and the Yasukuni shrine for the war dead. (AP Photo/Sadayuki Mikami, File)

Adam Nordwall, 40, a Native American Chippewa Indian, stands at the rail of the three-masted clipper Monte Cristo as it sails past Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay, Nov. 9, 1969. Nordwall led a group of American Indians in a proposal to purchase the island for $24 in beads and cloth and suggested it be made into an native American Indian center. Nordwall hopes to make the proposal to San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors and possibly President Nixon. Disposition of the island has been under discussion in recent weeks. (AP Photo. (AP Photo/Bill Beattie)

Pop artist Andy Warhol, right, gets ready to snap a shot of painter Jamie Wyeth during an exhibition at New York’s Coe Kerr gallery, Nov. 9, 1977. Featured in the display are several of Wyeth’s portraits, including ones of ballet star Rudolph Nureyev, on wall, President Jimmy Carter, and bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger of “Pumping Iron” fame. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Baseball Hall of Famer Whitey Herzog is 90. Movie director Bille August is 73. Actor Robert David Hall is 73. Actor Lou Ferrigno is 70. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, is 69. Gospel singer Donnie McClurkin is 62. Rock musician Dee Plakas (L7) is 61. Actor Ion Overman is 52. Rapper Pepa (Salt-N-Pepa) is 57. Rapper Scarface (Geto Boys) is 51. Blues singer Susan Tedeschi is 51. Actor Jason Antoon is 50. Actor Eric Dane is 49. Singer Nick Lachey (98 Degrees) is 48. Country musician Barry Knox (Parmalee) is 44. R&B singer Sisqo (Dru Hill) is 43. Country singer Corey Smith is 42. Country singer Chris Lane is 37. Actor Emily Tyra is 34. Actor Nikki Blonsky is 33. Actor-model Analeigh Tipton is 33.