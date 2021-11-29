This Day in History: November 29

A three-day rock festival as the rock festival enthusiasts sit on the ground in front of the stage. Kathy Brown, from Rochester, N.Y., sits a top a car scanning the area in West Palm Beach, Florida, Nov. 29, 1969. (AP Photo/Robert H. Houston)

Today is Monday, Nov. 29, the 333rd day of 2021. There are 32 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Nov. 29, 2001, former Beatle George Harrison died in Los Angeles following a battle with cancer; he was 58.

On this date:

In 1864, a Colorado militia killed at least 150 peaceful Cheyenne Indians in the Sand Creek Massacre.

In 1910, British explorer Robert F. Scott’s ship Terra Nova set sail from New Zealand, carrying Scott’s expedition on its ultimately futile — as well as fatal — race to reach the South Pole first.

In 1929, Navy Lt. Cmdr. Richard E. Byrd, pilot Bernt Balchen, radio operator Harold June and photographer Ashley McKinney made the first airplane flight over the South Pole.

In 1947, the U.N. General Assembly passed a resolution calling for the partitioning of Palestine between Arabs and Jews; 33 members, including the United States, voted in favor of the resolution, 13 voted against while 10 abstained. (The plan, rejected by the Arabs, was never implemented.)

In 1961, Enos the chimp was launched from Cape Canaveral aboard the Mercury-Atlas 5 spacecraft, which orbited earth twice before returning.

In 1963, President Lyndon B. Johnson named a commission headed by Earl Warren to investigate the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

In 1972, the coin-operated video arcade game Pong, created by Atari, made its debut at Andy Capp’s Tavern in Sunnyvale, California.

In 1981, film star Natalie Wood drowned in a boating accident off Santa Catalina Island, California, at age 43.

In 1987, a Korean Air 707 jetliner en route from Abu Dhabi to Bangkok was destroyed by a bomb planted by North Korean agents with the loss of all 115 people aboard.

In 2000, bracing the public for more legal wrangling, Vice President Al Gore said in a series of TV interviews that he was prepared to contest the Florida presidential vote until “the middle of December.”

In 2008, Indian commandos killed the last remaining gunmen holed up at a luxury Mumbai hotel, ending a 60-hour rampage through India’s financial capital by suspected Pakistani-based militants that killed 166 people.

In 2017, “Today” host Matt Lauer was fired for what NBC called “inappropriate sexual behavior” with a colleague; a published report accused him of crude and habitual misconduct with women around the office. Garrison Keillor, who’d entertained public radio listeners for 40 years on “A Prairie Home Companion,” was fired by Minnesota Public Radio following allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior.

Ten years ago: Eurozone ministers sent Greece an 8 billion-euro ($10.7 billion) Christmas rescue package to stem an immediate cash crisis. Hard-line Iranian protesters stormed British diplomatic compounds in what began as an apparent state-approved show of anger over the latest Western sanctions to punish Tehran for its nuclear program. American Airlines’ parent company, AMR Corp., filed for bankruptcy protection, citing high labor and fuel costs and the weak economy. (American Airlines emerged from bankruptcy protection in December 2013 as it merged with US Airways.)

Five years ago: President-elect Donald Trump continued to fill out his Cabinet, choosing former Goldman Sachs executive Steven Mnuchin as secretary of the Treasury Department, Georgia Rep. Tom Price to oversee the nation’s health care system, and Elaine Chao, a former labor secretary and the wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, to lead the Department of Transportation. Regional leaders and tens of thousands of Cubans jammed the Plaza of the Revolution in Havana, celebrating the late Fidel Castro on the spot where he delivered fiery speeches to mammoth crowds in the years after he seized power.

One year ago: Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that New York City would reopen its school system to in-person learning, and increase the number of days a week many children attend class, even as the coronavirus pandemic intensified in the city. Nearly 1.2 million people went through U.S. airports, according to the Transportation Security Administration; it was the highest daily number since before the pandemic.

A police officer warns women picketing integrated William Frantz School to stay back and allow mother and daughter at left to pass. The woman, who identified herself as Mrs. James Gabriel, banged one of the pickets over the head in self defense with her purse when surrounded by the arguing crowd as she took her daughter home after a day in the school in New Orleans on Nov. 29, 1960. Only four white children were reported at the Frantz School today where one African American girl attends. Pickets want a total boycott. (AP Photo)

Astronauts John Glenn, right, and Scott Carpenter pose in front of a Mercury capsule in Cape Canaveral, Fla., after Glenn was named to make this country’s first manned orbital flight, Nov. 29, 1961. Carpenter was chosen as his backup pilot. (AP Photo)

Helmeted Japanese riot police break up demonstration by pro-Communist Zengakuren students outside the foreign ministry in Tokyo, Nov. 29, 1963. The noisy demonstrators opposed the Japan-Korean normalization talks and protested the planned visit of U.S. nuclear submarines in Japan. It was the first such demonstration. (AP Photo/Mitsunori Chigita)

Set off with flashing sparklers and luminous tops, this double ponytail hairstyle is part of the new cover girl look for evenings on the town shown Nov. 29, 1967. With white eye shadow under the brow and lid, a sultry smile makes any women the center of attraction. Location unknown. (AP Photo)

Today winds up the three-day rock festival as the rock festival enthusiasts sit on the ground in front of the stage. Kathy Brown, from Rochester, N.Y., sits a top a car scanning the area in West Palm Beach, Florida, Nov. 29, 1969. (AP Photo/Robert H. Houston)

Cambodian paratroopers walk past the scarred remains of a bus along Route 7 northeast of Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Nov. 29, 1970. The bus was part of a military convoy ambushed by the Viet Cong and North Vietnamese. All the vehicles were destroyed, 20 soldiers killed and another 130 missing. The bus was used to carry soldiers to battle. (AP Photo/Dieter Ludwig)

President-elect George Bush meets with Senate Republican leaders in Washington on Nov. 29, 1988 to map strategy for reducing the federal budget. From left: Sen. Rudy Boschwitz, Minn., Bush, Sen. Minority Leader Bob Dole, Kansas, and vice president-elect Dan Quayle. (AP Photo/Scott Applewhite)

Armed with a PK machine gun, an Afghan guerrilla exchanges fire with Afghan and Soviet forces, during fighting in Afghanistan?s second largest city of Kandahar, Nov. 29, 1988. Guerillas control one third of the city and have kept communist forces– holed up in Kandahar?s city center– under constant siege for the last several months. (AP Photo/Joe Gaal)

East German border guards remove a section of fence, Nov. 29, 1989 in front of a watch tower along the East-West German border at Phillipsthal, about 120 miles northeast of Frankfurt. Fortifications continue to be pulled down at various points along the border. (AP Photo/Carl Eberth)

Andre Agassi returns to Stefan Edberg during the Masters Tennis tournament in New York, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 1989. Agassi sported pink bike shorts under his tennis shorts with stripes to match in his shirt plus a jet-black fingernail on the little finger of his left hand. He lost 6-4, 6-2. (AP Photo/Sudan Ragan)

Members of the British Army’s Royal Dragoons Reconnaissance Squadron head to their Super Sea Stallion helicopter for a ride of their operational area in northeastern Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 1990. (AP Photo/Dieter Endlicher)

A group of Somalis are crowded onto a broken-down truck, while one man checks under the hood, at the Mandera refugee camp in Kenya on Nov. 29, 1992. Billows of smoke from the exhaust surround the truck. (AP Photo/David Brauchli)

FILE – In a Nov. 29, 1972 file photo, spectators look up in disbelief as they watch four people leap to their death in downtown New Orleans. Fire broke out on the top floor of a 16-story Rault Tower building. (AP Photo, File)

Flowers mark the place near the area of the scene of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy a week after his death, Nov. 29, 1963. In the background is the Texas School Book Depository, where the assassin fired from the far right window on the second floor from the top. (AP Photo/RAJ)

Nash-Healy Sports Car being exhibited at the International Motor Show in Washington, D.C., Nov. 29, 1951. The car is priced at $4,137.00. (AP Photo/William J. Smith)

This is a general view showing part of the crowd, estimated at about 50,000, that came to hear President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s address at Grant Field in Atlanta, Ga., Nov. 29, 1935. The chief executive assured the nation of a decreasing deficit. (AP Photo)

Unidentified children stand in line to attend a morning show in the Harlem section of New York City, Nov. 29, 1941. (AP Photo/Tom Fitzsimmons)

The opening of the second session of Egypts parliament a short time before the assassination of Sir Lee Stack, Sirdar of the Egyptian Army, which resulted in the resignation of Premier Zaghlul Pasha and his Cabinet. King Fouad, center, on his left Zaghlul Pasha is reading the opening speech. Back of the premier his cabinet and on the right of the King members of the Royal House on Nov. 29, 1924. (AP Photo)

President-elect Franklin D. Roosevelt speaks at a meeting of the Meriwether County Forestry Fire Prevention Association in Warm Springs, Ga., about reforestation of sub-marginal farm lands as a national, state and local policy, Nov. 29, 1932. (AP Photo)

Crowded into 5 trucks and 12 automobiles, about 125 hunger marchers and 25 Bonus Army Veterans prepare to leave St. Louis for Washington, D.C., Nov. 29, 1932, to demonstrate for unemployment relief and prompt payment of the bonus. Here is a group of the marchers before the start. (AP Photo)

Britian’s Princess Elizabeth, later Queen Elizabeth II, sits, left, whilst wedding photographs are taken of the Duke of Kent and his wife Princess Marina of Greece in Buckingham Palace, London, Nov. 29, 1934. From left to right standing, King George V, Princess Nicholas of Greece, Princess Marina, the Duke of Kent, Queen Mary and Prince Nicholas of Greece. Seated front right is Lady Mary Cambridge. (AP Photo)

A gruyere herdsman blows his horn, and it needs a lot of wind to make the mountains of Canton Fribourg, Switzerland, echo the notes of this huge horn, on Nov. 29, 1936, which is used by the herdsmen of Gruyere to call in their goats and cattle. (AP Photo)

Nearly 100,000 spectators turn out for the 42nd annual Army and Navy in the Municipal Stadium in Philadelphia, Pa., Nov. 29, 1941. The Navy midshipmen are already seated, making a white square in the stands at right. The West Point Cadets are on the field. The Navy beat the Cadets, 14 to 6. (AP Photo)

Nearly 100,000 spectators turn out for the 42nd annual Army and Navy football game at the Municipal Stadium in Philadelphia, Pa., Nov. 29, 1941. The Navy midshipmen with their white-topped hats are seated in the stands at right, making a white square. Sitting directly opposite are the West Point Cadets at left. The Navy beat the Cadets, 14 to 6. (AP Photo)

Workers unload garments from hand trucks parked along a street between Broadway and Eighth Ave., in the Garment District in Manhattan on Nov. 29, 1943. (AP Photo)

A British sailor, flanked by British soldiers, escorts a blindfolded German prisoner toward a prisoner of war camp somewhere in England, Nov. 29, 1943. Prisoner survived Atlantic action in which his U-boat was sunk. (AP Photo)

Troops of First American Army captured the German town of Weisweiler after three days bitter house-to-house fighting, during their drive towards the city of Cologne. Infantry of the U.S. First Army Advance through the battered remains of a street in Weisweiler, Germany, on Nov. 29, 1944. (AP Photo/Peter J Carroll)

Men of the U.S. First Army in parties are making thorough searches of the houses and buildings in Weisweiler, Germany, on Nov. 29, 1944. The town was captured after three days of bitter house to house fighting, and suffered considerable damaged. Many hidden Nazis were founded by the search parties. (AP Photo/Peter J Carroll)

Steven Strauber of Newark, N.J., stands with others outside St. Nicholas Arena in the upper Manhattan section of New York, Nov. 29, 1947, and reads a Hebrew language newspaper announcing the vote on the Palestinian Partition plan at the United Nations. The headline reads: “Jewish State,” and a photo of the Israeli flag is seen below it. (AP Photo)

Jewish residents wave jubilantly in the streets in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Nov. 29, 1947. Celebrations began after the United Nations voted to partition Palestine into separate Jewish and Arab states. (AP Photo)

Native Vietnam troops during a training exercise somewhere in Vietnam on Nov. 29, 1948, typical of the terrain over which they fight for the French against the supporters of Ho Chi Minh, President of the Vietnam Republic.The field of tall grass which the troops are negotiating is typical of other fields where enemy troops often lurk. (AP Photo)

Here is a close-up view of one of the ancient Sumerian clay tablets upon which cuneiform writings were made more than 3,800 years ago shown Nov. 29, 1952. They were unearthed near Nippur, Iraq, by Donald E. McCown of the University of Chicago during a 1951-52 expedition. This tablet is known as the Book of Proverbs. (AP Photo/Edward Kitch)

This overhead view shows the finish of the 400-meter final of the Summer Olympics which Charles Jenkins (116) of the U.S. won with the time of 46.7, Nov. 29, 1956. Karl-Friedrich Haas (68) of Germany finished second with a time of 46.8; and Ardalion Ignatyev (119) of Russia and Voitto Hellsten (93) of Finland tied for third place with a time of 47 seconds.(AP Photo)

Panama national guardsmen in full battle dress hold back demonstrators carrying signs “Down with imperialist aggression” and “Go home gringos,” Nov. 29, 1959. Armed U.S. troops were used to back up Panamanian soldiers in controlling riots in Panama. (AP Photo)

White House mail room workers on Nov. 29, 1963 in Washington, go through bag, after bag of mail containing messages of sympathy for Mrs. Jacqueline Kennedy and encouragement for President Lyndon Johnson. The White House estimated that more than 185,000 letters and 50,000 telegrams have reached the mansion since John F. Kennedy?s death. (AP Photo/Byron Rollins)

Kirk Douglas takes time out from shooting United Artist’s film "Cast a Giant Shadow" to pose for an informal family snapshot with his sons, Eric (with design on shirt), Peter (above Eric), Joel (dressed as Santa Claus), and Michael, right, Nov. 29, 1965. All are working in Rome on the film. (AP Photo)

Ballet dancer Rudolph Nureyev and Noella Pontois rehearse “Extase,” choreographed by Roland Petit, in Paris, Nov. 29, 1968. It will be the first time Nureyev will dance at the Paris Opera since he defected to the West. (AP Photo/Michel Lipchitz)

Camera at the ready, the Beach Boys, one of the worlds Top Pop Groups arrive Nov. 29, 1968 at Heathrow Airport in London from Boston for a British Tour, during which they will make TV appearances. From Left to Right are: Al Jardine; Carl Wilson; Bruce Johnston; Dennis Wilson; and Mike Love. (AP Photo)

A U.S. infantryman of the 199th Light Infantry Brigade is seen on a joint Vietnamese/U.S. patrol near coffee and rubber plantations 50 miles northeast of Saigon, Nov. 29, 1969. (AP Photo/Horst Faas)

Prince Albert of Monaco, left, undergoes rowing training in a four scull boat in Monaco Harbour, Monaco, Nov. 29, 1972, with his schoolfriends. (AP Photo)

Mr. and Mrs. Martinez Jackson, left, look on as their son Reggie models his New York Yankee uniform for the press on Nov. 29, 1976 after the announcement that he signed a $3 million, five year contract with the Yanks. (AP Photo)

Former Beatle George Harrison reacts to another reunion of The Beatles rock group question from reporters during a news conference in Los Angeles, Ca., Wednesday, March 8, 1979. Harrison talked about his new album “George Harrison” and his new hit single “Blow Away.” (AP Photo/Brich)

"Ghostbusters" co-stars Bill Murray, foreground, Dan Aykroyd and Sigourney Weaver pause for a moment to look over the $1 million set constructed in Burbank, CA, Nov 29, 1983 during a pre-shooting party on the set. (AP Photo/Doug Pizac)

Coretta Scott King, widow of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., walks a picket line with others to protest apartheid in South Africa, Nov. 29, 1984, at the South African Embassy in Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi)

Pop singer Cyndi Lauper is shown on Nov. 29, 1984. (AP Photo)

A single-engine plane rests on the San Diego Freeway at Long Beach, Calif., after it crashed into the center divider, killing one person on board and critically injuring another while approaching Long Beach Airport, Nov. 29, 1987. The crash triggered accidents along the I-405 freeway involving at least five other cars. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill)

Trapper Bill Castner’s scrawny, waterlogged prize may not have much resemblance to that luxurious piece of fur your wife is continually hinting for, but it’s mink just the same, shown Nov. 29, 1939. Of course, this mink will have to be joined by several hundred on his relatives in order to make a single coat. Castner, who lives in Rockton, Ill., and traps in northern Illinois streams, gets about $7 for each mink he catches. (AP Photo/Paul Cannon)

Pfc. John R. Jolley, Bowling Green, Ohio holds old Dobbin steady while Pvt. Gerald Elliott, Eaton, Ohio, shares the riders seat with two young boys on Nov. 29, 1944 as other residents of the liberated city of Metz look on. (AP Photo)



Joe Louis, left, former world’s heavyweight champion, misses with a left in the third round, in Chicago, Nov. 29, 1950 as Cesar Brion of Argentina ducks. Louis won the ten round fight with a unanimous decision. (AP Photo/Charles Knoblock)

Today’s Birthdays: Hall of Fame sportscaster Vin Scully is 94. Blues singer-musician John Mayall is 88. Actor Diane Ladd is 86. Songwriter Mark James is 81. Composer-musician Chuck Mangione is 81. Country singer Jody Miller is 80. Pop singer-musician Felix Cavaliere (The Rascals) is 79. Former Olympic skier Suzy Chaffee is 75. Actor Jeff Fahey is 69. Movie director Joel Coen is 67. Actor-comedian-celebrity judge Howie Mandel is 66. Former Homeland Security Director Janet Napolitano is 64. Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is 62. Actor Cathy Moriarty is 61. Actor Kim Delaney is 60. Actor Tom Sizemore is 60. Actor Andrew McCarthy is 59. Actor Don Cheadle is 57. Actor-producer Neill Barry is 56. Pop singer Jonathan Knight (New Kids on the Block) is 53. Rock musician Martin Carr (Boo Radleys) is 53. Actor Jennifer Elise Cox is 52. Baseball Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera is 52. Actor Larry Joe Campbell is 51. Rock musician Frank Delgado (Deftones) is 51. Actor Paola Turbay is 51. Contemporary Christian singer Crowder is 50. Actor Gena Lee Nolin is 50. Actor Brian Baumgartner is 49. Actor Julian Ovenden is 46. Actor Anna Faris is 45. Gospel singer James Fortune is 44. Actor Lauren German is 43. Rapper The Game is 42. Actor Janina Gavankar is 41. Rock musician Ringo Garza is 40. Actor-comedian John Milhiser is 40. Actor Lucas Black is 39. Actor Diego Boneta is 31. Actor Lovie Simone (TV: “Greenleaf”) is 23.