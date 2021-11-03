This Day in History: November 3

Today is Wednesday, Nov. 3, the 307th day of 2021. There are 58 days left in the year.

On Nov. 3, 1997, the Supreme Court let stand California’s groundbreaking Proposition 209, which banned race and gender preference in hiring and school admissions.

On this date:

In 1868, Republican Ulysses S. Grant won the presidential election over Democrat Horatio Seymour.

In 1911, the Chevrolet Motor Car Co. was founded in Detroit by Louis Chevrolet and William C. Durant. (The company was acquired by General Motors in 1918.)

In 1936, President Franklin D. Roosevelt won a landslide election victory over Republican challenger Alfred “Alf” Landon.

In 1954, the Japanese monster movie “Godzilla” was released by Toho Co.

In 1961, President John F. Kennedy established the U.S. Agency for International Development.

In 1970, Salvador Allende (ah-YEN’-day) was inaugurated as president of Chile.

In 1979, five Communist Workers Party members were killed in a clash with heavily armed Ku Klux Klansmen and neo-Nazis during an anti-Klan protest in Greensboro, North Carolina.

In 1986, the Iran-Contra affair came to light as Ash-Shiraa, a pro-Syrian Lebanese magazine, first broke the story of U.S. arms sales to Iran.

In 1992, Democrat Bill Clinton was elected the 42nd president of the United States, defeating President George H.W. Bush. In Illinois, Democrat Carol Moseley-Braun became the first Black woman elected to the U.S. Senate.

In 1994, Susan Smith of Union, South Carolina, was arrested for drowning her two young sons, Michael and Alex, nine days after claiming the children had been abducted by a Black carjacker.

In 2004, President George W. Bush claimed a re-election mandate a day after more than 62 million Americans chose him over Democrat John Kerry; Kerry conceded defeat in make-or-break Ohio rather than launch a legal fight reminiscent of the contentious Florida recount of four years earlier.

In 2014, 13 years after the 9/11 terrorist attack, a new 1,776-foot skyscraper at the World Trade Center site opened for business, marking an emotional milestone for both New Yorkers and the nation.

Ten years ago: Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou abandoned his plan to put a European rescue deal to a popular vote. Former San Francisco Giants outfielder Matty Alou died in his native Dominican Republic at age 72.

Five years ago: Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine delivered a speech entirely in Spanish as he addressed a small crowd in a largely Hispanic area of Phoenix as part of Hillary Clinton’s push into traditionally Republican Arizona. China’s plans for a permanent space station remained firmly on track with the successful launch of its new heavy-lift Long March 5 rocket.

One year ago: Democrat Joe Biden won the presidency in an election that saw more than 103 million Americans vote early, many by mail, amid a coronavirus pandemic that upended a campaign marked by fear and rancor, waged against a backdrop of protests over racial injustice. As vote counting continued in battleground states, Biden’s victory would not be known for more than three days; Republican President Donald Trump would refuse to concede, falsely claiming that he was a victim of widespread voter fraud. Kamala Harris made history as the first woman, Black person and person of South Asian descent to become vice president. Democrats clinched two more years of controlling the House but saw their majority shrink. Republicans emerged with a two-seat Senate majority that would be erased by Democratic wins in two runoffs in Georgia in January.



Actor Errol Flynn turns his back to Betty Hansen 17-year-old girl who accuses him of statutory rape, at his preliminary hearing on Nov. 3, 1942 in Los Angeles. Hansen spent most of the morning on the witness stand relating intimate details of her alleged seduction by the movie star. (AP Photo)

Life inside the XIII century trappist monastery at Rochefort in Belgium, where the famous Rochefort cheese is made, has been so secluded that monks knew nothing of the progress of the war when they were visited by the first Americans they had ever seen. One of the trappist fathers received special permission to speak to the visitors, as the monks means of communicating is sign language. As a concession to modernity, the churn for making Rochefort cheese is wired up for electrical operation. Here it is operated by a lay brother at Rochefort in Belgium, Nov. 3, 1944 . (AP Photo/Bert Brant)

Italian film director Roberto Rossellini, left, and his wife, actress Ingrid Bergman, second from right, are shown in Paris, Nov. 3, 1950. Others are unidentified. (AP Photo/Jean-Jacques Levy)

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II (right), puts aside cares of state as she enjoys a royal variety show with her sister, Princess Margaret Rose, at London’s Palladium Theater on Nov. 3, 1952. The debonair young Princess sports a cigarette holder as she enjoys a smoke during the show. (AP Photo)



The Maserati race car of American driver Harry Schell goes up in flames after crashing into the wall during the 600-mile Grand Prix of Venezuela race at Caracas, Venezuela, Nov. 3, 1957. Schell skidded into the wall after being hit by Sweden’s Joakim Bonnier, who had a blowout on his Maserati. Schell, who now lives in Paris, jumped before his car burst into flames and suffered only slight injuries. (AP Photo)

East Berlin workers erect a wooden screen atop the concrete Berlin Wall along the border between East and West Berlin near Bernauer Strasse, Germany, on Nov. 3, 1961. (AP Photo)

Newly inaugurated president of Chile Salvador Allende waves as he walks through the street from Congress to the Cathedral in Santiago, Nov. 3, 1970. (AP Photo)

Rep. George Bush sits alone infront of television set in Houston Nov. 3, 1970 as he trails in his bid for the US Senate against Democrat Lloyd Bentsen.(AP Photo/Ferd Kaufman)

Sen. George McGovern reveals the weariness that the presidential campaign has wrought, left, as she slumps in chair before television cameras to tape an address that will be nationally telecast, Friday, Nov. 3, 1972 in Chicago. In center he lifts his head, and right he brightens and beams as the lights come up. (AP Photo)

Actor Paul Newman, in Gainesville, Ga., for the Road Atlanta Race, Nov. 3, 1973, takes a break and enjoys a popsicle while talking with race driver Jerry Hanson of Wayzata, Minn. With Newman is his daughter, Nell. Newman is competing in the Road Atlanta Race. (AP Photo)

Two fans of glitter-rock singing star David Bowie wears makeup at Bowie’s weekend concert at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, Nov. 3, 1974. (AP Photo/Suzanne Vlamis)

Rajiv Gandhi, the only surviving son of assassinated prime minister Indira Gandhi and her successor, lightens the body of his mother on the pyre in New Delhi, India, Nov. 3, 1984. Standing fourth from right, wearing sunglasses, is Rajiv’s wife, Sonia Gandhi. She is flanked by their son, Rahul, left, and daughter, Priyanka. (AP Photo/Suresh Karadia)

Britain’s King Edward VIII, in dark uniform rear, leaves the House of Lords after opening Parliament in London, on Nov. 3, 1936. (AP Photo/Len Puttnam)

The twenty thousand colonists sent by Italy to make new homes in Libya arrived at Tripoli on Nov. 3, 1938. The arrival in Tripoli of the transports carrying the 20,000 colonists from Italy. (AP Photo)

View of the quiet along the Western Front French Army. A French artillery piece wearing its fall suit foliage for camouflage in France on Nov. 3, 1939. (AP Photo)

View of the quiet along the Western Front French Army. A soldier uses a concealed telephone while a companion appears to be watch in France on Nov. 3, 1939. (AP Photo)

Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia holds a broom presented to him by porters at LaGuardia Field in New York on Nov. 3, 1941, as he cuts the tape at the dedication of a new bridge entrance to the airport. In accepting the broom, the mayor gave it a vigorous swipe and said, ?This here is symbolical of my administration in cleaning out the crocked politicians, cheap grafters and hangers-on.? He is a candidate for a third term as Mayor of New York in Tomorrow?s election. (AP Photo)

The German caption to this picture states that these are some of the many prisoners taken in the fierce fighting near Kiev, Ukraine on Nov. 3, 1941, where the Germans claimed to have encircled and annihilated four soviet armies. (AP Photo)

Ora Scamahorn and Mrs. Willard Nelson shoot down at Mount Vernon Street in the hustle wagon invented by Mr. Scamahorn in Mount Vernon, Washington on Nov. 3, 1942. He hasnt got around to figuring how to work the impressive head and tail lights. He says he will, though. (AP Photo/GM)

I. Lewis ‘Scooter’ Libby, Vice President Dick Cheney’s former chief of staff, leaves the U.S. District Court, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2005, in Washington. Libby pleaded not guilty Thursday in the CIA leak scandal, marking the start of what could be a long road to a trial in which Cheney and other top Bush administration officials could be summoned to testify. At left is lawyer William Jeffress Jr., a member of Libby’s defense team. (AP Photo/Haraz N. Ghanbari)

Sen. Lyndon B. Johnson, Democratic vice-presidential candidate, waves to crowd which gathered at the airport at Amarillo, Texas, Nov. 3, 1960 to hear presidential candidate John F. Kennedy make a campaign speech. Kennedy, standing beside Johnson, talks to well-wisher in western hat. Kennedy’s speech was interrupted by the roar of jet engines as a plane warmed up to take off. (AP Photo)

President John Kennedy and President Leopold Senghor of the Republic of Senegal, walk across White House grounds toward the Executive Mansion on Nov. 3, 1961 after a helicopter trip from National Airport. The Senegal head of state arrived in Washington for a one-day visit. (AP Photo/HB)

Surrounded by hippies and young admires on the famed Spanish Steps in the center of Rome, Nov. 3, 1969, a fashion model presents an evening dress with oriental in-spried embroidery on green and white Linen, to be presented at the Florence show of Italian spring-summer 1970 high fashion ready-to-wear boutique collections, opening on November 3. (AP Photo/Mario Torrisi)

A three-man patrol follows a path along a portion of a fence marking the southern edge of the Korean demilitarized Zone Nov. 3, 1969. Men of the U, S, and 2nd division patrol a section of the fence while South Korean forces protect the remainder to guard against North Korean infiltrators who cross the no-mans land from the North. (AP Photo)

Actress Jane Fonda, center, joins the picket line with marchers in support of a group of black militant squatters whom police have tried to evict form city-owned apartments in New Orleans, Nov. 3, 1970. The militants and police are at a standoff now pending a decision in court on the matter. The demonstration was in front of the New Orleans Housing Authority. (AP Photo/Jack Thornell)

A subcommittee of six Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meet to study the prices of oil on Nov. 3, 1973, in Kuwait. The meeting comprises of Oil Ministers from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Iran, Abu Dhabi and Qatar. (AP Photo)

President-elect Jimmy Carter with his family during the celebration in Atlanta, Georgia Nov. 3, 1976, following his victory against incumbent, President Gerald Ford. (AP Photo)

Vatican envoy Mgs. Kannibale Bougnini is surrounded by shouting demonstrators as he walks to enter the United States embassy in Tehran on Nov. 3, 1979 to visit the hostages being held by Iranian students, Sunday. Some sixty Americans and forty other nationals are hold against the deportation of the former Shah of Iran from the United States. (AP Photo)

Mayor Carl Officer waves to the crowd in downtown East St. Louis, Nov. 3, 1980 as President Jimmy Carter winds up his last-minute campaign through Illinois with his third stop in the St. Louis metropolitan area in less than a month. (AP Photo/Mark Wilson)

Damaged head of sphinx in Giza, Egypt on Nov. 3, 1981. (AP Photo)

Thousands of Indians and state officials from all over the world followed the cremation ceremony of the assassinated Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in New Delhi, Nov. 3, 1984. Two days before, on November 1, the body of Indira Gandhi was lying in state at the Teen Murti House in New Delhi, after being assassinated by body guards on October 31. (AP Photo)

An old Hindu devotee shouts Hail Lord Rama in the north Indian town of Ayodhya, Saturday, Nov. 3, 1990. Fundamentalist Hindus seek to destroy the hilltop Babri Mosque and build a Hindu Temple on the site in Ayodhya. (AP Photo/Barbara Walton)

Magic Johnson shoots a hook shot in warm-ups before an NBA exhibition match that may have been his last game for the Los Angeles Lakers, Friday, Nov. 3, 1992, Chapel Hill, N.C. Johnson announced his retirement on Monday. (AP Photo)

About 200 mourners carry the out the wishes of Mark Lowe Fisher, 38, an architect and AIDS activist who died of AIDS last week, by taking his coffin to the Bush-Quayle campaign’s Manhattan headquarters, Nov. 3, 1992. “He wanted his death to serve as an indictment of the inaction of George Bush and Ronald Reagan over the last 12 years,” said James Baggett, spokesman for the Marys, a sub-group of ACT-UP formed by Fisher. (AP Photo/Bob Strong)

An eerie light is cast through the smoke and haze of the old Topanga fire along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu Wednesday, Nov. 3, 1993. More than 3,000 firefighters have been deployed to battle the blaze that began Tuesday. (AP Photo/Bob Galbraith)

Democratic New York Mayor David Dinkins wipes his face during his concession speech as his wife Joyce stands next to him at his campaign headquarters in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 1993. Dinkins lost to Republican-Liberal candidate Rudolph Giuliani in one of the tightest races in New York history. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Democratic New York Mayor David Dinkins waves to supporters at the end of his concession speech at his campaign headquarters in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 1993. Dinkins lost to Republican-Liberal Rudolph Giuliani in one of the city?s tightest mayoral races in its history. Dinkins wife, Joyce, is at left. (AP Photo/Michael Albans)

First lady Hillary Rodham Clinton addresses a crowd at Oregon State University during a campaign rally in Corvallis, Ore., Sunday, Nov. 3, 1996. Clinton made one stop in Oregon before heading off to Wisconsin.(AP Photo/Don Ryan)

More than 2,000 marchers rally in London, England on Nov. 3, 1932 during the Great Depression to protest the Means test for the unemployed. The test was a criteria that had to be met to recieve benefits. (AP Photo)

Governor Franklin Roosevelt acknowledging the cheers of the thousands who packed the Metropolitan Opera House on November 3, 1932 in New York City, to hear him address the rally held under the auspices of the Republicans for Roosevelt club. Richard Washburn Child, chairman of the club, who was ambassador to Italy under the Harding and Coolidge administrations, is shown at the right. Mr. Child presided at the meeting. Man at center is unidentified. (AP Photo)

Three defendants charged with attempting to bribe Mrs. Victoria Price, chief witness in the Scottsboro attack cases, lost their first round in a preliminary hearing in the Madison County, Ala., Inferior court at Huntsville, AL,November 3, 1934. The defendants were bound over to the grand jury under bonds of $2,500 each. Left to right at the table are Daniel Swift and Sol Kone, New York attorneys, and J.W.Peerson of Birmingham. Their counsel is next working over papers in the case. They were indicted at Huntsville on charges of attempting to bribe Price, principal witness against nine black defendants in the Scottsboro case. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Lois Smith is 91. Actor Monica Vitti is 90. Former Massachusetts Gov. Michael S. Dukakis is 88. Actor Shadoe Stevens is 75. Singer Lulu is 73. “Vogue” editor-in-chief Anna Wintour is 72. Comedian-actor Roseanne Barr is 69. Actor Kate Capshaw is 68. Comedian Dennis Miller is 68. Actor Kathy Kinney is 68. Singer Adam Ant is 67. Sports commentator and former quarterback Phil Simms is 66. Director-screenwriter Gary Ross is 65. Actor Dolph Lundgren is 64. Rock musician C.J. Pierce (Drowning Pool) is 49. Actor Francois Battiste (TV: “Ten Days in the Valley”) is 45. Olympic gold medal figure skater Evgeni Plushenko is 39. Actor Julie Berman is 38. Actor Antonia Thomas (TV: “The Good Doctor”) is 35. Alternative rock singer/songwriter Courtney Barnett is 34. TV personality and model Kendall Jenner (TV: “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”) is 26.