This Day in History: November 7

Today is Sunday, Nov. 7, the 311th day of 2021. There are 54 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Nov. 7, 1917, Russia’s Bolshevik Revolution took place as forces led by Vladimir Ilyich Lenin overthrew the provisional government of Alexander Kerensky.

On this date:

In 1861, former U.S. President John Tyler was elected to the Confederate House of Representatives (however, Tyler died before he could take his seat).

In 1944, President Franklin D. Roosevelt won an unprecedented fourth term in office, defeating Republican Thomas E. Dewey.

In 1967, Carl Stokes was elected the first Black mayor of a major city — Cleveland, Ohio.

In 1972, President Richard Nixon was re-elected in a landslide over Democrat George McGovern.

In 1973, Congress overrode President Richard Nixon’s veto of the War Powers Act, which limits a chief executive’s power to wage war without congressional approval.

In 1980, actor Steve McQueen died in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico, at age 50.

In 1989, L. Douglas Wilder won the governor’s race in Virginia, becoming the first elected Black governor in U.S. history; David N. Dinkins was elected New York City’s first Black mayor.

In 2001, the Bush administration targeted Osama bin Laden’s multi-million-dollar financial networks, closing businesses in four states, detaining U.S. suspects and urging allies to help choke off money supplies in 40 nations.

In 2013, shares of Twitter went on sale to the public for the first time; by the closing bell, the social network was valued at $31 billion.

In 2015, the leaders of China and Taiwan met for the first time since the formerly bitter Cold War foes split amid civil war 66 years earlier; Chinese President Xi Jinping and Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou hailed the meeting in Singapore as a sign of a new stability in relations.

In 2017, former star baseball pitcher Roy Halladay died when the small private plane he was flying crashed into the Gulf of Mexico; the 40-year-old was an eight-time All-Star for the Blue Jays and Phillies.

In 2018, a gunman killed 12 people at a country music bar in Thousand Oaks, California, before apparently taking his own life as officers closed in; the victims included a man who had survived the mass shooting at a country music concert in Las Vegas.

Ten years ago: A jury in Los Angeles convicted Michael Jackson’s doctor, Conrad Murray, of involuntary manslaughter for supplying a powerful anesthetic implicated in the entertainer’s 2009 death. (Murray was sentenced to four years in prison; he served two years and was released in October 2013.) Former heavyweight champion boxer Joe Frazier died in Philadelphia at age 67.

Five years ago: In Philadelphia, with tens of thousands shivering in the cold, Barack and Michelle Obama passed the torch to Hillary Clinton in an emotional but anxious plea to elect her president. Meanwhile, Donald Trump accused Clinton of being protected by a “totally rigged system” and urged voters to “beat the corrupt system and deliver justice.” Former U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno, 78, died in Miami. Singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen, 82, died in Los Angeles.

One year ago: Democrat Joe Biden clinched victory over President Donald Trump as a win in Pennsylvania pushed Biden over the threshold of 270 Electoral College votes; the victory followed more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in ballots. Trump refused to concede, threatening further legal action on ballot counting. In a victory speech delivered near his Delaware home, Biden offered himself to the nation as a leader who “seeks not to divide, but to unify.” Addressing the nation as the first woman to be elected vice president, Kamala Harris paid tribute to the women – particularly Black women – who helped pave the way for her. Chanting “This isn’t over!” and “Stop the steal,” Trump supporters protested at state capitols across the country, echoing Trump’s baseless allegations that the Democrats won by fraud.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt and his wife Eleanor stand with Vice President-elect Henry A. Wallace and his wife on the front of the White House in Washington on Nov. 7, 1940, and respond to roars of We want Roosevelt. The president stands with his aide, Thomas Qualters. From left to right are: Lieut. Col. Horace Smith, Army aide; Michael Riley (partly hidden), Secret Service; Lieut. George A. Lange, Navy aide; Robert Wells, Secret Service; Mrs. Roosevelt; Wallace; Mrs. Wallace; the president; Qualters; Dale Whiteside, Secret Service; H.G. Crim, head White House usher; Capt. William D. Saunders, Marine Corps. (AP Photo)

Returning with a third four-year lease on the White House, President Franklin D. Roosevelt received a roaring welcome from thousands in Washington streets, Nov. 7, 1940. With the chief executive as he waved from his train returning from Hyde Park were, left to right are, first lady Eleanor Roosevelt, Ilo Wallac, wife of Henry A. Wallace, vice president-elect, far right. (AP Photo)

American Rangers storm a beach from an assault boat in practice maneuvers somewhere in England, Nov. 7, 1942. Similar landings are being made in the North African French colonies. (AP Photo)

New Yorks Governor-elect Thomas E. Dewey, and his family sitting on the steps of their country home at Pawling, New York on Nov. 7, 1942. From left to right: Mrs. Frances Dewey; Thomas Jr., 10; John, 7; and the governor-elect, holding his pup Canute. (AP Photo/John Duricka)

Heavy casualties were caused by a bomb which hit a milk bar and a dance hall, both of which were crowded, during a raid on Putney, London, on Nov. 7, 1943. The street looked like a battlefield as dead and wounded lay in the roadway. Two emergency mortuaries were set up nearby, and bodies were still being taken from the wreckage at night. 81 people were killed in the raid. (AP Photo)

Movie actress Jane Russell (right), and her mother, Mrs. Geraldine Jacoby Russell (left), of Van Nuys, Calif., hold 15-month-old baby they brought with them from London, on arrival at International Airport, New York on Nov. 7, 1951. The baby was handed to Miss Russell by his sobbing mother at the London Airport on Nov. 6. The actress, who has toured Europe looking for a child to adopt, said she does not expect to adopt this child. She said she is afraid to adopt a baby whose parents know where he is. (AP Photo/Jack Harris)

Placard-carrying pickets, members of the Russian Peoples Movement, march in front of the United Nations offices of the Soviet Union, 680 Park Avenue in New York, on Nov. 7, 1951. The picketing lasted one hour. (AP Photo/Max Desfor)

Students at the school in Osaka learn a fan dance as part of their training as geishas, Nov. 7, 1952. They use typical Japanese painted fans. Japanese geishas have three years of special schooling and two years of apprenticeship before they are on their own. After a period of lowered prestige following World War II, geishas are staging a comeback in Japan. (AP Photo/Yuichi Ishizaki)

Singer Shirley Bassey arrives at the Warner Theatre, Leicester Square, London on Nov. 7, 1956 for the London Premiere of the film Moby Dick. (AP Photo/Bob Dear)

President Dwight D. Eisenhower sits at his desk in the White House minutes before he started his nationally televised broadcast on Science and Security, Nov. 7, 1957. Ike spoke to the nation as the Russians displayed new military might in Moscow, celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Red Revolution (AP Photo/Charles Gorry)

Senator John F. Kennedy, the Democratic presidential candidate, turns away from huge crowd that heard outside the city hall in Providence, Rhode Island, Nov. 7, 1960. The senator will spend his last day of campaign in New England. (AP Photo/J. Walter Green)

Part of the more than 300 women, members of families of New York City policemen demonstrate along the Park Row side of City Hall Park in New York, Nov. 7, 1960. Many of the women carried signs in the protest against the ban on outside employment by policemen. The sign at right misspells the first name of police commissioner Stephen P. Kennedy who has prohibited “moonlighting by city policemen. Mrs. John J. Cassese, wife of president of the Patrolmens Benevolent Association, appears in tweed coat, under be fair  sign. (AP Photo/Jacob Harris)

The Navy?s largest aircraft carrier, the U.S.S. Constellation, arrives on Nov. 7, 1961 in New York City after a fire during its trial run had taken the lives of four men. In foreground is the Statue of Liberty which stands on Liberty Island at the entrance to New York harbor. (AP Photo)

A rescue capsule is lowered by a rescue team at the Lengede iron ore mine November 7, 1963, after they managed to drill a rescue tunnel reaching the last group of trapped miners who survived the desaster. It seemed a miracle but the rescue operations manged to salvage 11 miners who had been trapped for 336 hours (14 days) at a depth of 60 meters. The disaster occurred October 24, when a water treatment pond started to leak suddenly and flooded a part of the Lengede mine, called “Mathilde”. (AP Photo/Helmuth Lohmann)

Aides provide umbrella protection against a rainstorm for Ronald Reagan and his wife, Nancy, as they walked to an airplane at Burbank, Calif., on Nov. 7, 1966. Reagan took off airport campaign rallies at Fresno, Sacramento, San Jose and San Diego in a final drive for votes in the November 8 election in which he’s trying to unseat Democratic Gov. Edmund G. Brown. Mrs. Reagan accompanied him to the plane, then turned around to made a tour of her own through the Los angeles metropolitan area. (AP Photo/ David F. Smith)

Seven members of the World Champion Baseball team of the New York Mets make their stage debut at Cesars Palace to a sellout crowd at night, Nov. 7, 1969 in Las Vegas. Here they are signing ?The Impossible Dream.? L. to R: Art Shamsky, Tommy Agee, Tom Seaver, Donn Clendenon, Ed. Kranepool, Jerry Koosman and Cleon Jones. (AP Photo/EW)

Sen. George McGovern and his family in Sioux Falls, election night, Nov. 7, 1972 after he was defeated by Richard Nixon, and conceding the election. (AP Photo)

Singer Eddie Fisher, 47, shows off his new bride Terry Richard, 21, as they walk towards the camera, Thursday, Nov. 7, 1975, Los Angeles, Calif. Fisher was formerly married to: Debbie Reynolds, Elizabeth Taylor and Connie Stevens. The couple met at a party in Bel Air, Calif., and were married in Puertecitos, Baja, California, Oct. 29, 1975. Richard was the former Miss Louisiana in Miss World Contest in 1973. (AP Photo/Jeff Robbins)

Jean Harris arrives at the Westchester County Courthouse, Nov. 7, 1980. The finishing school headmistress from McLean, Va. is accused of murdering Scarsdale Diet doctor Herman Tarnower in his Purchase, N.Y. home last March. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm)

Daniel D. Goodwin, a professional acrobat from Kennebunkport, Maine, climbs the 56-story First National Bank building, Nov. 7, 1981 in downtown Dallas, Texas. Goodwin, nicknamed “Spider Dan” for the outfit he climbs in, successfully completed the climbs of Dallas? tallest building just six days after having to be rescued from the second floor of Chicago?s 1107-foot John Hancock Center. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)

George H. Bush gives the thumbs, Nov. 7, 1984 as he is greeted by a crowd of cheering supporters. (AP Photo/David Breslauer)

Nancy and Ronald Reagan signal to well-wishers and supporters at the Century Plaza Hotel at night, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 1984 in Los Angeles after Reagan was declared the winner in the 1984 presidential election against Democratic opponent Walter Mondale. (AP Photo)

Uniformed city policemen stand outside the Mine Shaft, a gay bar which was shut down in Greenwich Village, New York, Nov. 7, 1985. It was the first move by the city against premises that allegedly permit high-risk sexual activity that can spread the AIDS disease. (AP Photo/Rich Maiman)

Philippines First Lady Imelda R. Marcos shakes hands with Manila residents on Thursday, Nov. 7, 1986 as she tours Metro Manila to celebrate the anniversary of the Metro Manila Commission which she heads. Mrs. Marcos who returned on Wednesday from a three-week foreign trip, denied she will run for Vice President in the planned on Jan. 17, 1986 presidential elections. She instead campaigned for her husband, Ferdinand E. Marcos, during the tour. (AP Photo/V. Redrigues)

Federal officers, wearing hats with shields, struggle to shut the doors of Philadelphia’s Federal Courthouse, Monday, Nov. 7, 1988 in Philadelphia while demonstrators, foreground, attempt to force their way inside. The demonstration was staged by members of the Homeless Coalition who were demanding the government restore federal housing funds which had been cut by the Reagan administration. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)

On the 74th anniversary of the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, thousands of pro-Communist supporters rally on October Square around one of the few statues of Lenin still standing in Moscow on Thursday, Nov. 7, 1990. With the official ceremonies marking the revolution being canceled, a few thousand Communist diehards marched into Red Square on Thursday chanting Lenins name. (AP Photo/Yuri Romanov)

Earvin “Magic” Johnson pause during a press conference to announce his retirement from the Los Angeles Lakers at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 1991. Johnson made the retirement announcement after learning he had tested positive for the AIDS virus. (AP Photo/Craig Fujii)

Dr. Conrad Murray reacts after the jury returns with a guilty verdict in his involuntary manslaughter trial Monday, Nov. 7, 2011 in a Los Angeles courtroom . Murray was convicted Monday of involuntary manslaughter after a trial that painted him as a reckless caregiver who administered a lethal dose of a powerful anesthetic that killed the pop star. (AP Photo/Al Seib, Pool)

Demonstrators in Teheran, oil-troubled capital of Persia, lump Clement Attlee and Winston Churchill together in a poster showing the two cuddling up together beneath the shadow of a big gun and cradling a giant shell in a cushion on their laps on Nov. 7, 1951. There were 12,000 in this demonstration, in which America came in for a share of the blame. The chants were Long live Russia and Death to British and Americans. (AP Photo)

Danny Watson, a 75 year old retired postman from Hetersgill, Cumberland, England drinks a glass of beer while riding his grey pony named Dolly outside The Black Lion pub, two miles from his home on Nov. 7, 1967. Watson used to get lifts from friends to reach the pub but a law came into force in England allowing policeman to test drivers with a breathalyser to detect if they are driving whilst intoxicated. Watson got around the problem by buying Dolly and using her to ride to the pub. (AP Photo)

New York Mayor-elect Fiorello H. LaGuardia and his wife Marie are shown as they entered the Hotel Astor for the Fusion Party celebration after his election was assured, Nov. 7, 1933. (AP Photo)

Margaret Truman, left, and her mother Bess look over the shoulder of Sen. Harry S. Truman (D-Mo.) in Kansas City as he makes a chart of election returns heard over the radio, Nov. 7, 1944. (AP Photo)

Miss Doris Stevens, noted feminist, at her desk in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 7, 1931. She was the first woman to attend the sessions as a member of the governing board of the American Institute of International Law. (AP Photo)

Tammany hall was unusually quiet as election returns began to come in indicating the defeat of Mayor John P. O Brien for re-election. Mayor O Brien, right, is shown here discussing the results with John F. Curry, left, Tammany leader, at Tammany Hall in New York City, United States on Nov. 7, 1933. Judging from his expression, he is none too well pleased with the result. Laguardia was the winner. (AP Photo)

French aviator and industrialist Louis Jacques Balsan and his wife, Consuelo Vanderbilt, the Duchess of Marlborough, are shown abouard the liner Rex on their arrival in New York, Nov. 7, 1934. (AP Photo)

Fleeing from the destruction to come, a peasant family fleeing from Madrid, on Nov. 7, 1936, with some of their worldly goods on the backs of their donkeys. (AP Photo)

Claire Luce, right, well known British Actress, served champagne to the British Tommies who flocked into the canteen she opened under the name of St. Peters Kitchen at St. Pancras Station, in London, on Nov. 7, 1939. It is from this and other stations in London that the Tommies leave enroute to the fighting front in France. (AP Photo)

Egyptians are seen here inspecting the remains of a taxi-Cab which suffered severely during a Nazi air raid in a Cairo street on Nov. 7, 1941. (AP Photo)

The sidewalks and streets of Times Square were jammed with this crowd of election celebrants in New York City, Nov. 7, 1944 just before 10 p.m. (AP Photo/John Rooney)

Britain’s King George VI, left, salutes after laying his wreath at the Cenotaph, in Whitehall, London, on Nov. 7, 1948, during the service to remember the dead of the two World Wars. The King is flanked by the Duke of Gloucester, top, and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. (AP Photo/Staff/Priest)

President Harry Truman (left) wishes Secretary of State Dean Acheson a good journey on Nov. 7, 1949 at National Airport in Washington. Acheson prepares to board a plane for Paris to he meet with Foreign Ministers Ernest Bevin of Britain and French Foreign Minister Robert Schuman of France. Shown from left are James E. Webb, assistant Secretary of State; Truman, Acheson, and Mrs. (AP Photo)

Emperor Haile Selassie of Ethiopia and his empress are in royal regalia on arriving at St. Georges Cathedral, Addis Ababa on Thursday, Nov. 7, 1955 for services commemorating the 25th anniversary of his coronation. The train bearers are unidentified. (AP Photo)





Former Vice President Richard Nixon conceded defeat in the California gubernatorial race, Nov. 7, 1962, in an angry denunciation of the press. He told a large group of reporters bitterly: “You won’t have Nixon to kick around any longer.” (AP Photo/David F. Smith)

The wrecked interior of the King’s Arms public house beside the British Army barracks in Woolwich, London, England after a terrorist bomb had been thrown from a passing car on Nov. 7, 1974. Two people were killed and several others seriously injured. Woolwich Barracks is the headquarters of the Royal Regiment of Artillery. (AP Photo/Robert Dear)

Fitness expert Jack LaLanne, 61, comes out of the chilly water after a successful swim from the Marin County side along the Golden Gate Bridge to San Francisco, November 7, 1975. Lalanne made the swim underwater, shackled and handcuffed, while towing a 2,000 pound-laden boat as an additional handicap. (AP Photo)

Soviet T-72 tanks, displayed publicly for the first time, travel across Red Square in Moscow during a parade in honor of the 60th anniversary of the Bolshevik Revolution in Russia on Nov. 7, 1977. (AP Photo/Boris Yurchenko)

Halle Berry, Miss USA, is shown in costume at a Variety Club of Great Britain luncheon at the Hilton Hotel in London, England, Friday, Nov. 7, 1986. The 20-year-old student from Cleveland, Ohio, said her national costume, by American designer Dick Frank, reflects “America’s advancement in space.” (AP Photo/Dave Caulkin)

New York City mayoral candidate Rudolph Giuliani reaches out for handshakes during his campaign stop in Harlem, Nov. 7, 1989. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Today’s Birthdays: Former U.S. Sen. Rudy Boschwitz, R-Minn., is 91. Actor Barry Newman is 83. Actor Dakin Matthews is 81. Singer Johnny Rivers is 79. Former supermodel Jean Shrimpton is 79. Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell is 78. Former CIA Director David Petraeus is 69. Jazz singer Rene Marie is 66. Actor Christopher Knight (TV: “The Brady Bunch”) is 64. Rock musician Tommy Thayer (KISS) is 61. Actor Julie Pinson is 54. Rock musician Greg Tribbett (Mudvayne) is 53. Actor Michelle Clunie is 52. Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock is 51. Actor Christopher Daniel Barnes is 49. Actors Jeremy and Jason London are 49. Actor Yunjin Kim is 48. Actor Adam DeVine is 38. Rock musician Zach Myers (Shinedown) is 38. Actor Lucas Neff is 36. Rapper Tinie (TY’-nee) Tempah is 33. Rock singer Lorde is 25.