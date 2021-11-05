This Day in History: November 5

Today is Friday, Nov. 5, the 309th day of 2021. There are 56 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Nov. 5, 2017, a gunman armed with an assault rifle opened fire in a small South Texas church, killing more than two dozen people; the shooter, Devin Patrick Kelley, was later found dead in a vehicle after he was shot and chased by two men who heard the gunfire. (An autopsy revealed that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.)

On this date:

In 1605, the “Gunpowder Plot” failed as Guy Fawkes was seized before he could blow up the English Parliament.

In 1872, suffragist Susan B. Anthony defied the law by attempting to cast a vote for President Ulysses S. Grant. (Anthony was convicted by a judge and fined $100, but she never paid the penalty.)

In 1912, Democrat Woodrow Wilson was elected president, defeating Progressive Party candidate Theodore Roosevelt, incumbent Republican William Howard Taft and Socialist Eugene V. Debs.

In 1935, Parker Brothers began marketing the board game “Monopoly.”

In 1968, Republican Richard M. Nixon won the presidency, defeating Democratic Vice President Hubert H. Humphrey and American Independent candidate George C. Wallace.

In 1989, death claimed pianist Vladimir Horowitz in New York at age 86 and singer-songwriter Barry Sadler in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, at age 49.

In 1992, Malice Green, a Black motorist, died after he was struck in the head 14 times with a flashlight by a Detroit police officer, Larry Nevers, outside a suspected crack house. (Nevers and his partner, Walter Budzyn, were found guilty of second-degree murder, but the convictions were overturned; they were later convicted of involuntary manslaughter.)

In 1994, former President Ronald Reagan disclosed he had Alzheimer’s disease.

In 2003, President George W. Bush signed a bill outlawing the procedure known by its critics as “partial-birth abortion”; less than an hour later, a federal judge in Nebraska issued a temporary restraining order against the ban. (In 2007, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the Partial Birth Abortion Ban Act.)

In 2006, Saddam Hussein was convicted and sentenced by the Iraqi High Tribunal to hang for crimes against humanity.

In 2007, Hollywood writers began a three-month strike, forcing late-night talk shows to immediately start airing reruns.

In 2009, a shooting rampage at the Fort Hood Army post in Texas left 13 people dead; Maj. Nidal Hasan, an Army psychiatrist, was later convicted of murder and sentenced to death. (No execution date has been set.)

Ten years ago: Former Penn State defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky, accused of molesting eight boys, was arrested and released on $100,000 bail after being arraigned on 40 criminal counts. (Sandusky was later convicted and sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison for the sexual abuse of 10 boys over a 15-year period.)

Five years ago: Republican Donald Trump vowed to press into Democratic strongholds over the campaign’s final days as Hillary Clinton looked to an army of A-list celebrities and politicos to defend her narrowing path to the presidency. Arrogate overhauled pacesetter California Chrome in the final 100 yards in an upset half-length victory in the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic.

One year ago: With Democrat Joe Biden inching closer to victory, President Donald Trump lashed out in a statement from the White House briefing room, insisting that Democrats were trying to “steal the election” with “illegal votes”; there had in fact been no evidence that votes cast illegally were being counted, and no evidence of widespread fraud. ABC, CBS and NBC all cut away from Trump’s remarks, with network anchors saying they needed to correct falsehoods being disseminated by the president. Biden appealed for calm as the vote count continued, telling reporters, “The process is working.” Facebook banned a large group called “Stop the Steal” that supporters of Trump were using to organize protests against the presidential vote count; some members had called for violence.

Some of the thousands of persons who packed Times Square in New York, Nov. 5, 1940, in the excitement of the presidential election. Observers believed it was the largest crowd ever to gather in the square. Election results were flashed from the tower of the Times building. Bulletins, as received were also displayed on the electric sign around the building and on a bulletin board at the north end of the building. (AP Photo)

Indian Punjabis in service of the Hong Kong-Singapore Royal Artillery Brigade trumpeting during ceremonies in Singapore on Nov. 5, 1941 marking 100 years of service by the Brigade, an important unit in the defense of British Far East colonies. (AP Photo/JJR)

American servicemen in Britain who get leave to visit London find that everything of the best is at their disposal. Some of the boys take advantage of their nights in town to stay over in the Hans Crescent Club in London Nov. 5, 1942. Club boasts swank hotel premises. The big lounge of the club. (AP Photo)

Joseph McCarthy, GOP visitor in Wisconsin Senate race, casts his ballot at Appleton, Wis., on Nov. 5, 1946, assisted by Election Board Chairman Clara Babb. (AP Photo/Dwayne Newton)

This tattoo, on the back of a young Italian woman in Milan, Nov. 5, 1952, is in a new fashion taken up by young feminine followers of the post-war existentialist philosophy of Jean Paul Sartre, the French writer. The tattoo reads: I have loved. I am grateful to God. This girl likes to be called Ginetta Sartre in honor of the leader of the movement. The tattoos are usually sentimental phrases or symbolic drawings. (AP Photo)

Democratic Senator John F. Kennedy (Mass.) and his wife Jacqueline are a happy couple in Boston on Nov. 5, 1958 at news that senator won re-election by a record margin. Late returns indicated Kennedy topped his Republican opponent by over 800,000 votes, strengthening his chances for a presidential nomination in 1960. (AP Photo/J. Walter Green)

Former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein yells at the court as the verdict is delivered during his trial held under tight security in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, Sunday Nov. 5, 2006. Iraq’s High Tribunal on Sunday found Saddam Hussein guilty of crimes against humanity and sentence him to die by hanging. (AP Photo/David Furst, Pool)

Rioting South Vietnamese civilians smash shop windows in Saigon, Vietnam on Nov. 5, 1963 during military coup that toppled the regime of President Ngo Dinh Diem. (AP Photo)

Rioters set fires on Tehran’s main streets during anti-government demonstrations, Nov. 5, 1978. Many banks and cinemas were burned and damaged. (AP Photo/Aristotle Saris)

This was the scene in the newsroom of the Daily News in New York City on Sunday, Nov. 5, 1978 as editorial staffs worked feverishly to prepare a edition on Monday. Editor Michael ONeill of the Daily News, discusses layout of a page. Staffs reported to work after the papers reached tentative agreements with all striking unions. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

Iranian students display their arms during a press conference in Tehran, Iran on Monday, Nov. 5, 1979. A group of students took over the U.S. Embassy in Tehran on Nov. 4 and are holding staff members hostage in exchange for the deportation of the former Shah of Iran from the United States. (AP Photo/GG)

The Men’s House of Detention on Queens Boulevard in the Queens borough of New York is seen, Nov. 5, 1970. (AP Photo/Ed Ford)

Democratic presidential hopeful Walter Mondale, center, points at the crowd as balloons rise behind him, Nov. 5, 1984, Corpus Christi, Tex. Mondale told the crowd gathered not to despair. The man on the left is unidentified. (AP Photo/John Duricka)

Actress Mariel Hemingway, left, sips from a glass while eyeing the crowd as actress Drew Barrymore, center, and her friend Bruce Thomas watch the fashions at Pat Kerr’s show, held in New York’s Hard Rock Cafe, Nov. 5, 1984. (AP Photo/Ray Stubblebine)

New York Mayor Edward Koch acknowledges the crowd on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 1985 in his headquarters at the Sheraton Hotel in New York after walloping eight opponents to become the only third-term Mayor in New York’s modern history. The 60-year-old Democrat had 79 percent of the vote with 54 percent of the precincts reporting. (AP Photo/David Bookstaver)

President George Bush gives the thumbs-up to a crowd of students and guests at Phillips Academy in Andover, Mass., Nov. 5, 1989, Bush’s former prep school, during ceremonies to mark the 200th anniversary of George Washington’s visit to the school. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Imelda Marcos shows her fingers stained with ink after she was fingerprinted in Manila on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 1991. She was fingerprinted after surrendering to authorities on tax fraud charges and then released on $2,700 bond. (AP Photo/Joseph Capellan)

Heavyweight champion George Foreman, center, rejoices as referee Joe Cortez, right, signals him the winner after he knocked out Michael Moorer during the 10th round to capture the WBA and IBF heavyweight championship at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 5, 1994. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)

President Barack Obama speaks about Fort Hood during an event at the Interior Department in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2009. Obama called the mass shooting at a Texas Army base “a horrific outburst of violence.” He said it’s a tragedy to lose a soldier overseas and even more horrifying when they come under fire at an Army base on American soil. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Monica Cain tries to call her husband, a soldier at Fort Hood, with her daughter by her side, outside the main gate of the Army base at Fort Hood, Texas on Thursday Nov. 5, 2009. A soldier opened fire at a U.S. Army base in Fort Hood, Texas on Thursday, unleashing a stream of gunfire that left 12 people dead and 31 wounded. Authorities killed the gunman, and apprehended two other soldiers suspected in what appears to be the worst mass shooting at a U.S. military base. (AP Photo/Richard Matthews)

Sgt. Anthony Sills, right, comforts his wife as they wait outside the Fort Hood Army Base near Killeen, Texas on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2009. The Sills’ 3-year old son is still in daycare on the base, which is in lock-down following a mass shooting earlier in the day. (AP Photo/Jack Plunkett)

Throughout the night, the men in this key station in the Washington bureau of the Associated Press, tabulated election returns, Nov. 5, 1940, keeping the score on both electoral and popular votes for the nation. The staff handled returns which flooded in over an 85,000-mile wire network. Standing in his shirtsleeves is Brian Bell, left, chief of bureau for Washington, D.C. Seated with back to camera is William L. Beale, Washington news editor. (AP Photo)

Restaurant Chef John Sweeney sits in courtroom on Friday Nov. 5, 1982 morning in Beverly Hills, California, where he was charged with the murder of his ex-girlfriend actress Dominique Dunne. Ms. Dunne 22, died Thursday without regaining consciousness following an alleged strangling attack by Sweeney last Saturday. (AP Photo)

A Greek soldier in kilted uniform casting his vote during the referendum in Athens, Greece on Nov. 5, 1935. (AP Photo)

Woodrow Wilson takes the oath of office for his first term of the Presidency on the East Portico at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on March 4, 1913. Chief Justice is Edward D. White. (AP Photo)

U.S. President Calvin Coolidge and first lady Grace Coolidge are shown with their dog at the White House portico in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 5, 1924. (AP Photo)

Actress Norma Shearer poses with her Oscar at the Academy Awards banquet in the Fiesta Room, Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles, Ca., Nov. 5, 1930. Shearer won for the best performance given by an actress for the movie “The Divorce.” (AP Photo)

Appropriate ceremonies will be held at this American cemetery near Verdun, France, on Armistice Day where thousands of American soldiers are buried shown Nov. 5, 1931. This, and other American cemeteries on foreign soil, are kept well preserved. (AP Photo)

New York Gov. Franklin D. Roosevelt speaks on Nov. 5, 1932 at Mineola, New York. Roosevelt makes a campaign stop on Long Island as the Democratic presidential candidate. (AP Photo)

Jackie Cooper, juvenile film player, paid a call on Arthur Willersdorf, 13, ill with a rheumatic heart in Beth David Hospital, New York on Nov. 5, 1934. The hospital superintendent wrote Jackie, who is in New York on a visit, that the call would do the boy more good than all the medicine in the world. (AP Photo)

Britain’s Princess Alice, The Duchess of Gloucester, presents an award to Edith Coles, a 14 year old pupil at Dulwich Centre School during the London Safety First Council’s Children’s Essay Awards at Kingsway Hall, London, on Nov. 5, 1936. (AP Photo/Staff/Len Puttnam)

A post office decontamination squad gave a demonstration of air raid precautions at Orange street, Charing Cross, London. The squad rushing to deal with a gas bomb during the demonstration at Charing Cross, in London, on Nov. 5, 1938. (AP Photo)

The Bishop of Southampton, Dr. A. B. L. Kerney, preaching a sermon in St. Martin In The Fields, in London, Nov. 5, 1942, to a packed congregation of relatives of British prisoners of war on October 18 when a National Service of Remembrance and prayer for the British prisoners and their next of kin was held at the famous church. Worshippers were admitted by ticket, though some sympathetic persons queued up outside and gained admittance. (AP Photo)



In the ancient town of Lewes, Sussex, England, the residents celebrate the Gunpowder Plot, or Guy Fawkes Night, Nov. 5, 1945. The whole town turned out in fancy dress costume, and to the sound of trumpet and drums, marched in procession from early evening until midnight, when they set fire to the “Guy”, on a hill outside the town. (AP Photo)

British strong woman, Joan Rhodes, demonstrates her strength and prowess by bending and iron bar with her bare hands and teeth for three interested men during her night club act Dusseldorf, Germany, Nov. 5, 1952. In Dec. 1955, Joan lifted comedian Bob Hope to her shoulders when Hope was in Iceland entertaining U.S. forces stationed there. Hope slipped from her grasp, hit the floor head-first and sustained a cut nose and injured neck. The following day he appeared on a British television show from London, after visiting a London doctor.(AP Photo/Albert Gillhausen)

Congressman John F. Kennedy (D-Mass), right, is showered with confetti by his campaign workers as he entered his Boston headquarters, Nov. 5, 1952 in Boston leading in his contest with Henry Cabot Lodge, Jr., right, for the latters seat in the U.S. Senate. (AP Photo/Frank Curtain)

A miniature radio telephone developed by Pye Telecommunications of Cambridge, England, is claimed to be one of the most important advances in this field for 20 years. The equipment is in two pocket-sized units each weighing a little over half a pound with remarkable, long-life batteries. The units have no tube and no moving parts and operate on a VHF band from 450 to 470 megacycles, which Carol Ann Bowler of Cambridge is using the miniature radio telephone transmitter inside a Cambridge office on Nov. 5, 1965, while showing how snugly the receiver fits into her handbag. (AP Photo)

President-elect Richard M. Nixon and his wife, Pat, were a picture of joy at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York, Nov. 6, 1968, as he thanked campaign workers. At left are David Eisenhower, Julie Nixon’s fiance, Julie and her sister Tricia at center. (AP Photo)



The newsroom at the New York Times comes alive once again as editorial staffers work feverishly to prepare a Monday edition, Nov. 5, 1978, after the paper reached a tentative agreement with all the striking newspaper unions. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm)

A mass of Iranian protestors is held back from the gates of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, Nov. 5, 1979. Iranian students stormed the embassy Sunday taking scores of American and other nationals as hostages. (AP Photo)

A huge crowd of Iranians, including many members of the armed forces in uniform, gather at the gates of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, Nov. 5, 1979. (AP Photo)

British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher waves to crowds in Gdansk Old Town on Friday, Nov. 5, 1988. Thatcher received an emotional welcome from about 20,000 Poles as she becomes the first Western leader to meet Lech Walesa at Gdansk?s Lenin shipyard, threatened with closure. (AP Photo/Martin Cleaver)

George Foreman stands over Michael Moorer after hitting him with a right and knocking him to the canvas in the tenth round of their heavyweight championship fight at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nev., Saturday night, Nov. 5, 1994. Referee Joe Cortez counted Moorer out, giving Foreman the WBA and IBF heavyweight championship. (AP Photo/Douglas C. Pizac)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Harris Yulin is 84. Actor Chris Robinson is 83. Actor Elke Sommer is 81. Singer Art Garfunkel is 80. Singer Peter Noone is 74. TV personality Kris Jenner is 66. Actor Nestor Serrano is 66. Actor-comedian Mo Gaffney is 63. Actor Robert Patrick is 63. Singer Bryan Adams is 62. Actor Tilda Swinton is 61. Actor Michael Gaston is 59. Actor Tatum O’Neal is 58. Actor Andrea McArdle is 58. Rock singer Angelo Moore (Fishbone) is 56. Actor Judy Reyes is 54. Actor Seth Gilliam is 53. Rock musician Mark Hunter (James) is 53. Actor Sam Rockwell is 53. Actor Corin Nemec is 50. Rock musician Jonny Greenwood (Radiohead) is 50. Country singer-musician Ryan Adams is 47. Actor Sam Page is 46. Actor Sebastian Arcelus is 45. Actor Luke Hemsworth is 41. Actor Annet Mahendru (MAH’-hehn-droo) is 36. Rock musician Kevin Jonas (The Jonas Brothers) is 34. Actor Landon Gimenez is 18.