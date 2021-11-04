This Day in History: November 4

Today is Thursday, Nov. 4, the 308th day of 2021. There are 57 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Nov. 4, 1979, the Iran hostage crisis began as militants stormed the United States Embassy in Tehran, seizing its occupants; for some of them, it was the start of 444 days of captivity.

On this date:

In 1842, Abraham Lincoln married Mary Todd in Springfield, Illinois.

In 1862, inventor Richard J. Gatling received a U.S. patent for his rapid-fire Gatling gun.

In 1922, the entrance to King Tutankhamen’s tomb was discovered in Egypt.

In 1942, during World War II, Axis forces retreated from El Alamein in North Africa in a major victory for British forces commanded by Lt. Gen. Bernard Montgomery.

In 1955, Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Cy Young died in Newcomerstown, Ohio, at age 88.

In 1956, Soviet troops moved in to crush the Hungarian Revolution.

In 1980, Republican Ronald Reagan won the White House as he defeated President Jimmy Carter by a strong margin.

In 1985, to the shock and dismay of U.S. officials, Soviet defector Vitaly Yurchenko announced he was returning to the Soviet Union, charging he had been kidnapped by the CIA.

In 1991, Ronald Reagan opened his presidential library in Simi Valley, California; attending were President George H.W. Bush and former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Gerald R. Ford and Richard Nixon — the first-ever gathering of five past and present U.S. chief executives.

In 1995, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin was assassinated by a right-wing Israeli minutes after attending a festive peace rally.

In 2008, Democrat Barack Obama was elected the first Black president of the United States, defeating Republican John McCain. California voters approved Proposition 8, a constitutional amendment outlawing same-sex marriage, overturning a state Supreme Court decision that gave gay couples the right to wed just months earlier.

In 2014, riding a powerful wave of voter discontent, resurgent Republicans captured control of the Senate and tightened their grip on the House.

Ten years ago: A Syrian peace plan brokered just days earlier by the Arab League unraveled as security forces opened fire on thousands of protesters, killing at least 15. “60 Minutes” commentator Andy Rooney, 92, died in New York a month after his farewell segment on the show.

Five years ago: A federal jury found that Rolling Stone magazine, its publisher and a reporter had defamed a University of Virginia administrator in a debunked 2014 story about a gang rape at a fraternity house. (The magazine and the administrator, Nicole Eramo, later reached a confidential settlement.) A jury convicted two former aides to New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie of causing traffic jams near the George Washington Bridge for political revenge against a Democratic mayor. (A unanimous Supreme Court tossed out the convictions in 2020.)

One year ago: A day after the presidential election, victories in Michigan and Wisconsin left Joe Biden one battleground state short of winning the White House. President Donald Trump falsely claimed victory in several key states and called the election process “a major fraud on our nation”; Trump called for outstanding ballots not to be counted, and vowed to have the Supreme Court weigh in on the election. The Trump campaign said it was filing suit in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia to demand better access for campaign observers to locations where ballots were being processed and counted, and to raise absentee ballot concerns. The United States set another record for daily confirmed coronavirus cases as several states posted all-time highs.

Members of the Hitler Naval Youth march past the Unknown Soldiers Monument in Berlin, Germany, on Nov. 4, 1934, in memory of the crew of the German cruiser Karlsruhe. (AP Photo)

Gov. Franklin D. Roosevelt of New York addresses the crowd that jammed the Brooklyn Academy of Music in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Nov. 4, 1932, as former Gov. Alfred E. Smith, left, looks on. The two New York leaders received a four-minute ovation when they walked arm in arm on the stage of the academy. (AP Photo)

Associated Press Washington, D.C., staffers, Frank Vaille, left, and Gordon Brown keep up to date on the Governor’s tabulation board on election night, Nov. 4, 1958. (AP Photo)

President George H.W. Bush and first lady Barbara Bush acknowledge supporters after conceding the presidential race to Arkansas Governor Bill Clinton, Nov. 4, 1992 in Houston. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)

A group Puerto Rican nationalists, rounded up after last week’s abortive revolt, stand facing police guns in San Juan police headquarters courtyard, Nov. 4, 1950. Of several hundred prisoners taken into custody, all but about 200 were expected to be freed without filing of formal charges. Two nationalists were involved in the assassination attempt on President Truman in Washington, Nov. 1. (AP Photo/Earl Shugars)

The Rev. Al Sharpton, center, and his lawyers, Michael Hardy, right, and Thomas Whiggin, left, talk before his trial in Atlantic City, N.J. on Thursday, Nov. 4, 1999. Sharpton, 45, was convicted of obstructing traffic during a July 3 sit-in on the Atlantic City Expressway. Sharpton faces 30 days in jail and a $500 fine. (AP Photo/Chris Polk)

Some of the treasures inside the tomb of King Tut are seen at Luxor, Egypt, 1923. (AP Photo)

The “Tiara”, the Papal three-tiered golden and jewel encrusted crown, is being placed on Pope John XXIII’s head on the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica Nov. 4, 1958. Msgr. Enrico dante, Prefect of the Vatican’s ceremonial office, is adjusting the crown, after the first Deacon Nicola Cardinal Canali (extreme right, little less than profile) placed it on the Pontiff’s head. (Ap Photo/Luigi Felici)

Tipper Gore, wife of Vice President-elect Al Gore, Jr., and Hillary Rodham Clinton, wife of President-elect Bill Clinton, wave to supporters at a presidential victory party at the Excelsior Hotel in Little Rock, Ark., Tuesday, Nov. 4, 1992. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)

President-elect Bill Clinton gestures as he arrives for a press conference along with Vice Presidential-elect Al Gore, right, at the Governor’s Mansion in Little Rock, Arkansas on Nov. 4, 1992. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)

Backed by family members, Independent presidential candidate Ross Perot, center, waves to supporters with his wife Margot, right, and running mate James Stockdale, left at Addison, Texas on Nov. 4, 1992. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

U.S. Rep. Newt Gingrich, R-Ga., gestures at his victory celebration on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 1992 at Marietta, Georgia after his race against Tony Center in the newly formed Sixth U.S. Congressional District. He is minority whip. (AP Photo/Charles Kelly)

President George Bush speaks to a crowd on the South Lawn of the White House, Nov. 4, 1992, after returning from an Election Day defeat to Ark. Gov. Bill Clinton. With the president are first lady Barbara Bush, Marilyn Quayle, wife of the vice president, and Vice President Dan Quayle. (AP Photo/Marcy Nighswander)

President-elect Bill Clinton stands with his running mate Al Gore on the stage at the Old State House Nov. 4, 1992 in Little Rock, Arkansas during the celebration of their victory over George Bush. (AP Photo/Susan Ragan)

Police use water cannons to disperse Sikh riot victims at the India Gate in New Delhi, Nov. 4, 1992. Anti-Sikh riots took place in November 1984 after the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her personal Sikh bodyguard. (AP Photo)

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, center, is escorted to the dedication ceremonies of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., Nov. 4, 1991. (AP Photo/Craig Fuji)

President Corazon Aquino and Philippine Armed Forces Chief Gen. Renato De Villa salute the troops prior to the Presidents departure from Manila for Canada and the United States, Nov. 4, 1989. President Aquino will be away for 8 days. (AP Photo/Alberto Marquez)

Hungarian-born Italian porn star Ilona Staller, aka “Cicciolina” poses with a stuffed pink toy animal prior to her show on November 4, 1988 at the Erotic Festival in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Adeline Bommart)

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Dukakis holds an unidentified girl during a rally, Friday, Nov. 4, 1988 in Chicago. He picked her up after she offered him an American flag. (AP Photo/Fred Jewell)

Geraldine Ferraro, Democratic nominee for Vice-President, holds the hand of U.S. Rep. William Ratchford aloft after she ended a speech in Waterbury, Sunday, Nov. 4, 1984. Ferraro was in Waterbury on a campaign stop. Ratchford, a Democrat is seeking reelection from Connecticuts 5th Congressional District. (AP Photo/Bob Child)

Princess Diana, the Princess of Wales, foreground, is pictured leaving the gates of Buckingham Palace, London in the State glass coach on Nov. 4, 1981, en route to the Houses of Parliament for the State Opening. (AP Photo/John Glanvill)

Princess Diana speaks at the opening of Parliament in the Chamber of the House of Lords, Nov. 4, 1981. (AP Photo/John Glanville)

Students occupying the U. S. Embassy compound in Tehran, Iran kneel in prayer on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 1979. (AP Photo)

With his polystyrene wings breaking up, 20-year-old student Martin Lewis from Porth, Wales, attempts to fly from Londons Waterloo Bridge, spanning the River Thames, Nov. 4, 1971. The attempt has unsuccessful, and Lewis ended up in the river. (AP Photo)

New Los Angeles nightclub, The Roaring 20s, is causing quite a ripple among saloon-goers in Los Angeles, California on Nov. 4, 1960. (AP Photo)

A Little Joe rocket roars skyward from the NASA Launching complex, carrying a Mercury space capsule in a test of escape rocket gear in Wallops Island, Virginia, Nov. 4, 1959. The capsule was hurled to a 35,000 feet height. It was recovered by a Navy boat five miles from shore 45 minutes later. (AP Photo)

Just after being crowned pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope John XXIII raises his hand in blessing at the Vatican, Nov. 4, 1958. Television camera in background records church milestone. Pope John, shown on balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, is the church’s 262nd pontiff. He is wearing three-tired crown of office. (AP Photo)

No time for lunch as Mimi Jordan of Wiesbaden, Germany, Hula Hoops toward what is belived to be a world’s record in the latest American fad in Wiesbaden, Germany. Nov.4, 1958. The Hula Hoop, which recently arrived in Germany from the U.S. rapidly caught on with American childern, all trying to outdo each other in the number of revolution performed. (AP Photo)

Elizabeth Taylor arrived at night on Nov. 4, 1953, by air, from Paris, to Romes Ciampino Airport. Her husband met her at the airport. A cat sought warmth under Elizabeth Taylors cat on a sofa, while Liz had her passport and personal baggage checked by the customs; while Liz laughs at the discovery, the cat runs away. (AP Photo/Mario Torrisi)

Israeli Army jeeps, with mounted machine guns, leave after attacking an arab village in northern Galilee, Nov. 4, 1948, after the population had fled. (AP Photo/Pringle)

British women volunteers receive rifle instructions in England, on Nov. 4, 1941, as part of the Amazons Army for Home Defense being recruited to carry out Prime Minister Churchills words to fight in the streets and hills and never give in, if England is invaded. (AP Photo)

Mexico army 47th battalion squad with bayonets fixed in attitude of readiness Nov. 4, 1940. (AP Photo/Bissell)

French army in the Chasseurs Alpine, France on Nov. 4, 1939. (AP Photo)

King Boris III of Bulgaria, known as the Unifier and Tsar of Bulgaria and Princess Giovanna of Italy after they had a second marriage ceremony at the Cathedral of St. Alexandre Nevski in Sofia, Bulgaria, around Nov. 4, 1930. L-R: Princess Eudoxie, Sister of Boris; Prince Kiril, brother of Boris; King Boris and his bride after the ceremony. (AP Photo)

Former president Ronald Reagan addresses the guests at the dedication ceremony for his presidential library in Simi Valley, Ca. Nov. 4, 1991. (AP Photo/Marcy Nighswander)

Walter Cronkite, on his 64th birthday, anchors his last CBS election night special while broadcasting in New York City on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 1980. (AP Photo)

Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir chat after American Jewish Congress Dinner on Sunday night Nov 4, 1977 in New York. Kissinger presented Mrs. Meir with the Stephen Wise Award from the AJC. (AP Photo/ Ira Schwarz)

Actress Jane Fonda with her attorney, Mark Lane of New York, right, leaves Cleveland Municipal Court in Cleveland, Ohio after pleading innocent to a charge of assaulting a policeman, Nov. 4, 1970. She asked for a jury trial, which was set for January 6, and her $500 surety bond was continued. (AP Photo/Julian C. Wilson)

The Blue Flame is shown as it performs test runs just before 30-year-old Gary Gabelich set the new land auto speed record at Bonneville Salt Flats, Utah, on Nov. 4, 1970. The $500,000 rocket-propelled car, which averages 622.407 miles per hour, is powered by liquified natural gas and hydrogen peroxide propellants. (AP Photo)

** FILE ** Image shows cars piled up in a mud-filled downtown street of Florence, Italy, after the banks of the River Arno overflowed and flooded the city in this Nov. 6, 1966 file photo. Saturday Nov. 4, 2006 marks 40 years of the flood. (AP Photo)

Members of the British rock and roll band The Beatles stand on stage at the Prince of Wales Theater in London, Nov. 4, 1963, during rehearsals for the royal variety show. The musicians from Liverpool are, from left, Paul McCartney, bass guitarist; George Harrison, guitarist; John Lennon, guitarist; and Ringo Starr, drummer. (AP Photo)

Mary Beth Pyron, 2 1/2, of Florence, Ala., the 1960 March of Dimes national poster child, is shown in an easy chair in New York at the Hotel Astor, Nov. 4, 1959. (AP Photo/Matty Zimmerman)

Actress Elizabeth Taylor and her husband Michael Wilding embrace at Rome’s Ciampino Airport on Nov. 4, 1953. Taylor had just flown to Italy from Paris. (AP Photo)

Coal diggers at the Montour No. 10 mine of Pittsburgh Consolidation coal Co. at nearby Library, Pennsylvania receives their ballots from Judge of Elections Frances Collins in Pittsburgh on Nov. 4, 1952 before reporting for the 2 P.M. EST night shift. They are from left to right: Steve Shandor, Fred Noakes and Fred Harris. (AP Photo)

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of England is shown in the state coach as she leaves Buckingham Palace for the Houses of Parliament in London, England, on Nov. 4, 1952. (AP Photo)

Two alert U.S. Marines stand beside their small tank on Guadalcanal in the Solomon Islands on Nov. 4, 1942 during World War II. The military tank was used against the Japanese in the battle of the Tenaru River during the early stages of fighting. (AP Photo)

Italian Prime Minister Benito Mussolini reviews Italian troops standing in line beneath massed artillery near the Yugoslav Frontier at Fiume, on Nov. 4, 1940. (AP Photo)

Being a father is great stuff, says Babe Ruth. Here the home run king is in his New York City apartment, November 4, 1930 reading to Dorothy, 9, Left and Julia, 14, his two new legally adopted children. Between fixing dolls and reading to them the funny papers, the Babe sees his time well occupied until next spring. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Loretta Swit is 84. R&B singer Harry Elston (Friends of Distinction) is 83. Blues singer Delbert McClinton is 81. Former first lady Laura Bush is 75. Actor Ivonne Coll is 74. Rock singer-musician Chris Difford (Squeeze) is 67. Country singer Kim Forester (The Forester Sisters) is 61. Actor-comedian Kathy Griffin is 61. Actor Ralph Macchio is 60. “Survivor” host Jeff Probst is 60. Saxophonist Tim Burton is 58. Actor Matthew McConaughey is 52. Rapper-producer Sean “Puffy” Combs is 52. TV personality Bethenny Frankel is 51. Actor Anthony Ruivivar is 51. Soul/jazz singer Gregory Porter is 50. R&B singer Shawn Rivera (Az Yet) is 50. Celebrity chef Curtis Stone is 46. Actor Heather Tom is 46. R&B/gospel singer George Huff is 41. Actor Emme Rylan is 41. Actor Chris Greene (Film: “Loving”) is 39.