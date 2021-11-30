This Day in History: November 30

Today is Tuesday, Nov. 30, the 334th day of 2021. There are 31 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Nov. 30, 1993, President Bill Clinton signed the Brady Bill, which required a five-day waiting period for handgun purchases and background checks of prospective buyers.

On this date:

In 1782, the United States and Britain signed preliminary peace articles in Paris for ending the Revolutionary War; the Treaty of Paris was signed in September 1783.

In 1803, Spain completed the process of ceding Louisiana to France, which had sold it to the United States.

In 1835, Samuel Langhorne Clemens — better known as Mark Twain — was born in Florida, Missouri.

In 1874, British statesman Sir Winston Churchill was born at Blenheim Palace.

In 1900, Irish writer Oscar Wilde died in Paris at age 46.

In 1965, “Unsafe at Any Speed” by Ralph Nader, a book highly critical of the U.S. auto industry, was first released in hardcover by Grossman Publishers.

In 1981, the United States and the Soviet Union opened negotiations in Geneva aimed at reducing nuclear weapons in Europe.

In 1982, the Michael Jackson album “Thriller” was released by Epic Records.

In 2000, Al Gore’s lawyers battled for his political survival in the Florida and U.S. Supreme Courts; meanwhile, GOP lawmakers in Tallahassee moved to award the presidency to George W. Bush in case the courts did not by appointing their own slate of electors.

In 2010, the Obama administration announced that all 197 airlines that flew to the U.S. had begun collecting names, genders and birth dates of passengers so the government could check them against terror watch lists before they boarded flights.

In 2013, Paul Walker, 40, the star of the “Fast & Furious” movie series, died with his friend, Roger W. Rodas, who was at the wheel of a Porsche sports car that crashed and burned north of Los Angeles.

In 2018, former President George H.W. Bush, a World War II hero who rose through the political ranks to the nation’s highest office, died at his Houston home at the age of 94; his wife of more than 70 years, Barbara Bush, had died in April.

Ten years ago: The central banks of the wealthiest countries, trying to prevent a debt crisis in Europe from exploding into a global panic, swept in to shore up the world financial system by making it easier for banks to borrow American dollars. Police in Los Angeles and Philadelphia dismantled Occupy Wall Street encampments. An Arizona jury sentenced convicted “Baseline Killer” Mark Goudeau to death for killing nine people in the Phoenix area.

Five years ago: Air conditioning company Carrier Corp. said it had reached a deal with President-elect Donald Trump to keep nearly 1,100 jobs in Indiana instead of moving them to Mexico; however, some 600 other jobs were still eliminated by outsourcing. House Democrats reelected Nancy Pelosi as their leader. A prosecutor cleared a Charlotte, North Carolina, police officer in the killing of a Black man whose death touched off civil unrest, saying the officer was justified in opening fire on Keith Scott.

One year ago: Two battleground states, Wisconsin and Arizona, certified their presidential election tallies in favor of Joe Biden, even as President Donald Trump’s legal team continued to dispute the results; Biden’s victory in Wisconsin was certified following a partial recount that only added to his 20,600-vote margin over Trump. Moderna Inc. said it would ask U.S. and European regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine as new study results confirmed the shots offered strong protection. Americans returning from Thanksgiving break faced strict new coronavirus measures as health officials braced for a disastrous worsening of the nationwide surge because of holiday gatherings; Los Angeles County imposed a stay-at-home order for its 10 million residents.

U.S. President Dwight Eisenhower, wearing hat, ask questions and points to the rear end of a tractor he has received as a gift from representatives of the Ohio, Indiana and Pennsylvania Farm Bureau Groups in Gettysburg, Pa., Nov. 30, 1955. With President Eisenhower are, from left, J.F. Schaffhausen, wearing dark coat, Dobbs Ferry, N.Y.; Harold P. Jordan, Indianapolis; and George Connor, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. (AP Photo)

Carmen Basilio of New York, right, is stopped by referee Mel Manning, as Tony DeMarco, left, falls for the second time after taking a right in the 12th round, in Boston, on Nov. 30, 1955. Basilio retained his World welterweight title. (AP Photo)

Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby, Sammy Davis Jr. and Dean Martin, left to right, laugh during a recording session at Sinatra’s Reprise Record Co. in California, Nov. 30, 1965. (AP Photo)

A model poses in a sleeveless, slim jersey dress from Gino Charles’ Resort collection in New York City on Nov. 30, 1966. The knee-length dress with African print in black, orange and yellow on white, is worn with a detachable head scarf. Shoes are by Evins, and jewelry is by Robert Originals. (AP Photo)

British fashion model Twiggy stands with her manager and boyfriend Justin de Villeneuve at her news conference at the Hotel Pierre in New York City on Nov. 30, 1971. (AP Photo)



Long-time host of American Bandstand Dick Clark, left, and singer Chubby Checker get together in New York Wednesday afternoon, October 16, 1991. Clark will be 62 on Nov. 30 and Checker turned 50 on Oct. 3. Checker, who got the name “Chubby” from Clark’s wife, first appeared on Clark’s television show April 29, 1959 and did the Twist Sept. 29, 1960. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Although the government defenders of Madrid would seem to be holding their own with the junta besiegers, the destruction of buildings and streets in the Spanish capital goes on almost without ceasing. A cinema in Madrid wrecked by bombs dropped from junta aircraft. Would-be cinema patrons inspect the damage gloomily, on Nov. 30, 1936. (AP Photo)

The Crystal Palace, famous London exhibition and amusement centre, was completely destroyed by fire. The vast building, constructed entirely of glass and wood, situated 550 feet above sea level on Sydenham Hill, was a blazing beacon that could be seen more than fifty miles around. The explosions as fireworks blew up, and the crash of glass as sections collapsed was heard at great distance. The blaze was the most spectacular seen in modern times. A general view of the fire at its height showing one of the imposing towers threatened by the blaze, on Nov. 30, 1936. The other tower collapsed. (AP Photo)

A bomb shelter being rushed to completion in the Finnish capital of Helsinki a few weeks ago. Soviet troops invaded Finland and Helsinki was bombed Nov. 30, 1939. (AP Photo)

A ranger manning a Lewis gun on Anti Aircraft mounting fitted to one of the patrol cars, during a patrol in rocky surrounds as a Long Range Desert Group set out over the sandy wastes of the African desert on a patrol to learn disposition of Axis forces on Nov. 30, 1942. (AP Photo)

A London postwoman, wearing slacks and a nifty hat, collects letters from a corner mailbox in London, Nov. 30, 1942. Because of the need for men in the armed services and in production factories, London women are doing many jobs formally held by men. (AP Photo)

U.S.General Dwight D. Eisenhower, the Supreme Commander, centre, with General Harry Crerar, Commanding Canadian First Army, left, during the Supreme Commanders tour of the Canadian sector in Belgium, on Nov. 30, 1944. (AP Photo)

Screen actress Marlene Dietrich, left, tries to select the Queen of the chorus of the GI troupe during her visit to their camp at Namur, Belgium, Nov. 30, 1944. The soldiers are, left to right: Cpl. Seaman Schlesinger, Philadelphia, Pa.; Sgt. Samuel Bonnvido, Warren, Pa.; Cpl. Thomas C. Vapehart, Indianapolis, Ind.; Pvt. Carl Fritz, Somersey, Pa.; Sgt. George Bagio, Cliffside Park, N.J., and Sgt. Dick Mullen, New York. (AP Photo)

A Super-Fortress lets loose its load of high explosive bombs on Formosa, southern-most island of Japan, in raids which preceded the Tokyo attacks, on Nov. 30, 1944. (AP Photo)

American soldiers enter Fort LAisne on Nov. 30, 1944, one of the strong points captured in the third army assault on Metz. (AP Photo)



Sal Mineo, Hollywood star playing drums on Nov. 30, 1956 in New York City. (AP Photo/Carl Nesenshon)

Thane Baker of the United States hands to Bobby Morrow for the last baton change in heat 1 of the first round of the 4 x 100 meters Summer Olympic Games relay event in Melbourne, Australia on Nov. 30, 1956. The American team of Murchison, Leamon King, Baker and Morrow were the winners in 40.5 seconds. Second were the British team and third Pakistan. The first two teams go into the semi-final. A British pair is in the background. (AP Photo)

America’s earth-orbiting chimpanzee, gets a pair of helping hands as he tries out his land legs at Kindley Air Force Base in Bermuda, Nov. 30, 1961. Enos was brought to the base on a destroyer after recovery of the capsule in which he was orbited around the earth two times . He is scheduled to be flown back to Cape Canaveral December 1. (AP Photo/John Rooney)

Enos, the chimpanzee that traveled around the world twice in outer space, is shown at Kindley Air Force Base in Bermuda, Nov. 30, 1961, after his flight and during a physical examination. (AP Photo/John Rooney)

Strawberry Fayre is the name of this hairdo by Tony and takes its name from the new unisex hair salon opened in London, England on Nov. 30, 1977. The unusual feature of this style is the zig-zag parting and the fact that the tiny crimped waves have been obtained by binding the hair tightly with crepe bandages, the modern equivalent of the old fashioned rag curlers. The stunning look is complemented by these small red satin strawberries. (AP Photo)

Sen. Edward Kennedy gestures toward the roof as he talks about the high cost of medical care during tour of a clinic at the University of California San Diego Medical School on Friday, Nov. 30, 1979. At right is Paul Miller, a student member of the sponsoring group that got Kennedy to make this a stop on his campaign tour. (AP Photo/HLV)

Sen. John Glenn, D-Ohio, left, and his wife, Annie Glenn, talk with reporters during Tuesday’s campaign stop at the St. Patrick’s senior center, Nov. 30, 1983, Detroit, Mich. Glenn told reporters He was “green with jealousy” as he watched on Monday’s launch of the Space Shuttle, while snowbound in a Denver motel. (AP Photo/Richard Sheinwald)

A supporter of Ukraine presidential candidate Levko Lukyanenko, a former political prisoner, carries campaign posters in Kiev on Saturday, Nov. 30, 1991. The Ukraine presidential election and independence referendum on Sunday will be a key showdown in Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev?s efforts to hold together the 12 remaining republics in a looser confederation. (AP Photo/Liu Heung Shing)

City relief clients in Cleveland, Ohio wait on line long hours to learn if they are eligible for food and coal orders, Nov. 30, 1939. (AP Photo)

Crown Prince Akihito of Japan and his wife Princess Michiko, who are on a State Visit to India, greet two young children who have taken part in a dance at the Children’s Park, in New Delhi, India, on Nov. 30, 1960. The two three-year-olds are Sunita Sazena, left, and Banwari Lall. (AP Photo)

A French soldier digs a trench at the base at Na San, Indochina, in an attempt to fortify defenses in view of Viet Minh attacks, lat Nov. 1952. The first communique from Na Sam since a 40-hour news delay was imposed Nov. 30, stated that the Na San perimeter had been maintained against fierce attacks. “The enemy made as all-out effort to break through our defense from midnight to 7 a.m.,” the communique from High Command stated. “Thanks to savage defense of our forces, our formations retained their positions on all fronts.” The first official estimates of casualties were 535 Viet Minh Communists and 15 French union troops dead. (AP Photo)



Two unemployed street vendors try to earn a living selling apples on the streets in New York City on Nov. 30, 1930 during the Depression. (AP Photo)

Eight professors are on trial in Moscow accuses of plotting against the Soviet, the proceedings are apparently being broadcast. Among the fantastic statements at the trial was one that Britain is to participate in an invasion of Russia. Professor Ramzin, the chief one of the eight professors accused of plotting against the soviet, giving evidence before a microphone, at the trial in Moscow on Nov. 30, 1930. On the right can be seen the presidency of the Supreme Court. (AP Photo)

A free meal for the New England and New York contingent of hunger marchers in Elizabeth, NJ, Nov. 30, 1932, when they passed through en route to Washington, which they hope to make in four days. They expect to plead for immediate unemployment relief at the opening of the short session of Congress on Dec. 5. (AP Photo)

Meeting of the New England contingent of Washington marchers in Union Square, New York, where they awaited arrival of the New York contingent before proceeding in trucks toward Washington, D.C., where they will press for unemployed relief, Nov. 30, 1932. There were about 400; about 20 trucks were expected, but only 9 had shown up when this photo was taken. (AP Photo)

This is a scene from the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade along Broadway in New York City on Nov. 30, 1933. (AP Photo)

Yankees’ baseball legend Babe Ruth, accompanied by his wife Claire, second from right, daughter Julia, left, and friend Isabel Miles, is bundled up against the cold as they attend the Army-Navy football game in Philadelphia, Nov. 30, 1935. (AP Photo)

This 80-ton magnet at the University of California radiation laboratory in Berkeley on Nov. 30, 1935, develops a ray 14 times more lethal than X-rays and so powerful that approach closer than 50 feet is unsafe. Experience with the ray, a 4,500,000-volt beam of neutrons, the ultimate particles of atoms, are being conducted under a method discovered here by Prof. E.O. Lawrence. Unpredictable possibilities are reported to be involved in the ray. (AP Photo/EHK)

A street rendered impassable by debris and wreckage in Madrid, on Nov. 30, 1936, which has fallen from buildings wrecked by junta bombs. (AP Photo)

Six truck loads of Agrarian reservists from the state of Pueblo, such as these, arrived in Mexico City, Nov. 30, 1940 to assist in patrolling the Mexican capital during the presidential inauguration the next day of Gen. Manuel Avila Camacho. (AP Photo)

A Cherokee woman points to the rugged Smokey Mountains of North Carolina on Nov. 30, 1942. She is a graduate of a modern school and the granddaughter of a Cherokee Chief. (AP Photo)

Native Americans of the Cherokee Nation are shown during a harvest festival in Cherokee, N.C., Nov. 30, 1942. (AP Photo)

Restaurateur Toots Shor, left, his wife are shown with singer-actor Frank Sinatra at John Perona’s nightclub El Morocco in New York City, Nov. 30, 1944. The man at right is not identified. (AP Photo)

A woman demonstrates the vibratory exercise belt, which can be raised or lowered by using a T-handle, at the Mac Levy salon on Nov. 30, 1946. (AP Photo)



U.S. President Harry Truman repeats his message to camera crew, who were excluded at the news session earlier, in the executive room at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 30, 1950. Truman warns that U.N. forces will not back down in Korea and the Atom bomb would be used if necessary to meet the military situation in the Korean War. (AP Photo/Henry Griffin)

Wearing the same stern expression that characterized his press conference appearance, President Harry S. Truman repeats for cameramen (who were excluded at the news session) his warning that U.N. forces would not back down in Korea and the atom bomb would be used if necessary to meet the military situation. The re-enactment was in the same executive office room in Washington, Nov. 30, 1950 where his press conferences are held. (AP Photo/Henry Griffin)

Hawaiian surf riders Buzzy Trent, Woody Brown and George Downing glide down and advance in front of huge wave at Makaha, near Waianae, Oahu, Hawaii on Nov. 30, 1953. Makaha’s winter season of big waves is getting an early start this year, and this wave was estimated to be about 19 feet high. Only the best Island surfers brave such big ones. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Country singer-recording executive Jimmy Bowen is 84. Movie director Ridley Scott is 84. Screenwriter Geoffrey C. Ward is 81. Movie writer-director Terrence Malick is 78. Rock musician Roger Glover (Deep Purple) is 76. Playwright David Mamet is 74. Actor Mandy Patinkin is 69. Musician Shuggie Otis is 68. Country singer Jeannie Kendall is 67. Singer Billy Idol is 66. Historian Michael Beschloss is 66. Rock musician John Ashton (The Psychedelic Furs) is 64. Comedian Colin Mochrie is 64. Former football and baseball player Bo Jackson is 59. Rapper Jalil (Whodini) is 58. Actor-director Ben Stiller is 56. Rock musician Mike Stone is 52. Music producer Steve Aoki is 44. Singer Clay Aiken is 43. Actor Billy Lush is 40. Actor Elisha Cuthbert is 39. Actor Kaley Cuoco is 36. Model Chrissy Teigen is 36. Actor Christel Khalil is 34. Actor Rebecca Rittenhouse is 33. Actor Adelaide Clemens is 32. World chess champion Magnus Carlsen is 31. Actor Tyla Harris is 21.