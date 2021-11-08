This Day in History: November 8

Philadelphia Eagles coach Dick Vermeil yells from the sidelines as his team played against the St. Louis Cardinals, Nov. 8, 1976, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo)

Today is Monday, Nov. 8, the 312th day of 2021. There are 53 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Nov. 8, 2000, a statewide recount began in Florida, which emerged as critical in deciding the winner of the 2000 presidential election. Earlier that day, Vice President Al Gore had telephoned Texas Gov. George W. Bush to concede but called back about an hour later to retract his concession.

On this date:

In 1793, the Louvre began admitting the public, even though the French museum had been officially open since August.

In 1864, President Abraham Lincoln won re-election as he defeated Democratic challenger George B. McClellan.

In 1889, Montana became the 41st state.

In 1923, Adolf Hitler launched his first attempt at seizing power in Germany with a failed coup in Munich that came to be known as the “Beer-Hall Putsch.”

In 1950, during the Korean War, the first jet-plane battle took place as U.S. Air Force Lt. Russell J. Brown shot down a North Korean MiG-15.

In 1960, Massachusetts Sen. John F. Kennedy defeated Vice President Richard M. Nixon for the presidency.

In 1966, Republican Ronald Reagan was elected governor of California, defeating Democratic incumbent Pat Brown.

In 1972, the premium cable TV network HBO (Home Box Office) made its debut with a showing of the movie “Sometimes a Great Notion.”

In 1974, a federal judge in Cleveland dismissed charges against eight Ohio National Guardsmen accused of violating the civil rights of students who were killed or wounded in the 1970 Kent State shootings.

In 2002, the U.N. Security Council unanimously approved Resolution 1441, aimed at forcing Saddam Hussein to disarm or face “serious consequences.” President George W. Bush said the new resolution presented the Iraqi regime “with a final test.”

In 2010, former kidnap victim Elizabeth Smart took the stand in Salt Lake City on the first day of testimony in the trial of Brian David Mitchell, the man accused of abducting her in June 2002 when she was 14.

In 2012, Jared Lee Loughner was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the January 2011 shootings in Tucson, Arizona, that killed six people and wounded 13 others, including Rep. Gabrielle Giffords.

Ten years ago: An asteroid as big as an aircraft carrier zipped by Earth in the closest encounter by such massive space rock in more than three decades. Voters re-elected Kentucky’s Democratic governor, Steve Beshear, and picked a new governor in Mississippi, Republican Lt. Gov. Phil Bryant. Bil Keane, 89, creator of the comic strip “Family Circus,” died in Paradise Valley, Arizona. Rapper Heavy D, 44, died in Los Angeles.

Five years ago: Republican Donald Trump was elected America’s 45th president, defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton in an astonishing victory for a celebrity businessman and political novice. Republicans kept their majorities in the Senate and House.

One year ago: World leaders cheered Joe Biden’s election as U.S. president as a chance to enhance cooperation on climate change, the coronavirus and other problems after four years of President Donald Trump’s rejection of international alliances. Utah Gov. Gary Herbert declared a state of emergency and ordered a statewide mask mandate in an attempt to stem a surge in coronavirus patient hospitalizations that tested the state’s hospital capacity. Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek died at his Los Angeles home after battling pancreatic cancer for nearly two years; he was 80.

A beaming President Harry Truman reads election returns at the Women’s National Democratic Club dinner on Nov. 8, 1949 in Washington before starting his off-the-cuff speech. The president, shown looking down at his notes, told his audience that two New York papers predicted the election of Herbert Lehman as U.S. Senator from New York State. (AP Photo/ Harvey Georges)

Gov. Theodore McKeldin of Maryland, greets Britains Queen Mother Elizabeth at the door of the executive mansion in Annapolis, Maryland on Nov. 8, 1944 upon her arrival for a five hour tour of the historic capital of Maryland. Mrs. McKeldin is at left. (AP Photo/John Rous)

President Dwight Eisenhower displays an FBI badge, mounted on a plaque, which J. Edgar Hoover, Director of the FBI, presented to him in Washington on Nov. 8, 1957. The presentation took place at the FBI National Academy graduation exercises. (AP Photo/Charles Gorry)



U.S. President George H. Bush gestures while speaking to reporters at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 8, 1990 in Washington as Defense Secretary Dick Cheney looks on at left. Bush said he still held out hope for a peaceful resolution, but wanted to give the American ground commander in Saudi Arabia a credible offensive option as he prepares to send thousands of troops to bolster troops in the Persian Gulf. (AP Photo/Bob Daugherty)

Lorena Bobbitt leaves Prince William Circuit court along with her attorney John Lowe after the first day of the trial of her husband in Manassas, Va., Monday, Nov. 8, 1993. Bobbitt, who cut off her husband’s penis, has accused him of sexual assault. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

The U.S.S. Iowa, lies at anchor, during her trials in the Pacific on Nov. 8, 1944. She is an archtype of the U.S. Navys newest class of battleship. (AP Photo)

President Eisenhower casts his ballot at the Barlow Fire Hall outside of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania on Nov. 8, 1960, as he votes in the Presidential election. At left is H. Earl Pitzer, Adams County Republican chairman and seated right is unidentified elections clerk. In rear behind the newsmen in center are the curtained voting booths. (AP Photo)

Americans listen to U.S. election returns read by man in background at Harrys New York bar, a favorite rendezvous in Paris on Nov. 8, 1960. (AP Photo)

Folk singer and songwriter Bob Dylan, 22, performs on Nov. 8, 1963. The location is unknown. (AP Photo)

Mrs. James Hart, an election judge in Kenilwoth, Illinois, Nov. 8, 1966, pins a carnation on the lapel of Charles Percy, Republican candidate for U. S. Senator from Illinois as he arrives to vote. Percy is opposing incumbent Democrat Paul Douglas for the seat. (AP Photo/Charles Knoblock)

Lester Maddox, Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate, gives an A-OK sign at his Atlanta headquarters, Georgia Nov. 8, 1966 as early returns come in from general election. First returns showed Maddox well ahead of his Republican opponent Howard (Bo) Callaway. With Maddox is his wife, Virginia. (AP Photo/Horace Cort)

An honor guard of Israeli paratroopers fires a salvo as salute to soldiers buried on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 1973 at Kiryat Shaul cmeter in Tel Aviv, Israel. Wednesday was declared a national day of mourning and many of the 1,854 war dead were laid to rest in ceremonies across the country. Mourners, foreground, watch the salute. (AP Photo/Horst Faas)

Flames and smoke billow as a fireman pours water on a burning waste oil dump in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania on Nov. 8, 1974. Firemen from 10 companies battled the flames which leaped to 200 feet at some points. (AP Photo/Barry Leas)

Democratic candidate David Dinkins and his wife Joyce give thumbs up to supporters after he won the mayoral race in New York, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 1989. Dinkins, the 62-year old Manhattan borough president, claimed a historic victory as he became New York City?s first black mayor. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm)

Joan Sutherland takes a bow after her performance in the operetta The Merry Widow in Dallas, Texas on Nov. 8, 1989. Sutherland will make her final opera appearance in the U.S. on Saturday at night. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)

Earvin “Magic” Johnson, left, is shown as he makes his first public appearance, after announcing he tested positive for the HIV virus, during taping of the “Arsenio Hall Show” in Los Angeles, Friday, Nov. 8, 1991. Johnson said Thursday he was infected with the HIV virus, and was retiring from the Los Angeles Lakers. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

Beverly Ross of Shreveport, La. greets Republican gubernatorial candidate a David Duke in the lobby of a hotel in Shreveport, La., Nov. 8, 1991. Ross wearing curlers in her hair, jumped out of the chair in a hair salon when she saw Duke coming down the hall. Duke then met with the Louisiana Conference of Mayors. (AP Photo/Tannen Maury)

Workmen clean the hall of the wreckage in Burgerbraukeller in Munich, where an attempt on Adolf Hitler’s life by bombing occurred as the Fuehrer left the meeting, Nov. 8, 1939. (AP Photo)

Taking a day off from practice, runningback Mercury Morris of the Miami Dolphins, blows a bubble with his gum to entertain his 9-month-old son Maceo, in Miami, Fla., Nov. 8, 1971. Sunday, Morris was blowing bubbles inside his helmet, but wasn’t entertaining the Buffalo Bills when he gained 116 yards in 13 carries, including a 45-yard touchdown run. (AP Photo/Harold Valentine)

Romanian fascists, wearing Nazi emblems are shown marching in Bucharest, Nov. 8, 1936. (AP Photo)

President Franklin D.Roosevelt is assisted by an unidentified personal assistant as he leaves the voting booth at Hyde Park, N.Y., November 8, 1938 after casting his vote as a private citizen. (AP Photo)

Paying a visit to President Franklin D. Roosevelt at the White House, Washington on Nov. 8, 1943, before starting on a tour of all war theaters except the South Pacific to check religious facilities for servicemen were these members of the National Jewish Welfare Board. They are: (left to right) Walter Rothschild, Chaplain Aryeh Lev, Dr. Barnett Brickner and Louis Kraft. (AP Photo/George R. Skadding)

Cuban composer Ernesto Lecuona, seated, left, celebrates his 50th birthday at a party given for him in New York City, Nov. 8, 1945. Standing from left are, Capt. Alex North, American composer; Marian Gonitch, soprano; Carolina Segrera, soprano; Sarita Escarpenter, soprano; and George Kleinsinger, American composer. Playing the piano with Lecuona is Carmelina Delfin, Cuban pianist and hostess of the celebration. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Alain Delon is 86. Singer-actor Bonnie Bramlett is 77. Singer Bonnie Raitt is 72. TV personality Mary Hart is 71. Former Playboy Enterprises chairman and chief executive Christie Hefner is 69. Actor Alfre Woodard is 69. Singer-songwriter Rickie Lee Jones is 67. Nobel Prize-winning author Kazuo Ishiguro is 67. Rock musician Pearl Thompson (The Cure) is 64. Singer-actor Leif Garrett is 60. Chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay is 55. Actor Courtney Thorne-Smith is 54. Actor Parker Posey is 53. Actor Roxana Zal is 52. Singer Diana King is 51. Actor Gonzalo Menendez is 50. Rock musician Scott Devendorf (The National) is 49. Actor Gretchen Mol is 49. ABC News anchor David Muir is 48. Actor Matthew Rhys is 47. Actor Tara Reid is 46. Country singer Bucky Covington is 44. Actor Dania Ramirez is 42. Actor Azura Skye is 40. Actor Chris Rankin is 38. TV personality Jack Osbourne is 36. Actor Jessica Lowndes is 33. R&B singer SZA is 32. New York Yankees outfielder and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton is 32. Singer-actor Riker Lynch is 30. Country singer Lauren Alaina is 27. Actor Van Crosby (TV: “Splitting Up Together”) is 19.