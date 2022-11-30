Today is Wednesday, Nov. 30, the 334th day of 2022. There are 31 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Nov. 30, 1782, the United States and Britain signed preliminary peace articles in Paris for ending the Revolutionary War; the Treaty of Paris was signed in September 1783.

On this date:

In 1803, Spain completed the process of ceding Louisiana to France, which had sold it to the United States.

In 1874, British statesman Sir Winston Churchill was born at Blenheim Palace.

In 1981, the United States and the Soviet Union opened negotiations in Geneva aimed at reducing nuclear weapons in Europe.

In 1982, the motion picture “Gandhi,” starring Ben Kingsley as the Indian nationalist leader, had its world premiere in New Delhi.

In 1993, President Bill Clinton signed the Brady Bill, which required a five-day waiting period for handgun purchases and background checks of prospective buyers.

In 2000, Al Gore’s lawyers battled for his political survival in the Florida and U.S. Supreme Courts; meanwhile, GOP lawmakers in Tallahassee moved to award the presidency to George W. Bush in case the courts did not by appointing their own slate of electors.

In 2004, “Jeopardy!” fans saw Ken Jennings end his 74-game winning streak as he lost to real estate agent Nancy Zerg.

In 2010, the Obama administration announced that all 197 airlines that flew to the U.S. had begun collecting names, genders and birth dates of passengers so the government could check them against terror watch lists before they boarded flights.

In 2011, an Arizona jury sentenced convicted “Baseline Killer” Mark Goudeau (goo-DOH’) to death for killing nine people in the Phoenix area. (He remains on death row.)

In 2013, Paul Walker, 40, the star of the “Fast & Furious” movie series, died with his friend, Roger W. Rodas, who was at the wheel of a Porsche sports car that crashed and burned north of Los Angeles.

In 2018, former President George H.W. Bush, a World War II hero who rose through the political ranks to the nation’s highest office, died at his Houston home at the age of 94; his wife of more than 70 years, Barbara Bush, had died in April.

In 2020, two battleground states, Wisconsin and Arizona, certified their presidential election tallies in favor of Joe Biden, even as President Donald Trump’s legal team continued to dispute the results; Biden’s victory in Wisconsin was certified following a partial recount that only added to his 20,600-vote margin over Trump.

Ten years ago: Israel approved the construction of 3,000 homes in Jewish settlements on occupied lands, drawing swift condemnation from the Palestinians a day after their successful bid for recognition by the United Nations. Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets in Egypt, denouncing President Mohammed Morsi and a draft constitution that was approved earlier in the day by his Islamist allies.

Five years ago: House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi called on veteran Democratic congressman John Conyers to resign in the face of multiple accusations of sexual misconduct. (Conyers resigned five days later.) A jury found a Mexican man not guilty in the killing of a woman on a San Francisco pier, a shooting that touched off a fierce national immigration debate. (Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, who had been deported five times, did not deny shooting Kate Steinle but said it was an accident. He was found guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm.) Rapper DMX pleaded guilty to tax fraud, admitting he concealed millions of dollars in revenue to dodge $1.7 million in taxes. (The rapper was sentenced to a year in prison.) Actor Jim Nabors, best known as TV’s “Gomer Pyle,” died at the age of 87.

A woman demonstrates the vibratory exercise belt, which can be raised or lowered by using a T-handle, at the Mac Levy salon on Nov. 30, 1946. (AP Photo)

Jews who have been the enemies of the British for the past few years, have made up after hearing of the news of the declaration of the new Jewish State of Israel. Jews are seen hoisting British soldiers on their shoulders and holding the Israeli flag on Nov. 30, 1947 in Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Tom Pringle)

President Harry Truman, spending his vacation at the Key West, Fla., Nov. 30, 1949 naval base, wears one of his famous caps, a sporty shirt and carries a walking stick as he strolls about the station. Keeping an eye on the threatened coal strike he clung, to hope John L. Lewis would extend the strike truce due to expire at midnight Nov. 30. (AP Photo)

The Crystal Palace, famous London exhibition and amusement, was completely destroyed by fire. The vast building, constructed entirely of glass and wood, situated 550 feet above sea level on Sydenham Hill, was a blazing beacon that could be seen more than fifty miles around. Explosions as fireworks blew up and the crash of glass was heard at great distance. The blaze was the most spectacular seen in modern times. A view of the fire showing the glass domes enveloped in the flames, on Nov. 30, 1936. (AP Photo)

A Super-Fortress lets loose its load of high explosive bombs on Formosa, southern-most island of Japan, in raids which preceded the Tokyo attacks, on Nov. 30, 1944. (AP Photo)

ROK soldiers search Korean workers as they enter the Capitol building grounds in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 30, 1952. All those entering to work are given this going over as U.S. President-elect Eisenhower is expected to visit. (AP Photo/George Sweers)

Queen Elizabeth II, wearing imperial crown, walks through Royal gallery to the House of Lords chamber to officiate at opening of new session of British Parliament in London on Nov. 30, 1954. The Monarch is preceded by the Marquees of Salisbury, bearing the cap of maintenance and escorted by her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, right. This is the first time a ruling British Monarch has been photographed wearing the imperial crown in the Royal gallery. (AP Photo)

A British soldier stands guard at a dynamite shore 45 miles southwest of Nicosia, Nov. 30, 1955, Cyprus. The photo was made shortly before troops beat off an attack by masked terrorists. Tear gas and batons wielded by Cypriot police and British troops broke up demonstrations by Greek-Cypriots at Nicosia and Larnaca, November 22. The demonstrators used bullets, bombs and stones. (AP Photo)

Enos, the chimpanzee that traveled around the world twice in outer space, is shown at Kindley Air Force Base in Bermuda, Nov. 30, 1961, after his flight and during a physical examination. (AP Photo/John Rooney)

Fisheye view of Lorraine Parrish of Berkeley preparing stew in Alcatraz courtyard in San Francisco, Nov. 30, 1969 as American Indians continue swelling the population of the former federal prison. Newsmen were barred from the Rock as Indians declared a day of relaxation. (AP Photo)

Aimee Semple McPherson, pastor of Angelus Temple in Los Angeles and head of the Foursquare Gospel Church, returned to her pulpit, Nov. 30, 1930, after an absence of more than three months due to a nervous breakdown. Her son Rolf McPherson led the evangelist before the cheering congregation. (AP Photo)

A free meal for the New England and New York contingent of hunger marchers in Elizabeth, NJ, Nov. 30, 1932, when they passed through en route to Washington, which they hope to make in four days. They expect to plead for immediate unemployment relief at the opening of the short session of Congress on Dec. 5. (AP Photo)

This is a scene from the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade along Broadway in New York City on Nov. 30, 1933. (AP Photo)

A Cherokee woman points to the rugged Smokey Mountains of North Carolina on Nov. 30, 1942. She is a graduate of a modern school and the granddaughter of a Cherokee Chief. (AP Photo)

Native Americans of the Cherokee Nation are shown during a harvest festival in Cherokee, N.C., Nov. 30, 1942. (AP Photo)

One year ago: Ethan Crumbley, a 15-year-old sophomore, opened fire at a Michigan high school, killing four students and wounding seven other people; school staff had discovered his violent drawings but his parents wouldn’t remove him from school. (The parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are accused of making the gun accessible and ignoring their son’s mental health needs; they face charges including involuntary manslaughter.) The Biden administration moved to toughen testing requirements for international travelers to the U.S., including both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, amid the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. CNN took Chris Cuomo off the air indefinitely, saying information released by New York’s attorney general showed that he had played a greater role than he had previously acknowledged in defense of his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as he fought sexual harassment charges. (Cuomo would be fired days later.)

Today’s Birthdays: Country singer-recording executive Jimmy Bowen is 85. Movie director Ridley Scott is 85. Screenwriter Geoffrey C. Ward is 82. Movie writer-director Terrence Malick is 79. Rock musician Roger Glover (Deep Purple) is 77. Playwright David Mamet (MA’-meht) is 75. Actor Mandy Patinkin is 70. Musician Shuggie Otis is 69. Country singer Jeannie Kendall is 68. Singer Billy Idol is 67. Historian Michael Beschloss is 67. Rock musician John Ashton (The Psychedelic Furs) is 65. Comedian Colin Mochrie is 65. Former football and baseball player Bo Jackson is 60. Rapper Jalil (Whodini) is 59. Actor-director Ben Stiller is 57. Rock musician Mike Stone is 53. Music producer Steve Aoki is 45. Singer Clay Aiken is 44. Actor Billy Lush is 41. Actor Elisha Cuthbert is 40. Actor Kaley Cuoco (KWOH’-koh) is 37. Model Chrissy Teigen (TY’-gihn) is 37. Actor Christel Khalil is 35. Actor Rebecca Rittenhouse is 34. Actor Adelaide Clemens is 33. World chess champion Magnus Carlsen is 32. Actor Tyla Harris is 22.