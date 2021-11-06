This Day in History: November 6

The aftermath of the North Street Arcade in the city center of Belfast, Northern Ireland after it was hit by a bomb blast which wrecked eight shops, shown Nov. 6, 1971. (AP Photo)

Today is Saturday, Nov. 6, the 319th day of 2021. There are 55 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Nov. 6, 1860, former Illinois congressman Abraham Lincoln of the Republican Party was elected President of the United States as he defeated John Breckinridge, John Bell and Stephen Douglas.

On this date:

In 1632, King Gustavus Adolphus of Sweden was killed in battle.

In 1893, composer Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky died in St. Petersburg, Russia, at age 53.

In 1906, Republican Charles Evans Hughes was elected governor of New York, defeating newspaper publisher William Randolph Hearst.

In 1928, in a first, the results of Republican Herbert Hoover’s presidential election victory over Democrat Alfred E. Smith were flashed onto an electric wraparound sign on the New York Times building.

In 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower won re-election, defeating Democrat Adlai E. Stevenson.

In 1977, 39 people were killed when the Kelly Barnes Dam in Georgia burst, sending a wall of water through Toccoa Falls College.

In 1984, President Ronald Reagan won re-election by a landslide over former Vice President Walter Mondale, the Democratic challenger.

In 1990, about one-fifth of the Universal Studios backlot in southern California was destroyed in an arson fire.

In 2012, President Barack Obama was elected to a second term of office, defeating Republican challenger Mitt Romney.

In 2014, the march toward same-sex marriage across the U.S. hit a roadblock when a federal appeals court upheld laws against the practice in four states: Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky and Tennessee. (A divided U.S. Supreme Court overturned the laws in June 2015.)

In 2015, President Barack Obama rejected the proposed Keystone XL pipeline, declaring it would undercut U.S. efforts to clinch a global climate change deal at the center of his environmental legacy. (President Donald Trump would reverse the Obama decision, but President Joe Biden canceled the permit for the pipeline on the day he took office.)

In 2017, former Democratic congressman Anthony Weiner reported to prison in Massachusetts to begin a 21-month sentence for sexting with a 15-year-old girl.

Ten years ago: Greece’s embattled prime minister, George Papandreou, and its main opposition leader, Antonis Samaras, agreed to form an interim government to ensure the country’s new European debt deal.

Five years ago: FBI Director James Comey abruptly announced that Democrat Hillary Clinton should not face criminal charges related to newly discovered emails from her tenure at the State Department.

One year ago: Democrat Joe Biden overtook President Donald Trump in Georgia as the counting of votes continued in the battleground state; Biden also expanded his lead over Trump in Pennsylvania and Nevada. The federal agency that oversees U.S. election security pushed back at unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in a statement, saying that local election offices had detection measures that “make it highly difficult to commit fraud through counterfeit ballots.” Sen. Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, said Trump was “damaging the cause of freedom” and inflaming “destructive and dangerous passions” by claiming, without foundation, that the election was rigged and stolen from him. As the nation set daily records for confirmed cases of the coronavirus, two senior administration officials confirmed that Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, had tested positive.

Eager hands reaching through the bars of the forecourt at Buckingham Palace, London on Nov. 6, 1935, as watchers tried to gather rose petals that fell from all sides upon the Royal Couple Prince Henry, The Duke of Gloucester and new wife Princess Alice, The Duchess of Gloucester, formally Lady Alice Scott, both unseen. (AP Photo/Staff/Len Puttnam)

An Australian corporal who broke his leg on a scouting mission in the New Guinea campaign musters a whiskered smile as he leaves his buddies to be carried by natives in this improvised stretcher to the rear for treatment on Nov. 6, 1942. (AP Photo)

As others stand intact, debris from destroyed mobile homes litter the Eastbrook Mobile Home Park in the aftermath of a tornado in Evansville, Ind., Sunday. Nov. 6, 2005. The tornado ripped across southwestern Indiana and northern Kentucky, killing at least 21 people, wrecking homes and knocking out power to thousands, authorities said. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Rescue workers look through debris in the area of Eastbrook Mobile Home Park in the aftermath of a tornado in Evansville, Ind., Sunday. Nov. 6, 2005. The tornado ripped across southwestern Indiana and northern Kentucky, killing at least 21 people, wrecking homes and knocking out power to thousands, authorities said. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Movie actress Jane Russell (right), and her mother, Mrs. Geraldine Jacoby Russell (left), of Van Nuys, Calif., hold 15-month-old baby they brought with them from London, on arrival at International Airport, New York on Nov. 7, 1951. The baby was handed to Miss Russell by his sobbing mother at the London Airport on Nov. 6. The actress, who has toured Europe looking for a child to adopt, said she does not expect to adopt this child. She said she is afraid to adopt a baby whose parents know where he is. (AP Photo/Jack Harris)

Demonstrators surround burning office furniture tossed from nearby Independence Party headquarters in Trieste, Italy on Nov. 6, 1953, during violent rioting by pro-Italian mobs. The Independence Party organization advocates a free status for the disputed Adriatic city, as opposed to rioters violent demands for Italian autonomy. Police gunfire killed four persons before British and American troops moved in to restore order. (AP Photo/James Pringle)

Israeli women operate radio and observer station on airfield at Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt on Nov. 6, 1956. (AP Photo)

Sen. John F. Kennedy is greeted by a group of youngsters upon his arrival at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey, Nov. 6, 1960. Kennedy, democratic presidential candidate flew to New Jersey for a last round of speeches in the state before the election on Nov. 8. (AP Photo)

An estimated 2,200 integrationists paraded without incident through mid-town Baltimore on Nov. 6, 1965 to protest segregated housing and slum conditions. Before the march, they held a rally in the Masonic Hall where James Farmer, national director of the Congress of Racial Equality, was principal speaker. Farmer is in white raincoat in center foreground behind the banner. (AP Photo/William Smith)

Raising their arms in praise, and speaking in tongues, these people from the Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship convention gathered at the Statler Hilton in New York, Nov. 6, 1970. (AP Photo/Dave Pickoff)

The aftermath of the North Street Arcade in the city center of Belfast, Northern Ireland after it was hit by a bomb blast which wrecked eight shops, shown Nov. 6, 1971. (AP Photo)

The aftermath of the North Street Arcade in the city center of Belfast, Northern Ireland after it was hit by a bomb blast which wrecked eight shops, shown Nov. 6, 1971. (AP Photo)

Senator Edward M. Kennedy (D-Mass.) faces reporters at Washington National Airport moments before boarding a flight to Boston, Nov. 6, 1979. Kennedy is expected to announce his candidacy for the presidency on Wednesday in Boston. (AP Photo/Barry Thumma)

Theodore Bundy, right, listens intently with public defender Lynn Thompson, left, during examination of prospective jurors, Nov. 6, 1979 in Live Oak, Fla. Bundy is accused of murdering 12-year-old Kimberly Leach who was abducted from her school in Lake City, Fla. in February of 1978. (AP Photo)

President Ronald Reagan smiles broadly as he signals his victory at night, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 1984 in Los Angeles during a victory celebration at the Century Plaza Hotel. (AP Photo)

Congressman Albert Gore Jr., greets a crowd of supporters at his victory celebration, Nov. 6, 1984 in Nashville, after Gore defeated his opponent, former state Senator Victor Ashe, to win the senate seat for Tennessee, vacated by Howard Baker. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Sun bursts through the majestic arched window during early morning rush hour at Grand Central Terminal in New York City, Nov. 6, 1985, as commuters and travelers pass through the grand concourse. The space is 300 feet long and 120 feet wide with it’s vaulted 125-foot ceiling. The Beaux Arts temple to transportation took a decade to construct. (AP Photo/Warren Jorgensen)

Structures in the backlot of Universal Studios burn in the Universal Studios section of Los Angeles, Nov. 6, 1990. The cause and extent of the blaze has not yet been determined. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

Mexican students from the National Mexican University (UNAM) burn Madonna posters in front of the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City, Nov. 6, 1993. The students were protesting what they called the sexual content of Madonna’s “Girlie Show” tour. Madonna will perform several concerts in Mexico City. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Mexico’s German Silva jubilates just before crossing the finish line to win the 25th running of the New York City Marathon, Nov. 6, 1994. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

President Bill Clinton holds Victor Bauer, six-months-old, of Renton, Wash., after his arrival at Seattles Boeing Field on Nov. 6, 1994. Clinton came to Seattle to speak at a downtown rally in support of Democratic candidates in Washington state. (AP Photo/Dave Weaver)

Supporters cheer as a network projects the re-election of President Barack Obama at his election night party Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2012, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

President Ronald Reagan on stage with his wife Nancy at Left, Nov. 6, 1984. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

Ladders and paint buckets and restorers patching and mending is part of the scene in the streets of Vieux Carre, New Orleans’ French Quarter, shown Nov. 6, 1975. For three centuries the Quarter has survived hurricanes, fires and crusading district attorneys. (AP Photo/Jack Thornell)

On the eve of the anniversary of the Russian Revolution, Leningraders walk down Nevsky Prospekt under a holiday poster that reads “To Communism!”, Nov. 6, 1976. (AP Photo/SM)

Vice President Joe Biden, right, talks to President Barack Obama at their election night party Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2012, in Chicago. President Obama defeated Republican challenger former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)

Governor Alfred E. Smith, the Democratic candidate for the presidency, listens to the elections returns at the temporary Wigwam, in the 71th. Armory in New York City, Nov. 6, 1928. Governor Smith is seated on the second row third from the left, and Franklin D. Roosevelt, gubernatorial candidate is seated on the first row third from the left. (AP Photo)

John Philip Sousa posing on his 75th birthday, Nov. 6, 1929. (AP Photo)

Captain Eddie V. Rickenbacker, American ace aviator, is shown wearing his Medal of Honor on Nov. 6, 1930 at an unknown location. Rickenbacker served in World War I as commanding officer of the 94th Aero Pursuit Sqaudron. (AP Photo)

Poor men stand in a line to receive soup at a Salvation Army relief station in New York City, USA around Nov. 6, 1930. (AP Photo)

Lismore Castle, County Waterford, one of the most beautiful homes in Ireland on Nov. 6, 1931, owned by the Duke of Devonshire whose son, Lord Charles Cavendish is to marry Miss Adele Astaire, the internationally famous musical comedy actress. The couple may spend their honeymoon here if, as reported, their marriage takes place in England. Miss Astaire is starring in a New York musical comedy with her brother, Fred. (AP Photo)

New York Gov. Franklin D. Roosevelt relaxes by the fireside at his Hyde Park, N.Y. home, Nov. 6, 1932, following the end of several arduous months of campaigning as the Democratic presidential candidate. (AP Photo)

Princess Elizabeth, then aged 9, after the wedding of the Duke of Gloucester and Lady Alice Scott shown Nov. 6, 1935. (AP Photo)

Captain George Eyston drove his giant car Thunderbolt at 310 M.P.H. at Bonneville Salt Flats, Utah, a new record. Clutch trouble on the return run robbed him of an official highest speed. Captain Eyston in his Thunderbolt being shoved off at the commencement of a high speed run over Bonneville Salt Flats, Utah, on Nov. 6, 1937. (AP Photo)

On the eve of the election, these three leaders behind the $30-Every-Thursday pension plan are in state headquarters as they expressed confidence California voters would approve the referendum in Los Angeles, Nov. 6, 1939. Left to right: Roy G. Owens, Willis Allen, campaign manager; Will H. Kindig. If the plan is approved, either Owens or Kindig will become administrator. (AP Photo/Frank Filan)

This picture shows Nazi Stuka bombers in flight heading towards their target over coastal territory between Dniepr and Crimea, towards the Gate of the Crimea on Nov. 6, 1941. Apparently the narrow neck of the Russian black-sea Peninsula ris where the Germans are reported to be steadily pushing forward. (AP Photo)

These Greek army fighters in the desert are leaving their three- inch mortar gun during a practice drill on Nov. 6, 1942 in Egypt. Greek soldiers and fighting French were reported Nov 5. chasing Italians in the southern zone of the battlefront as the main British forces in the north took care of the Germans in the great allied victory over Rommel’s forces. (AP Photo)

Supply planes from England, land on an army airstrip in northern France, on Nov. 6, 1944, where they are unloaded and reloaded with wounded from the invasion, so there is ceaseless activity in the air and on the ground. Wounded on slings on the fuselage walls, before their trip back to England. The flight nurse, Lieutenant Wilma Kline, sees that all her patients are comfortable and receive their grateful smiles in return. (AP Photo)

White Geoffries gives him a Brush, Gorgeous George scrutinizes the hair treatment he has just received at a beauty parlor in New York City on Nov. 6, 1948. Lady customers were somewhat taken aback when the wrestler arrived preceded by his valet and his manager, but he marched to the rear of the shoppe for the hair do and to awe the press at a cocktail party. (AP Photo)

Actress Bette Davis places her signature in a cement square in the forecourt of Grauman’s Chinese Theater in Hollywood, Calif., Nov. 6, 1950. With her are two U.S. Marines, Staff Sgt. Jack Spencer, left, and Tech. Sgt. Bert Nave, right. The Marines assisted Ms. Davis as a tribute to her work as president of the Hollywood canteen during World War II. (AP Photo)

Groups of peasants wait for the representatives of the Agrarian Reform Administration, who are going to give them the titles of property of plots of land assigned to them, in Guatemala on Nov. 6, 1953. (AP Photo)

Barbara Mahar attaches a new TV accessory to her television set, Nov. 6, 1956 in New York City. An instant tuner, it converts television sets to remote control tuning in three minutes. Attached withough electrical connections, it permits remote control channel selection up to 20 feet away from the set. It operates on self-contained flashlight batteries. Called the “I-T” (Instant Tuner), it is a product of the Alliance Manufacturing Company, Alliance, Oh. (AP Photo/Robert Kradin)

Members of the Black Student Union urges students in a San Francisco State College business class, Nov. 6, 1968 to go on strike to back the BSU’s demands that a part time teacher, George Murray, now under suspension be returned to his job. (AP Photo/Sal Veder)

R. Sargent Shriver appears to be deep in thought as he reads a newspaper while flying between Cleveland, Ohio and Detroit, Nov. 6, 1972 during his five city blitz on the last day of campaigning. The Democratic vice-presidential candidate will return to Washington on Monday night. In the foreground is David Karr, an advisor to Shriver. (AP Photo/Charles Harrity)

The Band are shown at the Winterland Theater in San Francisco, California in Nov. 6, 1976. Guitarist, Robbie Robertson; bassist, Rick Danko; drummer, Levon Helm along with singers Joni Mitchell and Neil Young perform during their farewell performance “The Last Waltz”. (AP Photo/John Storey)



This is a general view of Olympic Stadium in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on Nov. 6, 1980. The stadium, constructed for the 1976 Olympics, is used as a ballpark. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor June Squibb is 92. Country singer Stonewall Jackson is 89. Singer P.J. Proby is 83. Actor Sally Field is 75. Singer Rory Block is 72. Jazz musician Arturo Sandoval is 72. TV host Catherine Crier is 67. News correspondent and former California first lady Maria Shriver is 66. Actor Lori Singer is 64. Actor Lance Kerwin is 61. Former Education Secretary Arne Duncan is 57. Rock singer Corey Glover is 57. Actor Brad Grunberg is 57. Actor Peter DeLuise is 55. Actor Kelly Rutherford is 53. Actor Ethan Hawke is 51. Chef/TV judge Marcus Samuelsson is 51. Actor Thandiwe (tan-DEE’-way) Newton (formerly Thandie (TAN’-dee)) is 49. Model-actor Rebecca Romijn (roh-MAYN’) is 49. Actor Zoe McLellan is 47. Actor Nicole Dubuc is 43. Actor Taryn Manning is 43. Retired NBA star Lamar Odom is 42. Actor Patina Miller is 37. Actor Katie Leclerc (LEH’-klehr) is 35. Singer-songwriter Ben Rector is 35. Singer-songwriter Robert Ellis is 33. Actor Emma Stone is 33. Actor Mercedes Kastner is 32.